Everything Coming to Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, HBO Max, and Disney+ In July

"Black Widow" and the "Tomorrow War" are just two action-packed options.

Marvel/Amazon Studios

Nature is telling us all to stay the hell inside and take advantage of all the shows and movies set to hit the major streamers beginning July 1st. In the days preceding the last day of June 2021, record highs were set in the Pacific Northwest and Canada as well — including an astonishing reading of 121 degrees Fahrenheit in the Canadian village of Lytton.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

In the northern hemisphere, July is typically even hotter than June. As appealing as clear skies and bright sunshine might look, these temps are potentially straight-up as deadly as any coronavirus variant, so time to take stock of what's available on Netflix, Hulu, Amazon, HBO Max, and Disney+ because eating nachos and binge-watching in the dark is infinitely preferable to heatstroke.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Netflix starts the month with a bang. New offerings include season one of the original series Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness (July 8) and Karen Gillan as a stone-cold assassin who finds her heart of gold protecting a kid in Gunpowder Milkshake (July 14).

The leading streamer also drops the classic Harrison Ford actioner Air Force One (1997) as well as its box office competition from the same year, Mark Wahlberg's Boogie Nights — a movie well-endowed with great acting performances that are nearly eclipsed by the towering prosthetic in the lead actor's pants.

On July 1, Hulu releases classic horror and classic comedy, including 28 Days Later (2003) 28 Weeks Later (2007) and Caddyshack(s) 1 and 2. Later in the month on July 9th, the service will release Kristen Wiig's silly comedy Barb and Star go to Vista Del Mar (2021) and then, on July 16, the entire Twilight series starring Kristen Stewart and soon-to-be newly-minted Batman Robert Pattinson.

While Amazon often releases many of the same movies and shows as Hulu, on July 2 the streaming service will drop The Tomorrow War, Chris Pratt's new movie where time travelers conscript the Guardians of the Galaxy star to save the future.

Look for Judas and the Black Messiah (2021) on July 1 on HBO Max. It features Get Out star Daniel Kaluuya and Jesse Plemons and tells the true story of the 1969 murder of Black Panthers leader Fred Hampton.

Most exciting for Marvel fans, however, is the July 9, 2021 Disney+ release of Black Widow, Scarlett Johansson's final turn in the role before handing it over to Florence Pugh.

Crank up the A/C and scroll through the full lists of new offerings below to plan your weekend escape from the heat.

Netflix

July 1

Air Force One (1997)

Audible (2021) - Netflix original documentary short

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery (1997)

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me (1999)

Austin Powers in Goldmember (2002)

Boogie Nights (1997)

Born to Play (2020)

Charlie's Angels (2000)

Congo (1995)

Dennis the Menace (1993)

Dynasty Warriors (2021) - Netflix original film

Generation 56k Season 1 - Netflix original show

Hampstead (2017)

Hunter X Hunter Season 6.

Kung Fu Panda (2008)

Kung Fu Panda 2 (2011)

Life As We Know It (2010)

Love Actually (2003)

Mary Magdalene (2018)

Masameer County Season 1

Memoirs of a Geisha (2005)

Midnight Run (1988)

Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway (2021) - Netflix original anime

Mortal Kombat (1995)

Mother's Day (2016)

No Strings Attached (2011)

Not Another Teen Movie (2001)

Ophelia (2018)

Quarantine Tales Season 1

Rainbow Rangers Season 1

Sailor Moon Crystal Seasons 1 - 3

She's Out of My League (2010)

Spanglish (2004)

Star Trek (2009)

Stuart Little (1999)

Supermarket Sweep Season 1

Sword of Trust (2019)

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby (2006)

Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991)

The Beguiled (2017)

The Best of Enemies (2019)

The Bureau of Magical Things Season 1

The Karate Kid (1984)

The Karate Kid Part II (1986)

The Karate Kid III (1989)

The Strangers (2008)

Underworld (2003)

Underworld: Awakening (2012)

Underworld: Rise of the Lycans (2009)

What Dreams May Come (1998)

Why Do Fools Fall in Love (1998)

Young Royals Season 1 - Netflix original

Zathura: A Space Adventure (2005)

July 2

Big Timber Season 1 - Netflix original

Fear Street: 1994 (2021) - Netflix original

Haseen Dillruba (2021) - Netflix original

Holiday on Mars (2020)

Mortel (Season 2) - Netflix original

RattleSnake – The Ahanna Story (2020)

Snowpiercer (2013)

The 8th Night (2021) - Netflix original

July 3

Grey's Anatomy Season 17

July 4

We the People Season 1 - Netflix original

July 5

You Are My Spring Season 1 – Netflix original, new episodes weekly

July 6

I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson Season 2 - Netflix original

July 7

Brick Mansions (2014)

Cat People Season 1 - Netflix original

Dogs Season 2 - Netflix original

Major Grom: Plague Doctor (2021) - Netflix original

The Mire Season 2 - Netflix original

The War Next Door Season 1 - Netflix original

This Little Love of Mine (2021)

July 8

Elize Matsunaga: Once Upon A Crime Season 1 - Netflix original

Home Again (2017)

Midnight Sun (2018)

Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness (Season 1) - Netflix original

July 9

Atypical Season 4 - Netflix original

Biohackers Season 2 - Netflix original

Fear Street Part 2: 1978 (2021) - Netflix original

Finding Hubby (2020)

How I Became a Superhero (2020) - Netflix original

How to Become a Tyrant Season 1 - Netflix original

Last Summer (2021) - Netflix original

Lee Su-geun: The Sense Coach (2021) - Netflix original

The Cook of Castamar Season 1 - Netflix original

The Water Man (2021) - Netflix original

Virgin River Season 3 - Netflix original

July 10

American Ultra (2015)

July 13

Day of Destiny (2021)

Naomi Osaka Season 1 - Netflix original

Ridley Jones Season 1 - Netflix original

July 14

A Classic Horror Story (2021) - Netflix original

Gunpowder Milkshake (2021) - Netflix original

Heist Season 1 - Netflix original

My Unorthodox Life Season 1 - Netflix original

Private Network: Who Killed Manuel Buendía ? (2021) - Netflix original

The Guide to the Perfect Family (2021) - Netflix original

July 15

A Perfect Fit (2021) - Netflix original

BEASTARS Season 2 - Netflix original

Emicida: AmarElo – Live in São Paulo (2021) - Netflix original

My Amanda (2021) - Netflix original

Never Have I Ever Season 2 - Netflix original

This Changes Everything (2018)

July 16

Deep (2021) - Netflix original

Explained Season 3 - Netflix original, new episodes weekly

Fear Street Part 3: 1666 (2021) - Netflix original

Johnny Test Season 1 - Netflix original

The Book of Henry (2017)

Twilight (2008)

The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009)

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010)

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1 (2011)

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2 (2012)

July 17

Ali & Ratu Ratu Queens (2021) - Netflix original

Cosmic Sin (2021)

July 20

Milkwater (2020)

Okupas Season 1

July 21

Chernobyl 1986 (2021)

One on One with Kirk Cameron Season 1

Sanitation Day (2020)

Sexy Beasts Season 1

The Movies That Made Us Season 2 - Netflix original

Too Hot to Handle – Brazil Season 1 - Netflix original

Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans (2021) - Netflix original

July 22

Still Working 9 to 5 (2021)

Words Bubble Up Like Soda Pop (2021) - Netflix original

July 23

A Second Chance: Rivals! (2019) - Netflix original

Bankrolled (2021) - Netflix original

Blood Red Sky (2021) N - Netflix original

Feels Like Ishq Season 1 - Netflix original

Masters of the Universe: Revelation Part 1 - Netflix original

Sky Rojo (Season 2) - Netflix original

The Last Letter From Your Lover (2021) - Netflix original

July 24

Charmed Season 3

Django Unchained (2012)

July 26

The Walking Dead Season 10

Wynonna Earp Season 4

July 27

All American Season 3

Mighty Express Season 4 - Netflix original

The Operative (2019)

July 28

Bartkowiak (2021) - Netflix original

Fantastic Fungi (2019)

The Flash Season 7

The Snitch Cartel: Origins (2021) - Netflix original

Tattoo Redo Season 1 - Netflix original

July 29

Resort to Love (2021) - Netflix original

Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy: Kingdom Season 1 - Netflix original

July 30

Centaurworld Season 1

Myth & Mogul: John DeLorean (2021) - Netflix original

Outer Banks Season 2 - Netflix original

The Last Mercenary (2021) - Netflix original

July 31

The Vault (2021)

Hulu

July 1

The Mighty Ones Season 2 - Hulu original

RuPaul's Drag Race Season 7

127 Hours (2010)

28 Days Later (2003)

28 Weeks Later (2007)

68 Kill (2017)

78/52: Hitchcock's Shower Scene (2017)

A Ciambra (2018)

The Adventures of Hercules (1985)

Almost Human (2014)

Alpha & Omega: Legend Of The Saw Toothed (2014)

American Gun (2005)

An Acceptable Loss (2019)

Australia (2008)

Bad Teacher (2011)

Band Aid (2017)

Beats, Rhymes & Life: The Travels Of A Tribe Called Quest (2011)

Beetlejuice (1988)

The Best Man (1999)

Better Living Through Chemistry (2014)

Big Fish (2003)

Bitter Harvest (2017)

Blue Sky (1994)

Bohemian Rhapsody (2018)

Breakdown (1997)

Bruno (2009)

Caddyshack (1980)

Caddyshack II (1988)

Candyman 3: Day of the Dead (1999)

Carnage Park (2016)

Caveman (1981)

Chaplin (1992)

Chuck (2017)

The Chumscrubber (2005)

Citizen Jane: Battle for the City (2017)

Cliffhanger (1993)

The Condemned (2007)

Confessions Of A Shopaholic (2009)

The Conversation (1974)

Coyote Ugly (2000)

The Cured (2018)

Dangerous Minds (1995)

Dealin' With Idiots (2013)

Dealt (2017)

Dear White People (2014)

Donnybrook (2019)

Dumb & Dumber (1994)

Dumb And Dumberer: When Harry Met Lloyd (2003)

Elaine Stritch: Shoot Me (2014)

Eliminators (2016)

Enemy at the Gates (2001)

The Face of Love (2014)

Factotum (2006)

Fargo (1996)

The Feels (2017)

Fired Up! (2009)

Foxfire (1996)

Frank Serpico (2017)

Frankenstein and the Monster from Hell (1974)

Free To Run (2016)

From Paris with Love (2010)

Galaxy Quest (1999)

The Gift (2000)

Gimme the Loot (2013)

The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo (2011)

Gorp (1980)

Graduation (2017)

Grandma (2015)

Hellions (2015)

Hideaway (1995)

House of the Dead (2003)

House of the Dead 2 (2006)

The House That Jack Built (2018)

Housesitter (1992)

I Daniel Blake (2017)

I Do...Until I Don't (2017)

I Remember You (2017)

Ice Age (2002)

In The Cut (2003)

Indignation (2016)

Intermission (2004)

Intolerable Cruelty (2003)

Johnny English (2003)

Knowing (2009)

The Ladies Man (2000)

Last Days Here (2012)

Let's be Evil (2016)

Manic (2013)

The Mask (1994)

Maximum Risk (1996)

Mercury Rising (1998)

Morning Glory (2010)

Mystic Pizza (1988)

The Natural (1984)

Ode to Joy (2019)

Open Range (2003)

Open Water (2004)

Open Water 2: Adrift (2006)

Passage to Mars (2017)

Personal Shopper (2017)

The Polar Express (2004)

Rabid Dogs (2016)

Rebel in the Rye (2017)

Reno 911!: Miami : The Movie (2007)

Revolutionary Road (2008)

Robocop (1987)

Robocop 2 (1990)

Robocop 3 (1993)

Rookie of the Year (1993)

Seabiscuit (2003)

Shelley (2016)

Sightseers (2013)

Sleeping With The Enemy (1991)

Sleepwalkers (1992)

Soldier Boyz (1995)

Something's Gotta Give (2003)

Somewhere (2010)

Sorority Row (2009)

Space Jam (1996)

Stand by Me (1986)

Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home (1986)

Star Trek: First Contact (1996)

Stephen King's Graveyard Shift (1990)

The Stepfather (2009)

Stonewall (2015)

Stray (2020)

Sunshine (2005)

Super Troopers (2002)

Sweet Virginia (2017)

Taffin (1988)

Take Every Wave (2017)

Take Shelter (2011)

Taken (2009)

The Terminator (1984)

They Came Together (2014)

Thunderheart (1992)

Timeline (2003)

Tooth Fairy (2008)

Twisted (2004)

Underworld (2003)

Underworld Awakening (2012)

Underworld Evolution (2006)

Underworld: Rise Of The Lycans (2009)

Universal Soldier (1992)

The Unknown Girl (2017)

Walking Tall (1973)

Whip It (2009)

White Nights (1985)

William Shakespeare's Romeo + Juliet (1996)

Wolves (2017)

July 2

Summer of Soul (2021) - Hulu original

Bill & Ted Face the Music (2020)

July 3

Flower of Evil Season 1

I'll Go To You When The Weather Is Fine Season 1

More Than Friends Season 1

Dreamcatcher (2021)

July 4

Leave No Trace (2018)

July 8

My Wife and Kids Seasons 1 - 5

Murdoch Mysteries Season 13

Papillon (2017)

July 9

This Way Up Season 2 - Hulu original

Grown-ish Season 4 premiere

Barb and Star go to Vista Del Mar (2021)

In a World... (2013)

Moffie (2021)

July 10

47 Meters Down (2017)

July 12

Love Island UK Season 7 premiere

July 14

Cleopatra in Space Season 1

My All-American (2015)

July 15

American Horror Stories Season 1 premiere

20,000 Days on Earth (2014)

A Field In England (2013)

The Act of Killing (2012)

Amira & Sam (2014)

Borgman (2013)

Bullhead (2011)

Cheap Thrills (2013)

The Complex: Lockdown (2020)

The Congress (2013)

The Connection (2014)

Enforcement (2021)

Exit Plan (2021)

The Final Member (2014)

The FP (2011)

I Declare War (2012)

The Keeping Room (2014)

Men & Chicken (2015)

Mood Indigo (2013)

Pieta (2012)

R100 (2013)

Raiders! The Story of the Greatest Fan Film Ever Made (2015)

Wrong (2012)

July 16

McCartney 3,2,1 - Hulu original

July 17

Horimiya Season 1

July 22

Olympic Dreams featuring Jonas Brothers special

July 26

The Artist (2011)

July 29

The Resort (2021)

Amazon

July 1

30 Days Of Night (2007)

30 Minutes Or Less (2011)

Abduction (2016)

Absence Of Malice (1981)

Across The Universe (2007)

Alien (1979)

An Education (2009)

Anacondas: The Hunt For The Blood Orchid (2004)

Awakenings (1990)

Beats, Rhymes & Life: The Travels Of A Tribe Called Quest (2011)

Big Fish (2003)

Burlesque (2010)

Crimson Tide (1995)

Fat Albert (2004)

Frozen River (2008)

Green Lantern (2011)

Guess Who's Coming To Dinner (1967)

Hellboy (2004)

I, Robot (2004)

Irrational Man (2015)

Jack And Jill (2011)

Julie & Julia (2009)

Madeline (1998)

Marie Antoinette (2006)

Midnight In Paris (2011)

Money Train (1995)

Nick And Norah's Infinite Playlist (2008)

Not Another Teen Movie (2001)

On The Waterfront (1954)

Only Lovers Left Alive (2014)

Open Season (2006)

Patton (1970)

Philadelphia (1993)

Phone Booth (2003)

Premonition (2007)

Ramona And Beezus (2010)

Rear Window (1954)

Riding In Cars With Boys (1988)

School Daze (1988)

Snatch (2001)

The Adventures Of Elmo In Grouchland (1999)

The Animal (2001)

The Family Stone (2005)

The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo (2011)

The International (2009)

The Lady In The Van (2016)

The Last King Of Scotland (2006)

The Mask Of Zorro (1998)

The Messengers (2007)

The Stepfather (2009)

The Wild Thornberrys Movie (2002)

To Rome With Love (2012)

Underworld: Evolution (2006)

Vertigo (1958)

When A Stranger Calls (2006)

Your Highness (2011)

American Experience: JFK (2013)

An Ordinary Woman Season 1

BBQ with Franklin Season 1

Cold Case Files Classic Season 1

Follow the Money Season 1

How The States Got Their Shapes Season 1

Indian Summers Season 1

Professor T Season 1

Relative Race Season 3

The Art of Crime Season 1

The Yogi Bear Show Seasons 1

July 2

The Tomorrow War (2021) - Amazon original

July 5

Surf's Up (2007)

July 9

Our Friend (2019)

Luxe Listing Sydney Season 1 - Amazon original

July 15

El Cid Season 2 - Amazon original

July 16

Miss Pettigrew Lives For A Day (2008)

Making the Cut Season 2- Amazon original

July 30

The Pursuit of Love - Amazon original

HBO Max

July 1

¡Come! (2020)

8 Mile (2002)

All Dogs Go to Heaven (1996)

All Dogs Go to Heaven 2 (1999)

Behind Enemy Lines (1997)

Beneath the Planet of the Apes (1970)

Bio-Dome (1996)

Black Panthers (1968)

Blackhat (2015)

Brubaker (1980)

Cantinflas (2014)

Conquest of the Planet of the Apes (Extended Version) (1972)

Cousins (1989)

Dark Water (2005)

Darkness Falls (2003)

Demolition Man (1993)

Dirty Work (1998)

Disturbia (2007)

Doctor Who: Revolution of the Daleks (2020)

Duplex (2003)

Escape from the Planet of the Apes (1971)

Eve's Bayou (1997)

Firestarter (1984)

First (2012)

For Colored Girls (2010)

For Greater Glory: The True Story of Cristiada (2012)

Full Bloom Season 2 finale - HBO Max original

Gandhi (1982)

Ghost in the Machine (1993)

The Good Lie (2014)

Gun Crazy (1950)

House on Haunted Hill (1999)

Identity Thief (2013)

Ira & Abby (2007)

Joe Versus the Volcano (1990)

Judas and the Black Messiah (2021)

Laws Of Attraction (2004)

Lucky (2017)

Maid in Manhattan (2002)

Married to the Mob (1988)

Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil (1997)

Mississippi Burning (1988)

Monster-In-Law (2005)

Mousehunt (1997)

My Brother Luca (2019)

No Sudden Move (2021) - HBO Max original

Planet of the Apes (1968)

Pleasantville (1998)

The Prince of Tides (1991)

Project X (1987)

The Punisher (2017)

Punisher: War Zone (2008)

Rambo (Director's Cut) (2008)

Reds (1981)

Reservoir Dogs (1992)

The Return of the Living Dead (1985)

Return of the Living Dead III (Extended Version) (1993)

Rounders (1998)

Saturday Night Fever (Director's Cut) (1977)

Scream (1996)

Scream 2 (1997)

Scream 3 (2000)

Semi-Tough (1977)

The Sessions (2012)

Set Up (2012)

Snake Eyes (1998)

Staying Alive (1983)

Stuart Little (1999)

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2003)

Tom and Jerry in New York Season 1 premiere - HBO Max original

Trick 'R Treat (2009)

Tyler Perry's Daddy's Little Girls (2007)

Tyler Perry's Diary of a Mad Black Woman (2005)

Tyler Perry's I Can Do Bad All by Myself (2009)

Tyler Perry's Madea Goes To Jail (2009)

Tyler Perry's Madea's Big Happy Family (2011)

Tyler Perry's Madea's Family Reunion (2006)

Tyler Perry's Why Did I Get Married Too (2010)

The Watcher (2016)

The Water Horse: Legend of the Deep (2007)

Westworld (1973)

White Chicks (Unrated & Uncut Version) (2004)

The White Stadium (1928)

Won't Back Down (2012)

Zero Days (2016)

July 2

Lo Que Siento por Ti (2018)

July 3

Let Him Go (2020)

Nancy Drew Season 2

July 7

Dr. Stone Seasons 1- 2

Shiva Baby (2021)

July 8

The Dog House: UK Season 2 premiere - HBO Max original

Generation Season 1 finale - HBO Max original

Gossip Girl Season 1 premiere - HBO Max original

Human Capital (2020)

The Hunt (2020)

Looney Tunes Cartoons Season 2 premiere - HBO Max original

July 9

Frankie Quinones: Superhomies (2021)

July 11

The White Lotus Season 1 premiere

July 12

Catch and Kill: The Podcast Tapes Season 1 premiere

Wellington Paranormal Season 1

July 15

Tom & Jerry (2021)

July 16

Betty Season 2 finale

Space Jam: A New Legacy (2021)

A Costume for Nicolas (2020)

July 17

The Empty Man (2020)

July 18

100 Foot Wave Season 1 premiere

July 22

Through Our Eyes Season 1 - HBO Max original

July 23

Mezquite's Heart (2019)

July 24

Freaky (2020)

July 26

Catch and Kill: The Podcast Tapes Season 1 finale

July 27

Batwoman Season 2

Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel Season 26 premiere

July 30

One for All (2020)

Disney+

July 2

The Mysterious Benedict Society Episode 3

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Season 2 Episode 8

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Episode 10

The Sandlot (1993)

The Sandlot 2 (2005)

Mickey Mouse: Mixed-Up Adventures Season 1

Raven's Home Season 4

July 7

Monsters At Work Episode 1

Loki Episode 5

Marvel Legends: Black Widow

Breaking Bobby Bones Season 1

July 9

Black Widow (2021)

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Season 2 Episode 9

The Mysterious Benedict Society Episode 4

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Episode 11

Shark Beach With Chris Hemsworth (2021)

Orca Vs Great White (2021)

Rogue Shark (2021)

When Sharks Attack (2021)

World's Biggest Bull Shark (2021)

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted Season 3 Episode 6

Miraculous World: Shanghai - The Legend of Ladydragon (2021)

Flicka (2006)

July 14

Loki Episode 6

Monsters At Work Episode 2

Minnie's Bow-Toons: Party Palace Pals Season 1

July 16

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Season 2 Episode 10

The Mysterious Benedict Society Episode 5

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Episode 12

Shark Attack Investigation: The Paige Winter Story (2020)

Croc That Ate Jaws (2021)

Shark Gangs (2021)

Shark Attack Files Season 1 Episode 2

Worlds Most Dangerous Shark? Season 1

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted Season 3 Episode 4

We Bought a Zoo (2011)

July 21

Monsters At Work Episode 3

Behind The Attraction Season 1

Turner & Hooch Episode 1

Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Loki

Meet Spidey And His Amazing Friends Season 1

The Owl House Season 2 Part 1

July 23

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Season 2 Episode 11

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Episode 13

The Mysterious Benedict Society Episode 6

Shark Attack Files Episode 2

Walking With Dinosaurs (2013)

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted Season 3 Episode 5

Stuntman (2021)

Playing with Sharks (2021)

Ice Age: The Meltdown (2006)

Mickey Mouse Funhouse Season 1 Episode 1

July 28

Monsters At Work Episode 4

Turning the Tables with Robin Roberts Season 1

Turner & Hooch Episode 2

Chip 'N' Dale: Park Life Episode 1

The Wonderful World Of Mickey Mouse Season 1 Part 2 premiere

Disney Junior T.O.T.S. Season 2

July 30

Jungle Cruise (2021)

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Season 2 Episode 12

The Mysterious Benedict Society Episode 7

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Episode 14

Garfield (2004)

Sydney To The Max Season 3

Built For Mars: The Perseverance Rover (2021)