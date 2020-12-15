Elizabeth Hurley Shares Lingerie Photos From 'The Royals' BTS Shoot

All hail the Queen.
Elizabeth Hurley Promo

Even at 55, Elizabeth Hurley continues to bring the heat—this time with behind-the-scenes lingerie photos captured during her run as Queen Helena on The Royals. 

The English actress, who starred in the royal family-following soap opera over four seasons, donned an elegant see-through gown and a lacey white lingerie set in a pair of pics. 

"Silly memories of filming The Royals- it was a very happy four years," she recalled in the caption. More than 125,000 of her 1.8 million Instagram followers liked the sultry snaps. 

It's Hurley's most popular post since she made headlines with one of her famous bikini-clad thirst traps. To tease a Black Friday sale for her eponymous swimwear brand, Hurley and older sister Kate Curran posed in matching Kashmir Pink and Paisley two-pieces, the New York Post notes.  

“When we were growing up, we were always dressed in identical clothes but in pink or blue, so we secretly still love matching,” she captioned the post, which received just over 135,000 likes. 

But her best-performing recent 'gram is a video in which the age-defying beauty "frolics in the turquoise shallows" while rocking a sequin-studded turquoise top and matching bottom. Nearly 1 million watched the clip, which was hashtagged "#prebloodycovid."

See more of Hurley's recent Instagram highlights below: 

