Every Movie and TV Show Coming to Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, HBO Max, and Disney+ In June

Retreat from the summer heat and get your Netflix and Chill on.

Cameron Diaz Photo: Gavin Bond for Maxim

Memorial Day weekend means summer is here. Sure, the calendar says there are three weeks to go, but come on, we all feel it. And with the beginning of June, the streaming services are refreshing their feeds with the knowledge that they've got to have a reason for people to stay inside.

Especially in June 2021, as the long, dark time of the COVID-19 pandemic passes into history and a lot of folks naturally want to get the hell out of the house and do some living.

Movies and TV shows hitting Netflix on the first day of June include Cameron Diaz as an educator who is way too hot for school in 2011's Bad Teacher (Diaz blessed Maxim with a Bad Teacher cover shoot when the movie came out 10 years ago), and Jeff Bridges' now-iconic turn as The Dude in The Big Lebowski (1998). Later in the month, we'll get new Netflix originals like Fatherhood, starring Kevin Hart as a newly-widowed dad struggling to raise his daughter (June 18), and then on June 25th Liam Neeson is back to being a retirement-age badass in The Ice Road -- watch the trailer above.

Hulu drops some original works this June, notably including The New York Times Presents: "Who Gets To Be an Influencer?" on June 4 -- it's a documentary tracking Black creators on a path to becoming social media stars. There are classic B-movies too, a summer binge staple, and those include John Goodman's turn as an exterminator facing a very big job in Arachnophobia (1990) and the original found-footage horror flick, The Blair Witch Project (1999).

Amazon Prime has you covered on the great movie front as well, with now-classic goofball comedy Step Brothers (2008) starring Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly and season 4 of Showtime hit series Billions, starring Damian Lewis and Paul Giamatti.

Offerings on HBO Max in June will include Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga as real-life ghosthunters and demonologists Ed and Lorraine Warren in The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It (2021). And premiering as a weekly show in June on Disney+ is the new animated Star Wars series, Star Wars: The Bad Batch.

Check out the dates for everything below and start making some playlist decisions today.

Netflix

June 1

Abduction (2011)

American Outlaws (2001)

Bad Teacher (2011)

Ben & Holly's Little Kingdom Season 2

Black Holes | The Edge of All We Know (2020)

CoComelon Season 3

Cradle 2 the Grave (2003)

Flipped (2010)

Fools Rush In (1997)

Happy Endings Seasons 1-3

I Am Sam (2001)

Love Jones (1997)

Million Dollar Baby (2004)

Ninja Assassin (2009)

Seven Souths in the Skull Castle Season "Moon Jogen & Kagen"

Stand by Me (1986)

Super Monsters: Once Upon a Rhyme (2021) - Netflix original

The Adventures of Sonic the Hedgehog Season 1

The Best Man (1999)

The Big Lebowski (1998)

The Platform Season 3

The Wedding Guest (2018)

The Wind (2018)

Welcome Home (2018)

What Women Want (2000)

June 2

2 Hearts (2020)

Alone Season 7

Carnaval (2021) - Netflix original

Kim's Convenience (Season 5)

June 3

Alan Saldaña: Locked Up (2021) - Netflix original

Creator's File: GOLD Season 1 - Netflix original

Dancing Queens (2021) - Netflix original

Myriam Fares: The Journey (2021)

Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal The Movie Season 1 - Netflix original

Summertime Season 2)- Netflix original

The Girl and the Gun (2019)

June 4

Breaking Boundaries: The Science of Our Planet (2021) - Netflix original

Feel Good Season 2 - Netflix original

Human: The World Within Season 1

Sweet Tooth Season 1)- Netflix original

Sweet & Sour (2021) - Netflix original

Trippin' with the Kandasamys (2021) - Netflix original

Xtremo (2021) - Netflix original

June 5

Kitty Love: An Homage to Cats (2021) - Netflix original

June 7

Vampire Academy (2014)

June 9

Awake (2021) - Netflix original

Fresh, Fried and Crispy (Season 1) - Netflix original

L.A.'s Finest (Season 2)

Tragic Jungle (2021) - Netflix original

June 10

A Haunted House 2 (2014)

Camellia Sisters (2020)

Locombians Season 1 - Netflix original

Trese Season - Netflix original

June 11

Lupin Part 2 - Netflix original

Skater Girl (2021) - Netflix original

Wish Dragon (2021) - Netflix original

June 13

Picture a Scientist (2020)

The Devil Below (2021)

June 14

Elite Short Stories: Guzman Caye Rebe - Netflix original

June 15

Elite Short Stories: Nadia Guzman - Netflix original

FTA (1972)

Let's Eat Season 1

Life of Crime (2013)

Power Rangers Dino Fury Season 1

Rhyme Time Town Season 2 - Netflix original

Rogue Warfare: Death of a Nation (2020)

Sir! No Sir! (2005)

The American Bible Challenge Season 3

Workin' Moms Season 5 - Netflix original

June 16

Lowriders (2016)

Elite Short Stories: Omar Ander Alexis - Netflix original

Penguin Town Season 1 - Netflix original

Silver Skates (2021) - Netflix original

June 17

Ali & Ratu Ratu Queens (2021) - Netflix original

Aziza (2019)

Black Summer (Season 2) - Netflix original

Elite Short Stories: Carla Samuel - Netflix original

Hospital Playlist Season 2 - Netflix original

Katla Season 1 - Netflix original

Silver Linings Playbook (2012)

The Gift Season 3 - Netflix original

June 18

A Family (2020) - Netflix original

Elite Season 4 - Netflix original

Fatherhood (2021) - Netflix original

Jagame Thandhiram (2021) - Netflix original

Kambili: The Whole 30 Yards (2020)

So Not Worth It Season 1 - Netflix original

The Rational Life Season 1 - Netflix original

The World's Most Amazing Vacation Rentals Season 1 - Netflix original

June 19

Nevertheless Season 1 - Netflix original

June 22

This Is Pop Season 1 - Netflix original

June 23

Good on Paper (2021) - Netflix original

Murder by the Coast (2021) - Netflix original

The House of Flowers: The Movie (2021) - Netflix original

Too Hot to Handle Season 2 - Netflix original

June 24

Godzilla Singular Point Season 1 - Netflix original

Sisters on Track (2021) - Netflix original

The Naked Director Season 2 - Netflix original

The Seventh Day (2021)

June 25

Sex/Life Season 1 - Netflix original

The A List Season 2 - Netflix original

The Ice Road (2021) - Netflix original

June 26

Wonder Boy (2019) - Netflix original

Killing Them Softly (2012)

The Seven Deadly Sins: Dragon's Judgement - Netflix original

June 29

StarBeam (Season 4) - Netflix original

June 30

America: The Motion Picture (2021) - Netflix original

Lying and Stealing (2019)

Sophie: A Murder in West Cork Season 1 - Netflix original

Hulu

June 1

American Ninja Warrior Season 13 premiere

Housebroken Season 1 premiere

Small Fortune Season 1 premiere

Changing the Game (2019) - Hulu Original

50/50 (2011)

A Most Wanted Man (2014)

A Perfect Day (2006)

A Prayer for the Dying (1987)

The Adventures of Tintin (2011)

Across the Universe (2007)

Alive (1993)

Anacondas: The Hunt for the Blood Orchid (2004)

Anaconda III (2008)

Anacondas: Trail of Blood (2009)

Arachnophobia (1990)

Batman Begins (2005)

The Big Chill (1983)

The Birdcage (1996)

Black and White (1999)

The Blair Witch Project (1999)

Book of Shadows - Blair Witch 2 (2000)

Bloody Sunday (2002)

Blue Streak (1999)

The Boondock Saints II: All Saints Day (2009)

Bucky Larson: Born to Be a Star (2011)

Charlotte's Web (1973)

The Company You Keep (2013)

Conviction (2010)

Convicts (1990)

Convoy (1978)

The Cookout (2004)

The Dark Knight (2008)

Desperate Measures (1997)

Deuce Bigalow: European Gigolo (2005)

Dragonfly (2002)

Driven (2001)

El Dorado (1967)

Face/Off (1997)

The Forbidden Kingdom (2008)

The Full Monty (1997)

Fun in Acapulco (2000)

Gamer (2009)

Get Smart (2008)

Hanging Up (2000)

Hud (1963)

The Hustler (1961)

Jennifer 8 (1992)

Jennifer's Body (2009)

Just Wright (2010)

Kick-Ass (2010)

Kung Pow! Enter the Fist (2002)

Last Chance Harvey (2009)

The Last House on the Left (2009)

Little Women (1994)

The Long Goodbye (1973)

The Love Letter (1998)

The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance (1962)

Once Upon a Crime (1991)

Ordinary People (1980)

Places in the Heart (1984)

Primary Colors (1998)

Revolutionary Road (2008)

Richie Rich (1994)

Rules of Engagement (2000)

Sabrina (1995)

Savage State (2021)

Saving Silverman (2001)

Silence (2017)

Slumdog Millionaire (2008)

The Soloist (2009)

Some Girls (1988)

Something's Gotta Give (2003)

Soul Survivors (2000)

Still Waiting... (2008)

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007)

Switchback (1997)

The Time Machine (2002)

To Die For (1995)

The Upside (2019)

Vanity Fair (2004)

Waiting (2005)

Walking Tall (1973)

Wayne's World 2 (1993)

Weekend at Bernie's (1989)

Wilde (1998)

Wings of Courage (1995)

Witless Protection (2008)

Young Adult (2011)

Scorpio (1973)

June 2

America's Got Talent Season 16 premiere

June 3

MasterChef Season 10 premiere

A Glitch in the Matrix (2021)

Night of the Kings (La Nuit des Rois) (2020)

June 4

The New York Times Presents: "Who Gets To Be an Influencer?" - Hulu original

Beat Shazam Season 4 premiere

June 5

Emergency Call Season 2 premiere

Rams (2021)

June 7

Celebrity Family Feud Season 7 premiere

The Chase Season 2 premiere

To Tell the Truth Season 7 premiere

June 8

The Bachelorette Season 17 premiere

Legion of Brothers (2017)

June 9

The Croods: A New Age (2020)

June 10

Trolls: TrollsTopia Season 3

Card Sharks Season 3 premiere

Trust (2021)

Two of Us (Deux) (2021)

June 11

Love, Victor Season 2 - Hulu original

The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 5

Come True (2021)

June 13

Dragonheart (1996)

Dragonheart - A New Beginning (2000)

Dragonheart 3: The Sorcerer's Curse (2015)

Dragonheart: Battle for the Heartfire (2017)

Not Fade Away (2012)

Willy's Wonderland (2021)

June 14

Rūrangi Season 1

June 15

Alone Season 7

Dance Moms Season 8

Duck Dynasty Season 3

Forged in Fire Season 7

Hoarders Season 11

Mountain Men Season 6

Born to Play (2020)

Gone Girl (2014)

Her Deadly Sugar Daddy (2020)

Her Name Is Chef (2021)

Nasrin (2020)

The Obituary of Tunde Johnson (2019)

The Outside Story (2020)

The Secret Life of a Celebrity Surrogate (2020)

Accused: Guilty or Innocent? Season 1

Alone: The Beast Season 1

America Our Defining Hours Season 1

The Celebrity Dating Game Season 1

Married at First Sight Season 11

Swamp People Season 11

The UnXplained with William Shatner Season 1B

Michael Smerconish: Things I Wish I Knew Before I Started Talking (2020)

June 17

Dave Season 2 - Hulu original

Phobias (2021)

June 18

Holey Moley Season 3 premiere

The Hustler Season 2 premiere

When Nature Calls Season 1 premiere

June 20

The Guilt Trip (2012)

June 21

Cutthroat Kitchen Season 2 and 3

Worst Cooks in America Season 4

Hostiles (2018)

Backyard Builds Seasons 1 – 4

Big Bucket Food List Seasons 1 – 2

Family Home Overhaul Season 1

Farmhouse Facelift Season 1

Home to Win Seasons 1 – 3

Home to Win for the Holidays Season 1

Jr. Chef Showdown Seasons 1 – 2

Save My Reno Seasons 1 – 4

Hot Market Season 1

Wall of Chefs Season 1

June 22

Monster Trucks (2017)

June 23

Motherland: Fort Salem Season 2 premiere

College Bowl Season 1 premiere

June 24

An American Haunting (2006)

June 25

False Positive (2021) - Hulu original

Making It Season 3 premiere

June 26

The Chloe Show Season 1 premiere - Hulu original

Safer at Home (2021)

June 29

Bratz: The Movie (2007)

Harvie and the Magic Museum (Hurvinek a kouzelne muzeum) (2019)

June 30

Hansel and Gretel: Witch Hunters (2013)

Jack Reacher (2012)

The Sweet Life (2016)

Amazon Prime

June 1

50/50 (2011)

Adaptation (2002)

Ali (2001)

Alive (1993)

An American Werewolf In London (1981)

Burn After Reading (2008)

Chicken Run (2000)

Colombiana (2011)

Courageous (2011)

Dear John (2010)

Deuce Bigalow: European Gigolo (2005)

Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (2004)

Fight Club (1999)

I Spy (2002)

Little Man (2006)

Mo' Money (1992)

Rent (2005)

Revolutionary Road (2008)

Seeking A Friend For The End Of The World (2012)

Seven Pounds (2008)

Signs (2002)

Spring Break (1983)

Step Brothers (2008)

Stomp The Yard (2007)

Take Shelter (2011)

Takers (2010)

Testament Of Youth (2015)

The Fisher King (1991)

The House Bunny (2008)

The Wrestler (2009)

This Means War (2012)

Tyler Perry's Madea's Witness Protection (2015)

We Own The Night (2007)

American Experience: Stonewall Uprising (2011)

Growing Up Trans (2015)

Hurley (2019)

Keith Haring: Street Art Boy (2020)

Man in the Orange Shirt Season 1

Queer as Folk Season 1

Rastamouse Season 1

Slavery by Another Name (2012)

The L Word: Generation Q Season 1

Work in Progress Season 1

June 4

Dom Season 1 - Amazon original

The Family Man Season 2 - Amazon original

Britannia Season 2

June 9

Billions Season 4

June 11

Pinocchio (2020)

Flack Season 2 — Amazon original

June 18

Chivas: El Rebaño Sagrado Season 1 - Amazon original

June 25

Bosch Season 7 - Amazon original

September Mornings (Manhãs de Setembro) Season 1 - Amazon original

HBO Max

June 1

A Shot In The Dark (1964)

The American President (1995)

The Aviator (2004)

Bangkok Dangerous (2008)

Black Rain (1989)

Bless The Child (2000)

The Bonfire of the Vanities (1990)

Camelot (1967)

Cold Case Seasons 1-7

The Conjuring 2 (2016)

Curse Of The Pink Panther (1983)

Dirty Pretty Things (2003)

Disaster Movie (Extended Version) (2008)

Doctor Sleep (Director's Cut) (2019)

Dr. Strangelove (1964)

Drillbit Taylor (2008)

Eight Men Out (1988)

El Cantante (2007)

El Nombre Del Hijo (The Name Of The Son) (2019)

El Remedio (The Prescription) (2019)

Extract (2009)

Eyes Wide Shut (1999)

Fast Company (1979)

Feast Of Love (2007)

The Green Mile (1999)

The Grifters (1990)

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone (2001)

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002)

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004)

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005)

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007)

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009)

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows—Part 1 (2010)

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows—Part 2 (2011)

The Hitchhiker's Guide To The Galaxy (2005)

How To Be Single (2016)

Humboldt County (2008)

Iris (2001)

It Takes Two (1995)

Jerry Maguire (1996)

Just Married (2003)

Kajillionaire (2020)

Kung Fu Hustle (2005)

Leapfrog: Math Adventure to the Moon (2010)

Leapfrog: Numbers Ahoy (2011)

Leapfrog: The Letter Factory (2003)

The Manhattan Project (1986)

Matchstick Men (2003)

Mindhunters (2005)

Miss Congeniality (2000)

National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation (1989)

National Lampoon's Dorm Daze 2: College @ Sea (Extended Version) (2013)

National Lampoon's Vacation (1983)

Orange County (2002)

Other People's Money (1991)

Pale Rider (1985)

The Pink Panther (1964)

The Pink Panther (2006)

The Pink Panther 2 (2009)

The Pink Panther Strikes Again (1976)

Presumed Innocent (1990)

Rat Race (2001)

Return Of The Pink Panther (1975)

Revenge Of The Pink Panther (1978)

Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves (1991)

Shazam! (2019)

Sherlock Holmes (2009)

Son Of The Pink Panther (1993)

Stoker (2013)

Take Me Home Tonight (2011)

This Is 40 (Extended Version) (2012)

Three Days Of The Condor (1975)

Tim Burton's Corpse Bride (2005)

Trail Of The Pink Panther (1982)

True Romance (1993)

Victor/Victoria (1982)

Wedding Crashers (2005)

The Wedding Singer (1998)

Without a Trace Seasons 1-7

June 2

To Your Eternity (2021)

June 3

The Fungies! Season 2A premiere - HBO Max original

Juan Luis Guerra 4.40: Entre Mar Y Palmeras (2021)

June 4

El Ultimo Balsero (The Last Rafter) (2020)

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It (2021)

June 5

Clueless (1995)

Off the Air Season 10

June 6

Rizzoli & Isles Seasons 1-7

June 8

Billy on the Street Seasons 1-5

Killerman (2019)

June 9

Young Hearts (2020)

June 10

F9: The Fast Saga HBO First Look

Hacks Season 1 finale - HBO Max original

Lazor Wulf Season 2

Legendary Season 2 finale - HBO Max Original

June 11

Betty Season 2 premiere

In the Heights (2021)

June 12

The 40-Year-Old Virgin (2005)

June 15

Revolution Rent (2021)

June 17

Summer Camp Island Season 4 premiere - HBO Max

June 18

Super Friends Seasons 1-16

June 19

Fatale (2020)

June 22

Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel

June 24

LFG (2021) - HBO Max original

June 25

Explota Explota (My Heart Goes Boom!) (2020)

Pause with Sam Jay Season 1 finale

June 29

The Legend of the Underground (2021)

Disney+

June 4

Raya and the Last Dragon (2021)

Disney Amphibia Season 2

Disney Junior Muppet Babies Season 3

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted Season 3

Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs (2009)

Us Again (2021)

X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009)

Marvel Studios Legends

June 11

Disney Junior Puppy Dog Pals Season 4

The Happiest Millionaire (1967)

The Incredible Dr. Pol Season 18

Zenimation Season 2 - Disney+ original

June 18

Dino Ranch Season 1

Disney Just Roll With It Season 2

Heartland Docs, DVM Season 3

Luca (2021) - Disney+ original

June 25

Disney's Bunk'd Season 4

PJ Masks Season 4

Running Wild With Bear Grylls Season 6

When Sharks Attack Seasons 1-6

The Mysterious Benedict Society - Disney+ original

Wolfgang - Disney+ original

Weekly Shows on Disney+

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Season 2 (Fridays)

Big Shot (Fridays)

Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Fridays)

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted Season 3 (Fridays)

Loki (Wednesdays from June 9)