Eminem Fan Sets World Record For Most Tattoos of a Single Musician

Talk about a "Stan"! An Eminem superfan has broken the record for the most portrait tattoos of a single musician by getting her body covered with inked images of the famed rapper.

Nikki Patterson, a nail technician who lives in Scotland, nabbed the Guinness World Record after recently inking her 16th portrait of Eminem. While 16 of the 52 tattoos on her body are of Eminem, apparently 28 of them were inspired by the "Godzilla" rapper, including song lyrics, references to Em's Detroit rap group D12 and even illustrations of M&M candies.

Hypebeast quotes Patterson as saying Em was “the one constant in [her] life.” She added: “I heard ‘Stan’ when I was 14 and had never heard anything like that before. It blew me away.”

Patterson, who got all her tattoos within the span of three years, hasn't been shy about showing them off on Instagram.

