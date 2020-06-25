Emily Ratajkowski Debuts New Blonde Hair With Bikini Photo Shoot
EmRata is officially a blonde bombshell. Supermodel, actress, influencer and former brunette Emily Ratajkowski debuted her newly-dyed blonde locks on Instagram this week in signature style.
The 29-year-old stunner took to the 'gram to reveal that she's gone blonde thanks to her spokesmodel partnership with hair care company Kérastase.
The model shared a brief video of herself showing off her new 'do.
"BLONDE," she wrote in the caption, adding a "thank you" to the company.
She later followed up with a pair of supermodel-worthy bikini posts sporting her fresh blonde locks.
a string of fellow famous beauties commented on EmRata's new look in her Instagram comments.
Kaia Gerber, who also recently went blonde, left an emoji in the comments as well: a smiley face with hearts for eyes.
"Wowwww," wrote Hailey Baldwin, adding the same emoji as Gerber.
Model Carolyn Murphy also showed her support with a string of emojis.
But that didn't stop other EmRata fans from begging her to go back to brunette:
"Noooooo," wrote one, with many more adding similar comments. "Please, back being brunette soon," another wrote.
A third chimed in: "No! Go back! Go back!"
It's safe to say that Ratajkowski will look stunning no matter what hue her hair happens to be.