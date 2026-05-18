Ella Langley 2026 Tour: How To Score Tickets For Country Star’s Sold-Out ‘Dandelion’ Shows

In addition to her solo headlining dates, Langley joins Morgan Wallen as an opening act on his “Still the Problem” arena tour.

(John Shearer/Getty Images for CMA)

Country music superstar Ella Langley is dominating the music charts following the April release of her second studio album, Dandelion. Three tracks from the album currently sit in the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100, led by the smash hit “Choosin’ Texas,” which has remarkably held the number one spot for nine consecutive weeks. The other charting singles include “Be Her” and “I Can’t Love You Anymore,” a duet with Morgan Wallen. The singer-songwriter won big at last night’s Academy of Country Music Awards, sweeping all seven of her nominations across five ACM categories, including Female Artist of the Year.

Langley’s “Dandelion” Tour, launched May 7, represents her first headlining arena tour across the United States and Canada. After recent performances in St. Louis and Estero, Florida, Langley is scheduled to bring her show to major cities including Savannah, Georgia; Oklahoma City; Wilmington, North Carolina; and Toronto-area venue TD Coliseum in Hamilton, Ontario. The headlining run concludes August 15 in Fort Worth, Texas.

In addition to her solo headlining dates, Langley will join Wallen as an opening act on his arena-rocking Still the Problem Tour. The stadium-sized partnership features summer stops at football stadiums including Denver’s Empower Field at Mile High, Pittsburgh’s Acrisure Stadium, Chicago’s Soldier Field, and Philadelphia’s Lincoln Financial Field. Langley is also slated for multiple summer festival appearances, including the Railbird Music Festival in Lexington, Kentucky, and the Ottawa Bluesfest.

While many dates on Langley’s solo tour are sold out, some tickets remain available. Primary ticket sales are being processed through Ticketmaster, while secondary market tickets are available on resale platforms such as StubHub and SeatGeek. Check out Langley’s 2026 tour dates below.

Ella Langley 2026 Tour Dates

05/30 — Denver, CO @ Empower Field At Mile High

06/06 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Acrisure Stadium

06/07 — Lexington, KY @ Railbird Music Festival

06/13 — Atlanta, GA @ Braves Country Fest

06/18 — Oklahoma City, OK @ The Zoo Amphitheatre

06/19 — Independence, MO @ Cable Dahmer Arena

06/20 — Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field

06/25 — Salem, VA @ Salem Civic Center

06/26 — Wilmington, NC @ Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park

06/27 — Clemson, SC @ Memorial Stadium

07/16 — Hamilton, ON @ TD Coliseum

07/17 — Ottawa, ON @ Ottawa Bluesfest

07/18 — Baltimore, MD @ M&T Bank Stadium

07/23 — Pikeville, KY @ Appalachian Wireless Arena

07/24 — Cary, NC @ Koka Booth Amphitheatre

07/25 — North Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Coliseum

07/30 — Gilford, NH @ BankNH Pavilion

07/31 — Canandaigua, NY @ CMAC

08/01 — Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field

08/13 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center

08/14 — Corpus Christi, TX @ Hilliard Center

08/15 — Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena

08/21 — Springfield, IL @ Illinois State Fair