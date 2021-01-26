Elizabeth Hurley Goes Viral For Posing Topless In Fur Coat on Instagram

It's the 55-year-old beauty's most "liked" IG post of 2021.
Elizabeth Hurley 2

Chilly winter weather can't stop, won't stop Elizabeth Hurley from posing topless under a fur coat for her latest viral thirst trap on Instagram. 

The 55-year-old actress wore an open fur coat and white string bikini bottom from her eponymous swimwear line in a pair of pics, The post has proven the most popular of the year so far after garnering nearly 250,000 likes in under 24 hours. 

"How could I resist?” the former Gossip Girl star captioned the shots. The fire emoji-filled comments section is currently ripe with praise Hurley's age-defying physique.

“I’ve been crushing on you since the 90’s when I was a teenager you’re still hot as f–k now I’m 37,” one commenter wrote, per the New York Post

"You have been my dream woman since Bedazzled," another said in reference to Hurley's 2000 comedy. “You are not a human,” said another awestruck fan.

Naturally, there were a couple of trolls in the mix, one of whom accused Hurley of being "so desperate.” 

“My son is the same age as yours. If I posted stuff like this I swear he’d be mortified forever,” wrote another.

Given that Hurley's son, 18-year-old actor Damian Hurley, is one of her followers, we're guessing he doesn't take issue with his mother celebrating her objective beauty. 

Enjoy a few more of Hurley's latest and greatest 'Grams below: 

