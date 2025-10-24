Emily Ratajkowski Stuns In Gucci Lingerie For Beyond Noise Magazine

The sultry shoot was revealed soon after EmRata made her head-turning Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show debut.

(Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Victoria’s Secret)

Fresh off her angelic debut on the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show runway, Emily Ratajkowski is donning even less for the latest cover of Beyond Noise magazine.

The arty publication, founded by former i-D fashion director Sarah Richardson, published a cover featuring the model-turned-entrepreneur posed on a stool in a fur coat and nothing else. Other images from the moody monochromatic shoot, lensed by London-based photographer Larissa Hofmann, feature other scanty looks. In one, Ratajkowski wears only a Gucci horsebit belt, gloves, and black briefs, while in another she sports a plunging bra. EmRata also shines au naturel while giving a stoic gaze to the camera.

“Emily Ratajkowski is one of the most famous women alive,” Beyond Noise‘s Instagram caption for the cover reads. “She’s famous in the old-fashioned sense—a single photo of her can stop the planet spinning—and it’s easy to imagine the air in any room carrying more weight as soon as she enters. But even while in possession of a star power largely gone by, @emrata is fully here and now, tuned into and responding to the conditions of the present. Looking good, or at least feeling good about how you look, is often a real step toward getting what you want.”

Beyond Noise also plugged Ratajkowski’s upcoming Apple TV+ series, which she and frequent collaborator/friend Lena Dunham created for A24. In addition to starring in the series, Ratajkowski will serve as a co-executive producer and screenwriter.

It’s just the latest power move for EmRata, who parlayed her influence as a fashion model into Inamorata fashion line before writing 2021’s New York Times best-selling essay collection, My Body. Most recently, she made her runway debut on the VS catwalk for the lingerie giant’s 2025 Fashion Show, where she rocked a pink lingerie set and angel wings in the shape of orchid petals.