Emily Ratajkowski Debuts New Blonde Hair With Bikini Photo Shoot

EmRata is officially a blonde bombshell. Supermodel, actress, influencer and former brunette Emily Ratajkowski debuted her newly-dyed blonde locks on Instagram this week in signature style.

The 29-year-old stunner took to the 'gram to reveal that she's gone blonde thanks to her spokesmodel partnership with hair care company Kérastase.

The model shared a brief video of herself showing off her new 'do.

"BLONDE," she wrote in the caption, adding a "thank you" to the company.

She later followed up with a pair of supermodel-worthy bikini posts sporting her fresh blonde locks.

Fox News (of all places) reports that a string of fellow famous beauties commented on EmRata's new look in her Instagram comments.

Kaia Gerber, who also recently went blonde, left an emoji in the comments as well: a smiley face with hearts for eyes.

"Wowwww," wrote Hailey Baldwin, adding the same emoji as Gerber.

Model Carolyn Murphy also showed her support with a string of emojis.

But that didn't stop other EmRata fans from begging her to go back to brunette:

"Noooooo," wrote one, with many more adding similar comments. "Please, back being brunette soon," another wrote.

A third chimed in: "No! Go back! Go back!"

It's safe to say that Ratajkowski will look stunning no matter what hue her hair happens to be.