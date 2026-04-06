Elizabeth Hurley Reveals ‘Free’ Beauty Secret While Sharing Bikini-Bottom Photo

The former Maxim cover star, 60, has some advice for thirsty followers.

(Photo courtesy of Gilles Bensimon)

Elizabeth Hurley dropped some deceptively simple advice to stay healthy as she dropped a pair of red-hot bikini bottom photos on Instagram.

The seemingly ageless former Maxim cover star, 60, is known for sharing scantily clad shots featuring items from her eponymous swimwear line. In a recent two-photo drop, she lounged on a bed in a casual white sweatshirt and red bottoms while dispensing sage wellness advice.

“I don’t personally guzzle weird green juices or take a load of supplements—but I’ve drunk two mugs of warm water first thing every morning for as long as I remember, and I swear by it (and it’s free),” the Austin Powers actress captioned the post.

Her followers lauded the tip, along with Hurley’s latest bikini snap. “So that’s the secret to your fountain of youth!” one person wrote, while another added, “OK, I’m going to start doing that if I can look like you!”

(Maxim/Gilles Bensimon)

A third commented, “I’ve never heard of that beauty or health regimen but I WILL say that you are the proof that it must surely work. You look spectacular.”

Hurley has made incorporating advice as one of her signature moves when sharing cheeky photos on Instagram. She previously revealed her top tip to capture a “flattering beach pic” while wearing a cheetah-print bikini.