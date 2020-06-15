Eminem Shares Updated List of Greatest Rappers of All Time

"I got a list, here's the order of my list that it's in..."

On Eminem's hit track and bonafide workout banger "'Till I Collapse," which was originally released on 2002's The Eminem Show, the Detroit-based MC named his Mount Rushmore of rappers. "I got a list, here's the order of my list that it's in; It goes, Reggie, Jay-Z, Tupac and Biggie, Andre from Outkast, Jada, Kurupt, Nas and then me."

Nearly 20 years later, Eminem has updated that list via a pair of Twitter replies to a YouTuber NoLifeShaq, who recently released a video in which he asked 30 rappers to respond with photos of their favorite artists.

As Uproxx notes, Eminem praised Lil Wayne, Tupac, Royce Da 5’9”, Jay-Z, Redman, Treach, Kool G Rap, Notorious B.I.G., Kxng Crooked, LL Cool J, Nas, Joyner Lucas, Kendrick Lamar, J. Cole, Andre 3000, Rakim, and Big Daddy Kane as the rap game's greatest, adding that the names appear "in no particular order."

Naturally, Eminem's response met with a mix of approval and criticism.

"Take off Joyner, and it’s a W," one use wrote wrote. "I have to disagree with you on Kendrick, he’s not up there with all those big names just yet," someone else chimed in. "I can rock wit this list," another agreed.

Eminem himself has been ranked as among the best rappers ever, but he mercifully chose not to name himself this time around.