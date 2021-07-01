Everything Coming to Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, HBO Max, and Disney+ In July
Nature is telling us all to stay the hell inside and take advantage of all the shows and movies set to hit the major streamers beginning July 1st. In the days preceding the last day of June 2021, record highs were set in the Pacific Northwest and Canada as well — including an astonishing reading of 121 degrees Fahrenheit in the Canadian village of Lytton.
In the northern hemisphere, July is typically even hotter than June. As appealing as clear skies and bright sunshine might look, these temps are potentially straight-up as deadly as any coronavirus variant, so time to take stock of what's available on Netflix, Hulu, Amazon, HBO Max, and Disney+ because eating nachos and binge-watching in the dark is infinitely preferable to heatstroke.
Netflix starts the month with a bang. New offerings include season one of the original series Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness (July 8) and Karen Gillan as a stone-cold assassin who finds her heart of gold protecting a kid in Gunpowder Milkshake (July 14).
The leading streamer also drops the classic Harrison Ford actioner Air Force One (1997) as well as its box office competition from the same year, Mark Wahlberg's Boogie Nights — a movie well-endowed with great acting performances that are nearly eclipsed by the towering prosthetic in the lead actor's pants.
On July 1, Hulu releases classic horror and classic comedy, including 28 Days Later (2003) 28 Weeks Later (2007) and Caddyshack(s) 1 and 2. Later in the month on July 9th, the service will release Kristen Wiig's silly comedy Barb and Star go to Vista Del Mar (2021) and then, on July 16, the entire Twilight series starring Kristen Stewart and soon-to-be newly-minted Batman Robert Pattinson.
While Amazon often releases many of the same movies and shows as Hulu, on July 2 the streaming service will drop The Tomorrow War, Chris Pratt's new movie where time travelers conscript the Guardians of the Galaxy star to save the future.
Look for Judas and the Black Messiah (2021) on July 1 on HBO Max. It features Get Out star Daniel Kaluuya and Jesse Plemons and tells the true story of the 1969 murder of Black Panthers leader Fred Hampton.
Most exciting for Marvel fans, however, is the July 9, 2021 Disney+ release of Black Widow, Scarlett Johansson's final turn in the role before handing it over to Florence Pugh.
Crank up the A/C and scroll through the full lists of new offerings below to plan your weekend escape from the heat.
Netflix
July 1
Air Force One (1997)
Audible (2021) - Netflix original documentary short
Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery (1997)
Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me (1999)
Austin Powers in Goldmember (2002)
Boogie Nights (1997)
Born to Play (2020)
Charlie's Angels (2000)
Congo (1995)
Dennis the Menace (1993)
Dynasty Warriors (2021) - Netflix original film
Generation 56k Season 1 - Netflix original show
Hampstead (2017)
Hunter X Hunter Season 6.
Kung Fu Panda (2008)
Kung Fu Panda 2 (2011)
Life As We Know It (2010)
Love Actually (2003)
Mary Magdalene (2018)
Masameer County Season 1
Memoirs of a Geisha (2005)
Midnight Run (1988)
Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway (2021) - Netflix original anime
Mortal Kombat (1995)
Mother's Day (2016)
No Strings Attached (2011)
Not Another Teen Movie (2001)
Ophelia (2018)
Quarantine Tales Season 1
Rainbow Rangers Season 1
Sailor Moon Crystal Seasons 1 - 3
She's Out of My League (2010)
Spanglish (2004)
Star Trek (2009)
Stuart Little (1999)
Supermarket Sweep Season 1
Sword of Trust (2019)
Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby (2006)
Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991)
The Beguiled (2017)
The Best of Enemies (2019)
The Bureau of Magical Things Season 1
The Karate Kid (1984)
The Karate Kid Part II (1986)
The Karate Kid III (1989)
The Strangers (2008)
Underworld (2003)
Underworld: Awakening (2012)
Underworld: Rise of the Lycans (2009)
What Dreams May Come (1998)
Why Do Fools Fall in Love (1998)
Young Royals Season 1 - Netflix original
Zathura: A Space Adventure (2005)
July 2
Big Timber Season 1 - Netflix original
Fear Street: 1994 (2021) - Netflix original
Haseen Dillruba (2021) - Netflix original
Holiday on Mars (2020)
Mortel (Season 2) - Netflix original
RattleSnake – The Ahanna Story (2020)
Snowpiercer (2013)
The 8th Night (2021) - Netflix original
July 3
Grey's Anatomy Season 17
July 4
We the People Season 1 - Netflix original
July 5
You Are My Spring Season 1 – Netflix original, new episodes weekly
July 6
I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson Season 2 - Netflix original
July 7
Brick Mansions (2014)
Cat People Season 1 - Netflix original
Dogs Season 2 - Netflix original
Major Grom: Plague Doctor (2021) - Netflix original
The Mire Season 2 - Netflix original
The War Next Door Season 1 - Netflix original
This Little Love of Mine (2021)
July 8
Elize Matsunaga: Once Upon A Crime Season 1 - Netflix original
Home Again (2017)
Midnight Sun (2018)
Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness (Season 1) - Netflix original
July 9
Atypical Season 4 - Netflix original
Biohackers Season 2 - Netflix original
Fear Street Part 2: 1978 (2021) - Netflix original
Finding Hubby (2020)
How I Became a Superhero (2020) - Netflix original
How to Become a Tyrant Season 1 - Netflix original
Last Summer (2021) - Netflix original
Lee Su-geun: The Sense Coach (2021) - Netflix original
The Cook of Castamar Season 1 - Netflix original
The Water Man (2021) - Netflix original
Virgin River Season 3 - Netflix original
July 10
American Ultra (2015)
July 13
Day of Destiny (2021)
Naomi Osaka Season 1 - Netflix original
Ridley Jones Season 1 - Netflix original
July 14
A Classic Horror Story (2021) - Netflix original
Gunpowder Milkshake (2021) - Netflix original
Heist Season 1 - Netflix original
My Unorthodox Life Season 1 - Netflix original
Private Network: Who Killed Manuel Buendía ? (2021) - Netflix original
The Guide to the Perfect Family (2021) - Netflix original
July 15
A Perfect Fit (2021) - Netflix original
BEASTARS Season 2 - Netflix original
Emicida: AmarElo – Live in São Paulo (2021) - Netflix original
My Amanda (2021) - Netflix original
Never Have I Ever Season 2 - Netflix original
This Changes Everything (2018)
July 16
Deep (2021) - Netflix original
Explained Season 3 - Netflix original, new episodes weekly
Fear Street Part 3: 1666 (2021) - Netflix original
Johnny Test Season 1 - Netflix original
The Book of Henry (2017)
Twilight (2008)
The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009)
The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010)
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1 (2011)
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2 (2012)
July 17
Ali & Ratu Ratu Queens (2021) - Netflix original
Cosmic Sin (2021)
July 20
Milkwater (2020)
Okupas Season 1
July 21
Chernobyl 1986 (2021)
One on One with Kirk Cameron Season 1
Sanitation Day (2020)
Sexy Beasts Season 1
The Movies That Made Us Season 2 - Netflix original
Too Hot to Handle – Brazil Season 1 - Netflix original
Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans (2021) - Netflix original
July 22
Still Working 9 to 5 (2021)
Words Bubble Up Like Soda Pop (2021) - Netflix original
July 23
A Second Chance: Rivals! (2019) - Netflix original
Bankrolled (2021) - Netflix original
Blood Red Sky (2021) N - Netflix original
Feels Like Ishq Season 1 - Netflix original
Masters of the Universe: Revelation Part 1 - Netflix original
Sky Rojo (Season 2) - Netflix original
The Last Letter From Your Lover (2021) - Netflix original
July 24
Charmed Season 3
Django Unchained (2012)
July 26
The Walking Dead Season 10
Wynonna Earp Season 4
July 27
All American Season 3
Mighty Express Season 4 - Netflix original
The Operative (2019)
July 28
Bartkowiak (2021) - Netflix original
Fantastic Fungi (2019)
The Flash Season 7
The Snitch Cartel: Origins (2021) - Netflix original
Tattoo Redo Season 1 - Netflix original
July 29
Resort to Love (2021) - Netflix original
Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy: Kingdom Season 1 - Netflix original
July 30
Centaurworld Season 1
Myth & Mogul: John DeLorean (2021) - Netflix original
Outer Banks Season 2 - Netflix original
The Last Mercenary (2021) - Netflix original
July 31
The Vault (2021)
Hulu
July 1
The Mighty Ones Season 2 - Hulu original
RuPaul's Drag Race Season 7
127 Hours (2010)
28 Days Later (2003)
28 Weeks Later (2007)
68 Kill (2017)
78/52: Hitchcock's Shower Scene (2017)
A Ciambra (2018)
The Adventures of Hercules (1985)
Almost Human (2014)
Alpha & Omega: Legend Of The Saw Toothed (2014)
American Gun (2005)
An Acceptable Loss (2019)
Australia (2008)
Bad Teacher (2011)
Band Aid (2017)
Beats, Rhymes & Life: The Travels Of A Tribe Called Quest (2011)
Beetlejuice (1988)
The Best Man (1999)
Better Living Through Chemistry (2014)
Big Fish (2003)
Bitter Harvest (2017)
Blue Sky (1994)
Bohemian Rhapsody (2018)
Breakdown (1997)
Bruno (2009)
Caddyshack (1980)
Caddyshack II (1988)
Candyman 3: Day of the Dead (1999)
Carnage Park (2016)
Caveman (1981)
Chaplin (1992)
Chuck (2017)
The Chumscrubber (2005)
Citizen Jane: Battle for the City (2017)
Cliffhanger (1993)
The Condemned (2007)
Confessions Of A Shopaholic (2009)
The Conversation (1974)
Coyote Ugly (2000)
The Cured (2018)
Dangerous Minds (1995)
Dealin' With Idiots (2013)
Dealt (2017)
Dear White People (2014)
Donnybrook (2019)
Dumb & Dumber (1994)
Dumb And Dumberer: When Harry Met Lloyd (2003)
Elaine Stritch: Shoot Me (2014)
Eliminators (2016)
Enemy at the Gates (2001)
The Face of Love (2014)
Factotum (2006)
Fargo (1996)
The Feels (2017)
Fired Up! (2009)
Foxfire (1996)
Frank Serpico (2017)
Frankenstein and the Monster from Hell (1974)
Free To Run (2016)
From Paris with Love (2010)
Galaxy Quest (1999)
The Gift (2000)
Gimme the Loot (2013)
The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo (2011)
Gorp (1980)
Graduation (2017)
Grandma (2015)
Hellions (2015)
Hideaway (1995)
House of the Dead (2003)
House of the Dead 2 (2006)
The House That Jack Built (2018)
Housesitter (1992)
I Daniel Blake (2017)
I Do...Until I Don't (2017)
I Remember You (2017)
Ice Age (2002)
In The Cut (2003)
Indignation (2016)
Intermission (2004)
Intolerable Cruelty (2003)
Johnny English (2003)
Knowing (2009)
The Ladies Man (2000)
Last Days Here (2012)
Let's be Evil (2016)
Manic (2013)
The Mask (1994)
Maximum Risk (1996)
Mercury Rising (1998)
Morning Glory (2010)
Mystic Pizza (1988)
The Natural (1984)
Ode to Joy (2019)
Open Range (2003)
Open Water (2004)
Open Water 2: Adrift (2006)
Passage to Mars (2017)
Personal Shopper (2017)
The Polar Express (2004)
Rabid Dogs (2016)
Rebel in the Rye (2017)
Reno 911!: Miami : The Movie (2007)
Revolutionary Road (2008)
Robocop (1987)
Robocop 2 (1990)
Robocop 3 (1993)
Rookie of the Year (1993)
Seabiscuit (2003)
Shelley (2016)
Sightseers (2013)
Sleeping With The Enemy (1991)
Sleepwalkers (1992)
Soldier Boyz (1995)
Something's Gotta Give (2003)
Somewhere (2010)
Sorority Row (2009)
Space Jam (1996)
Stand by Me (1986)
Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home (1986)
Star Trek: First Contact (1996)
Stephen King's Graveyard Shift (1990)
The Stepfather (2009)
Stonewall (2015)
Stray (2020)
Sunshine (2005)
Super Troopers (2002)
Sweet Virginia (2017)
Taffin (1988)
Take Every Wave (2017)
Take Shelter (2011)
Taken (2009)
The Terminator (1984)
They Came Together (2014)
Thunderheart (1992)
Timeline (2003)
Tooth Fairy (2008)
Twisted (2004)
Underworld (2003)
Underworld Awakening (2012)
Underworld Evolution (2006)
Underworld: Rise Of The Lycans (2009)
Universal Soldier (1992)
The Unknown Girl (2017)
Walking Tall (1973)
Whip It (2009)
White Nights (1985)
William Shakespeare's Romeo + Juliet (1996)
Wolves (2017)
July 2
Summer of Soul (2021) - Hulu original
Bill & Ted Face the Music (2020)
July 3
Flower of Evil Season 1
I'll Go To You When The Weather Is Fine Season 1
More Than Friends Season 1
Dreamcatcher (2021)
July 4
Leave No Trace (2018)
July 8
My Wife and Kids Seasons 1 - 5
Murdoch Mysteries Season 13
Papillon (2017)
July 9
This Way Up Season 2 - Hulu original
Grown-ish Season 4 premiere
Barb and Star go to Vista Del Mar (2021)
In a World... (2013)
Moffie (2021)
July 10
47 Meters Down (2017)
July 12
Love Island UK Season 7 premiere
July 14
Cleopatra in Space Season 1
My All-American (2015)
July 15
American Horror Stories Season 1 premiere
20,000 Days on Earth (2014)
A Field In England (2013)
The Act of Killing (2012)
Amira & Sam (2014)
Borgman (2013)
Bullhead (2011)
Cheap Thrills (2013)
The Complex: Lockdown (2020)
The Congress (2013)
The Connection (2014)
Enforcement (2021)
Exit Plan (2021)
The Final Member (2014)
The FP (2011)
I Declare War (2012)
The Keeping Room (2014)
Men & Chicken (2015)
Mood Indigo (2013)
Pieta (2012)
R100 (2013)
Raiders! The Story of the Greatest Fan Film Ever Made (2015)
Wrong (2012)
July 16
McCartney 3,2,1 - Hulu original
July 17
Horimiya Season 1
July 22
Olympic Dreams featuring Jonas Brothers special
July 26
The Artist (2011)
July 29
The Resort (2021)
Amazon
July 1
30 Days Of Night (2007)
30 Minutes Or Less (2011)
Abduction (2016)
Absence Of Malice (1981)
Across The Universe (2007)
Alien (1979)
An Education (2009)
Anacondas: The Hunt For The Blood Orchid (2004)
Awakenings (1990)
Beats, Rhymes & Life: The Travels Of A Tribe Called Quest (2011)
Big Fish (2003)
Burlesque (2010)
Crimson Tide (1995)
Fat Albert (2004)
Frozen River (2008)
Green Lantern (2011)
Guess Who's Coming To Dinner (1967)
Hellboy (2004)
I, Robot (2004)
Irrational Man (2015)
Jack And Jill (2011)
Julie & Julia (2009)
Madeline (1998)
Marie Antoinette (2006)
Midnight In Paris (2011)
Money Train (1995)
Nick And Norah's Infinite Playlist (2008)
Not Another Teen Movie (2001)
On The Waterfront (1954)
Only Lovers Left Alive (2014)
Open Season (2006)
Patton (1970)
Philadelphia (1993)
Phone Booth (2003)
Premonition (2007)
Ramona And Beezus (2010)
Rear Window (1954)
Riding In Cars With Boys (1988)
School Daze (1988)
Snatch (2001)
The Adventures Of Elmo In Grouchland (1999)
The Animal (2001)
The Family Stone (2005)
The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo (2011)
The International (2009)
The Lady In The Van (2016)
The Last King Of Scotland (2006)
The Mask Of Zorro (1998)
The Messengers (2007)
The Stepfather (2009)
The Wild Thornberrys Movie (2002)
To Rome With Love (2012)
Underworld: Evolution (2006)
Vertigo (1958)
When A Stranger Calls (2006)
Your Highness (2011)
American Experience: JFK (2013)
An Ordinary Woman Season 1
BBQ with Franklin Season 1
Cold Case Files Classic Season 1
Follow the Money Season 1
How The States Got Their Shapes Season 1
Indian Summers Season 1
Professor T Season 1
Relative Race Season 3
The Art of Crime Season 1
The Yogi Bear Show Seasons 1
July 2
The Tomorrow War (2021) - Amazon original
July 5
Surf's Up (2007)
July 9
Our Friend (2019)
Luxe Listing Sydney Season 1 - Amazon original
July 15
El Cid Season 2 - Amazon original
July 16
Miss Pettigrew Lives For A Day (2008)
Making the Cut Season 2- Amazon original
July 30
The Pursuit of Love - Amazon original
HBO Max
July 1
¡Come! (2020)
8 Mile (2002)
All Dogs Go to Heaven (1996)
All Dogs Go to Heaven 2 (1999)
Behind Enemy Lines (1997)
Beneath the Planet of the Apes (1970)
Bio-Dome (1996)
Black Panthers (1968)
Blackhat (2015)
Brubaker (1980)
Cantinflas (2014)
Conquest of the Planet of the Apes (Extended Version) (1972)
Cousins (1989)
Dark Water (2005)
Darkness Falls (2003)
Demolition Man (1993)
Dirty Work (1998)
Disturbia (2007)
Doctor Who: Revolution of the Daleks (2020)
Duplex (2003)
Escape from the Planet of the Apes (1971)
Eve's Bayou (1997)
Firestarter (1984)
First (2012)
For Colored Girls (2010)
For Greater Glory: The True Story of Cristiada (2012)
Full Bloom Season 2 finale - HBO Max original
Gandhi (1982)
Ghost in the Machine (1993)
The Good Lie (2014)
Gun Crazy (1950)
House on Haunted Hill (1999)
Identity Thief (2013)
Ira & Abby (2007)
Joe Versus the Volcano (1990)
Judas and the Black Messiah (2021)
Laws Of Attraction (2004)
Lucky (2017)
Maid in Manhattan (2002)
Married to the Mob (1988)
Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil (1997)
Mississippi Burning (1988)
Monster-In-Law (2005)
Mousehunt (1997)
My Brother Luca (2019)
No Sudden Move (2021) - HBO Max original
Planet of the Apes (1968)
Pleasantville (1998)
The Prince of Tides (1991)
Project X (1987)
The Punisher (2017)
Punisher: War Zone (2008)
Rambo (Director's Cut) (2008)
Reds (1981)
Reservoir Dogs (1992)
The Return of the Living Dead (1985)
Return of the Living Dead III (Extended Version) (1993)
Rounders (1998)
Saturday Night Fever (Director's Cut) (1977)
Scream (1996)
Scream 2 (1997)
Scream 3 (2000)
Semi-Tough (1977)
The Sessions (2012)
Set Up (2012)
Snake Eyes (1998)
Staying Alive (1983)
Stuart Little (1999)
The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2003)
Tom and Jerry in New York Season 1 premiere - HBO Max original
Trick 'R Treat (2009)
Tyler Perry's Daddy's Little Girls (2007)
Tyler Perry's Diary of a Mad Black Woman (2005)
Tyler Perry's I Can Do Bad All by Myself (2009)
Tyler Perry's Madea Goes To Jail (2009)
Tyler Perry's Madea's Big Happy Family (2011)
Tyler Perry's Madea's Family Reunion (2006)
Tyler Perry's Why Did I Get Married Too (2010)
The Watcher (2016)
The Water Horse: Legend of the Deep (2007)
Westworld (1973)
White Chicks (Unrated & Uncut Version) (2004)
The White Stadium (1928)
Won't Back Down (2012)
Zero Days (2016)
July 2
Lo Que Siento por Ti (2018)
July 3
Let Him Go (2020)
Nancy Drew Season 2
July 7
Dr. Stone Seasons 1- 2
Shiva Baby (2021)
July 8
The Dog House: UK Season 2 premiere - HBO Max original
Generation Season 1 finale - HBO Max original
Gossip Girl Season 1 premiere - HBO Max original
Human Capital (2020)
The Hunt (2020)
Looney Tunes Cartoons Season 2 premiere - HBO Max original
July 9
Frankie Quinones: Superhomies (2021)
July 11
The White Lotus Season 1 premiere
July 12
Catch and Kill: The Podcast Tapes Season 1 premiere
Wellington Paranormal Season 1
July 15
Tom & Jerry (2021)
July 16
Betty Season 2 finale
Space Jam: A New Legacy (2021)
A Costume for Nicolas (2020)
July 17
The Empty Man (2020)
July 18
100 Foot Wave Season 1 premiere
July 22
Through Our Eyes Season 1 - HBO Max original
July 23
Mezquite's Heart (2019)
July 24
Freaky (2020)
July 26
Catch and Kill: The Podcast Tapes Season 1 finale
July 27
Batwoman Season 2
Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel Season 26 premiere
July 30
One for All (2020)
Disney+
July 2
The Mysterious Benedict Society Episode 3
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Season 2 Episode 8
Star Wars: The Bad Batch Episode 10
The Sandlot (1993)
The Sandlot 2 (2005)
Mickey Mouse: Mixed-Up Adventures Season 1
Raven's Home Season 4
July 7
Monsters At Work Episode 1
Loki Episode 5
Marvel Legends: Black Widow
Breaking Bobby Bones Season 1
July 9
Black Widow (2021)
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Season 2 Episode 9
The Mysterious Benedict Society Episode 4
Star Wars: The Bad Batch Episode 11
Shark Beach With Chris Hemsworth (2021)
Orca Vs Great White (2021)
Rogue Shark (2021)
When Sharks Attack (2021)
World's Biggest Bull Shark (2021)
Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted Season 3 Episode 6
Miraculous World: Shanghai - The Legend of Ladydragon (2021)
Flicka (2006)
July 14
Loki Episode 6
Monsters At Work Episode 2
Minnie's Bow-Toons: Party Palace Pals Season 1
July 16
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Season 2 Episode 10
The Mysterious Benedict Society Episode 5
Star Wars: The Bad Batch Episode 12
Shark Attack Investigation: The Paige Winter Story (2020)
Croc That Ate Jaws (2021)
Shark Gangs (2021)
Shark Attack Files Season 1 Episode 2
Worlds Most Dangerous Shark? Season 1
Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted Season 3 Episode 4
We Bought a Zoo (2011)
July 21
Monsters At Work Episode 3
Behind The Attraction Season 1
Turner & Hooch Episode 1
Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Loki
Meet Spidey And His Amazing Friends Season 1
The Owl House Season 2 Part 1
July 23
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Season 2 Episode 11
Star Wars: The Bad Batch Episode 13
The Mysterious Benedict Society Episode 6
Shark Attack Files Episode 2
Walking With Dinosaurs (2013)
Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted Season 3 Episode 5
Stuntman (2021)
Playing with Sharks (2021)
Ice Age: The Meltdown (2006)
Mickey Mouse Funhouse Season 1 Episode 1
July 28
Monsters At Work Episode 4
Turning the Tables with Robin Roberts Season 1
Turner & Hooch Episode 2
Chip 'N' Dale: Park Life Episode 1
The Wonderful World Of Mickey Mouse Season 1 Part 2 premiere
Disney Junior T.O.T.S. Season 2
July 30
Jungle Cruise (2021)
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Season 2 Episode 12
The Mysterious Benedict Society Episode 7
Star Wars: The Bad Batch Episode 14
Garfield (2004)
Sydney To The Max Season 3
Built For Mars: The Perseverance Rover (2021)