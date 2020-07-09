Elon Musk Rescinds Jokey 'Support' of Kanye West For President, Cites Political Differences

The billionaire Tesla mogul says he and Kanye "may have more differences of opinion than I anticipated."

It looks like Elon Musk is rethinking his support of Kanye West's highly- improbable, last-minute run for the presidency. While Musk was probably joking under the assumption that West was too, now he's officially taking himself out of the picture after learning that the rapper, fashion mogul and social media provocateur has some beliefs that may not be in tune with his own.

On July 4th, West tweeted that he was running and Musk immediately responded by cheekily tweeting, "You have my full support!"

Then some of the things West said in a recent interview following his announcement came to light. Musk was made aware that West is anti-abortion and anti-vaccination. That gave the new father pause and in a tweet he later deleted, Musk stated that they "may have more differences of opinion than I anticipated."

And the truth is, West said some controversial and unsettling things in a Forbes interview with editor Randall Lane. They were helpfully listed as the following bullet points at the beginning of the piece:

That he’s running for president in 2020 under a new banner—the Birthday Party—with guidance from Elon Musk and an obscure vice-presidential candidate he’s already chosen. “Like anything I’ve ever done in my life,” says West, “I’m doing to win.”

That he no longer supports President Trump. “I am taking the red hat off, with this interview.”

That he’s okay with siphoning off Black votes from the Democratic nominee, thus helping Trump. “I’m not denying it, I just told you. To say that the Black vote is Democratic is a form of racism and white supremacy.”

That he’s never voted in his life.

That he was sick with Covid-19 in February.

That he’s suspicious of a coronavirus vaccine, terming vaccines “the mark of the beast.”

That he believes “Planned Parenthoods have been placed inside cities by white supremacists to do the Devil’s work.”

That he envisions a White House organizational model based on the secret country of Wakanda in Black Panther.

Okay, then.

Suffice it to say Twitter responses to West's alleged White House run have been all over the place, including considerable skepticism that he's serious or even mentally stable at the moment.

TMZ revealed Thursday that Kanye West's presidential aspirations may not be part of a simple bid for attention or a goof at all, but evidence of a mental breakdown.

Our Kanye sources tell us, he suffers a serious bout with his bipolar disorder, usually once a year ... and our sources say Kanye's in the midst of one now. As you know, Ye announced he's running for president via Twitter over the weekend, and also did a rambling interview with Forbes ... which drew harsh criticism, confusion and concern

West has been forthright about having bipolar disorder in the past, telling David Letterman in a 2019 interview that "I can just tell you what I'm feeling at the time, and I feel a heightened connection with the universe when I'm ramping up. It is a health issue. This — it's like a sprained brain, like having a sprained ankle. And if someone has a sprained ankle, you're not going to push on him more. With us, once our brain gets to a point of spraining, people do everything to make it worse."

If TMZ's report is correct, it may be that giving the rap mogul an opening to make the statements he made to Forbes was the worst thing to do—and Elon Musk realized that his friend just needs medical help, not political support.