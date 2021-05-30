Every Movie and TV Show Coming to Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, HBO Max, and Disney+ In June
Memorial Day weekend means summer is here. Sure, the calendar says there are three weeks to go, but come on, we all feel it. And with the beginning of June, the streaming services are refreshing their feeds with the knowledge that they've got to have a reason for people to stay inside.
Especially in June 2021, as the long, dark time of the COVID-19 pandemic passes into history and a lot of folks naturally want to get the hell out of the house and do some living.
Movies and TV shows hitting Netflix on the first day of June include Cameron Diaz as an educator who is way too hot for school in 2011's Bad Teacher (Diaz blessed Maxim with a Bad Teacher cover shoot when the movie came out 10 years ago), and Jeff Bridges' now-iconic turn as The Dude in The Big Lebowski (1998). Later in the month, we'll get new Netflix originals like Fatherhood, starring Kevin Hart as a newly-widowed dad struggling to raise his daughter (June 18), and then on June 25th Liam Neeson is back to being a retirement-age badass in The Ice Road -- watch the trailer above.
Hulu drops some original works this June, notably including The New York Times Presents: "Who Gets To Be an Influencer?" on June 4 -- it's a documentary tracking Black creators on a path to becoming social media stars. There are classic B-movies too, a summer binge staple, and those include John Goodman's turn as an exterminator facing a very big job in Arachnophobia (1990) and the original found-footage horror flick, The Blair Witch Project (1999).
Amazon Prime has you covered on the great movie front as well, with now-classic goofball comedy Step Brothers (2008) starring Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly and season 4 of Showtime hit series Billions, starring Damian Lewis and Paul Giamatti.
Offerings on HBO Max in June will include Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga as real-life ghosthunters and demonologists Ed and Lorraine Warren in The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It (2021). And premiering as a weekly show in June on Disney+ is the new animated Star Wars series, Star Wars: The Bad Batch.
Check out the dates for everything below and start making some playlist decisions today.
Netflix
June 1
Abduction (2011)
American Outlaws (2001)
Bad Teacher (2011)
Ben & Holly's Little Kingdom Season 2
Black Holes | The Edge of All We Know (2020)
CoComelon Season 3
Cradle 2 the Grave (2003)
Flipped (2010)
Fools Rush In (1997)
Happy Endings Seasons 1-3
I Am Sam (2001)
Love Jones (1997)
Million Dollar Baby (2004)
Ninja Assassin (2009)
Seven Souths in the Skull Castle Season "Moon Jogen & Kagen"
Stand by Me (1986)
Super Monsters: Once Upon a Rhyme (2021) - Netflix original
The Adventures of Sonic the Hedgehog Season 1
The Best Man (1999)
The Big Lebowski (1998)
The Platform Season 3
The Wedding Guest (2018)
The Wind (2018)
Welcome Home (2018)
What Women Want (2000)
June 2
2 Hearts (2020)
Alone Season 7
Carnaval (2021) - Netflix original
Kim's Convenience (Season 5)
June 3
Alan Saldaña: Locked Up (2021) - Netflix original
Creator's File: GOLD Season 1 - Netflix original
Dancing Queens (2021) - Netflix original
Myriam Fares: The Journey (2021)
Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal The Movie Season 1 - Netflix original
Summertime Season 2)- Netflix original
The Girl and the Gun (2019)
June 4
Breaking Boundaries: The Science of Our Planet (2021) - Netflix original
Feel Good Season 2 - Netflix original
Human: The World Within Season 1
Sweet Tooth Season 1)- Netflix original
Sweet & Sour (2021) - Netflix original
Trippin' with the Kandasamys (2021) - Netflix original
Xtremo (2021) - Netflix original
June 5
Kitty Love: An Homage to Cats (2021) - Netflix original
June 7
Vampire Academy (2014)
June 9
Awake (2021) - Netflix original
Fresh, Fried and Crispy (Season 1) - Netflix original
L.A.'s Finest (Season 2)
Tragic Jungle (2021) - Netflix original
June 10
A Haunted House 2 (2014)
Camellia Sisters (2020)
Locombians Season 1 - Netflix original
Trese Season - Netflix original
June 11
Lupin Part 2 - Netflix original
Skater Girl (2021) - Netflix original
Wish Dragon (2021) - Netflix original
June 13
Picture a Scientist (2020)
The Devil Below (2021)
June 14
Elite Short Stories: Guzman Caye Rebe - Netflix original
June 15
Elite Short Stories: Nadia Guzman - Netflix original
FTA (1972)
Let's Eat Season 1
Life of Crime (2013)
Power Rangers Dino Fury Season 1
Rhyme Time Town Season 2 - Netflix original
Rogue Warfare: Death of a Nation (2020)
Sir! No Sir! (2005)
The American Bible Challenge Season 3
Workin' Moms Season 5 - Netflix original
June 16
Lowriders (2016)
Elite Short Stories: Omar Ander Alexis - Netflix original
Penguin Town Season 1 - Netflix original
Silver Skates (2021) - Netflix original
June 17
Ali & Ratu Ratu Queens (2021) - Netflix original
Aziza (2019)
Black Summer (Season 2) - Netflix original
Elite Short Stories: Carla Samuel - Netflix original
Hospital Playlist Season 2 - Netflix original
Katla Season 1 - Netflix original
Silver Linings Playbook (2012)
The Gift Season 3 - Netflix original
June 18
A Family (2020) - Netflix original
Elite Season 4 - Netflix original
Fatherhood (2021) - Netflix original
Jagame Thandhiram (2021) - Netflix original
Kambili: The Whole 30 Yards (2020)
So Not Worth It Season 1 - Netflix original
The Rational Life Season 1 - Netflix original
The World's Most Amazing Vacation Rentals Season 1 - Netflix original
June 19
Nevertheless Season 1 - Netflix original
June 22
This Is Pop Season 1 - Netflix original
June 23
Good on Paper (2021) - Netflix original
Murder by the Coast (2021) - Netflix original
The House of Flowers: The Movie (2021) - Netflix original
Too Hot to Handle Season 2 - Netflix original
June 24
Godzilla Singular Point Season 1 - Netflix original
Sisters on Track (2021) - Netflix original
The Naked Director Season 2 - Netflix original
The Seventh Day (2021)
June 25
Sex/Life Season 1 - Netflix original
The A List Season 2 - Netflix original
The Ice Road (2021) - Netflix original
June 26
Wonder Boy (2019) - Netflix original
Killing Them Softly (2012)
The Seven Deadly Sins: Dragon's Judgement - Netflix original
June 29
StarBeam (Season 4) - Netflix original
June 30
America: The Motion Picture (2021) - Netflix original
Lying and Stealing (2019)
Sophie: A Murder in West Cork Season 1 - Netflix original
Hulu
June 1
American Ninja Warrior Season 13 premiere
Housebroken Season 1 premiere
Small Fortune Season 1 premiere
Changing the Game (2019) - Hulu Original
50/50 (2011)
A Most Wanted Man (2014)
A Perfect Day (2006)
A Prayer for the Dying (1987)
The Adventures of Tintin (2011)
Across the Universe (2007)
Alive (1993)
Anacondas: The Hunt for the Blood Orchid (2004)
Anaconda III (2008)
Anacondas: Trail of Blood (2009)
Arachnophobia (1990)
Batman Begins (2005)
The Big Chill (1983)
The Birdcage (1996)
Black and White (1999)
The Blair Witch Project (1999)
Book of Shadows - Blair Witch 2 (2000)
Bloody Sunday (2002)
Blue Streak (1999)
The Boondock Saints II: All Saints Day (2009)
Bucky Larson: Born to Be a Star (2011)
Charlotte's Web (1973)
The Company You Keep (2013)
Conviction (2010)
Convicts (1990)
Convoy (1978)
The Cookout (2004)
The Dark Knight (2008)
Desperate Measures (1997)
Deuce Bigalow: European Gigolo (2005)
Dragonfly (2002)
Driven (2001)
El Dorado (1967)
Face/Off (1997)
The Forbidden Kingdom (2008)
The Full Monty (1997)
Fun in Acapulco (2000)
Gamer (2009)
Get Smart (2008)
Hanging Up (2000)
Hud (1963)
The Hustler (1961)
Jennifer 8 (1992)
Jennifer's Body (2009)
Just Wright (2010)
Kick-Ass (2010)
Kung Pow! Enter the Fist (2002)
Last Chance Harvey (2009)
The Last House on the Left (2009)
Little Women (1994)
The Long Goodbye (1973)
The Love Letter (1998)
The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance (1962)
Once Upon a Crime (1991)
Ordinary People (1980)
Places in the Heart (1984)
Primary Colors (1998)
Revolutionary Road (2008)
Richie Rich (1994)
Rules of Engagement (2000)
Sabrina (1995)
Savage State (2021)
Saving Silverman (2001)
Silence (2017)
Slumdog Millionaire (2008)
The Soloist (2009)
Some Girls (1988)
Something's Gotta Give (2003)
Soul Survivors (2000)
Still Waiting... (2008)
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007)
Switchback (1997)
The Time Machine (2002)
To Die For (1995)
The Upside (2019)
Vanity Fair (2004)
Waiting (2005)
Walking Tall (1973)
Wayne's World 2 (1993)
Weekend at Bernie's (1989)
Wilde (1998)
Wings of Courage (1995)
Witless Protection (2008)
Young Adult (2011)
Scorpio (1973)
June 2
America's Got Talent Season 16 premiere
June 3
MasterChef Season 10 premiere
A Glitch in the Matrix (2021)
Night of the Kings (La Nuit des Rois) (2020)
June 4
The New York Times Presents: "Who Gets To Be an Influencer?" - Hulu original
Beat Shazam Season 4 premiere
June 5
Emergency Call Season 2 premiere
Rams (2021)
June 7
Celebrity Family Feud Season 7 premiere
The Chase Season 2 premiere
To Tell the Truth Season 7 premiere
June 8
The Bachelorette Season 17 premiere
Legion of Brothers (2017)
June 9
The Croods: A New Age (2020)
June 10
Trolls: TrollsTopia Season 3
Card Sharks Season 3 premiere
Trust (2021)
Two of Us (Deux) (2021)
June 11
Love, Victor Season 2 - Hulu original
The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 5
Come True (2021)
June 13
Dragonheart (1996)
Dragonheart - A New Beginning (2000)
Dragonheart 3: The Sorcerer's Curse (2015)
Dragonheart: Battle for the Heartfire (2017)
Not Fade Away (2012)
Willy's Wonderland (2021)
June 14
Rūrangi Season 1
June 15
Alone Season 7
Dance Moms Season 8
Duck Dynasty Season 3
Forged in Fire Season 7
Hoarders Season 11
Mountain Men Season 6
Born to Play (2020)
Gone Girl (2014)
Her Deadly Sugar Daddy (2020)
Her Name Is Chef (2021)
Nasrin (2020)
The Obituary of Tunde Johnson (2019)
The Outside Story (2020)
The Secret Life of a Celebrity Surrogate (2020)
Accused: Guilty or Innocent? Season 1
Alone: The Beast Season 1
America Our Defining Hours Season 1
The Celebrity Dating Game Season 1
Married at First Sight Season 11
Swamp People Season 11
The UnXplained with William Shatner Season 1B
Michael Smerconish: Things I Wish I Knew Before I Started Talking (2020)
June 17
Dave Season 2 - Hulu original
Phobias (2021)
June 18
Holey Moley Season 3 premiere
The Hustler Season 2 premiere
When Nature Calls Season 1 premiere
June 20
The Guilt Trip (2012)
June 21
Cutthroat Kitchen Season 2 and 3
Worst Cooks in America Season 4
Hostiles (2018)
Backyard Builds Seasons 1 – 4
Big Bucket Food List Seasons 1 – 2
Family Home Overhaul Season 1
Farmhouse Facelift Season 1
Home to Win Seasons 1 – 3
Home to Win for the Holidays Season 1
Jr. Chef Showdown Seasons 1 – 2
Save My Reno Seasons 1 – 4
Hot Market Season 1
Wall of Chefs Season 1
June 22
Monster Trucks (2017)
June 23
Motherland: Fort Salem Season 2 premiere
College Bowl Season 1 premiere
June 24
An American Haunting (2006)
June 25
False Positive (2021) - Hulu original
Making It Season 3 premiere
June 26
The Chloe Show Season 1 premiere - Hulu original
Safer at Home (2021)
June 29
Bratz: The Movie (2007)
Harvie and the Magic Museum (Hurvinek a kouzelne muzeum) (2019)
June 30
Hansel and Gretel: Witch Hunters (2013)
Jack Reacher (2012)
The Sweet Life (2016)
Amazon Prime
June 1
50/50 (2011)
Adaptation (2002)
Ali (2001)
Alive (1993)
An American Werewolf In London (1981)
Burn After Reading (2008)
Chicken Run (2000)
Colombiana (2011)
Courageous (2011)
Dear John (2010)
Deuce Bigalow: European Gigolo (2005)
Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (2004)
Fight Club (1999)
I Spy (2002)
Little Man (2006)
Mo' Money (1992)
Rent (2005)
Revolutionary Road (2008)
Seeking A Friend For The End Of The World (2012)
Seven Pounds (2008)
Signs (2002)
Spring Break (1983)
Step Brothers (2008)
Stomp The Yard (2007)
Take Shelter (2011)
Takers (2010)
Testament Of Youth (2015)
The Fisher King (1991)
The House Bunny (2008)
The Wrestler (2009)
This Means War (2012)
Tyler Perry's Madea's Witness Protection (2015)
We Own The Night (2007)
American Experience: Stonewall Uprising (2011)
Growing Up Trans (2015)
Hurley (2019)
Keith Haring: Street Art Boy (2020)
Man in the Orange Shirt Season 1
Queer as Folk Season 1
Rastamouse Season 1
Slavery by Another Name (2012)
The L Word: Generation Q Season 1
Work in Progress Season 1
June 4
Dom Season 1 - Amazon original
The Family Man Season 2 - Amazon original
Britannia Season 2
June 9
Billions Season 4
June 11
Pinocchio (2020)
Flack Season 2 — Amazon original
June 18
Chivas: El Rebaño Sagrado Season 1 - Amazon original
June 25
Bosch Season 7 - Amazon original
September Mornings (Manhãs de Setembro) Season 1 - Amazon original
HBO Max
June 1
A Shot In The Dark (1964)
The American President (1995)
The Aviator (2004)
Bangkok Dangerous (2008)
Black Rain (1989)
Bless The Child (2000)
The Bonfire of the Vanities (1990)
Camelot (1967)
Cold Case Seasons 1-7
The Conjuring 2 (2016)
Curse Of The Pink Panther (1983)
Dirty Pretty Things (2003)
Disaster Movie (Extended Version) (2008)
Doctor Sleep (Director's Cut) (2019)
Dr. Strangelove (1964)
Drillbit Taylor (2008)
Eight Men Out (1988)
El Cantante (2007)
El Nombre Del Hijo (The Name Of The Son) (2019)
El Remedio (The Prescription) (2019)
Extract (2009)
Eyes Wide Shut (1999)
Fast Company (1979)
Feast Of Love (2007)
The Green Mile (1999)
The Grifters (1990)
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone (2001)
Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002)
Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004)
Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005)
Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007)
Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009)
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows—Part 1 (2010)
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows—Part 2 (2011)
The Hitchhiker's Guide To The Galaxy (2005)
How To Be Single (2016)
Humboldt County (2008)
Iris (2001)
It Takes Two (1995)
Jerry Maguire (1996)
Just Married (2003)
Kajillionaire (2020)
Kung Fu Hustle (2005)
Leapfrog: Math Adventure to the Moon (2010)
Leapfrog: Numbers Ahoy (2011)
Leapfrog: The Letter Factory (2003)
The Manhattan Project (1986)
Matchstick Men (2003)
Mindhunters (2005)
Miss Congeniality (2000)
National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation (1989)
National Lampoon's Dorm Daze 2: College @ Sea (Extended Version) (2013)
National Lampoon's Vacation (1983)
Orange County (2002)
Other People's Money (1991)
Pale Rider (1985)
The Pink Panther (1964)
The Pink Panther (2006)
The Pink Panther 2 (2009)
The Pink Panther Strikes Again (1976)
Presumed Innocent (1990)
Rat Race (2001)
Return Of The Pink Panther (1975)
Revenge Of The Pink Panther (1978)
Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves (1991)
Shazam! (2019)
Sherlock Holmes (2009)
Son Of The Pink Panther (1993)
Stoker (2013)
Take Me Home Tonight (2011)
This Is 40 (Extended Version) (2012)
Three Days Of The Condor (1975)
Tim Burton's Corpse Bride (2005)
Trail Of The Pink Panther (1982)
True Romance (1993)
Victor/Victoria (1982)
Wedding Crashers (2005)
The Wedding Singer (1998)
Without a Trace Seasons 1-7
June 2
To Your Eternity (2021)
June 3
The Fungies! Season 2A premiere - HBO Max original
Juan Luis Guerra 4.40: Entre Mar Y Palmeras (2021)
June 4
El Ultimo Balsero (The Last Rafter) (2020)
The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It (2021)
June 5
Clueless (1995)
Off the Air Season 10
June 6
Rizzoli & Isles Seasons 1-7
June 8
Billy on the Street Seasons 1-5
Killerman (2019)
June 9
Young Hearts (2020)
June 10
F9: The Fast Saga HBO First Look
Hacks Season 1 finale - HBO Max original
Lazor Wulf Season 2
Legendary Season 2 finale - HBO Max Original
June 11
Betty Season 2 premiere
In the Heights (2021)
June 12
The 40-Year-Old Virgin (2005)
June 15
Revolution Rent (2021)
June 17
Summer Camp Island Season 4 premiere - HBO Max
June 18
Super Friends Seasons 1-16
June 19
Fatale (2020)
June 22
Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel
June 24
LFG (2021) - HBO Max original
June 25
Explota Explota (My Heart Goes Boom!) (2020)
Pause with Sam Jay Season 1 finale
June 29
The Legend of the Underground (2021)
Disney+
June 4
Raya and the Last Dragon (2021)
Disney Amphibia Season 2
Disney Junior Muppet Babies Season 3
Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted Season 3
Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs (2009)
Us Again (2021)
X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009)
Marvel Studios Legends
June 11
Disney Junior Puppy Dog Pals Season 4
The Happiest Millionaire (1967)
The Incredible Dr. Pol Season 18
Zenimation Season 2 - Disney+ original
June 18
Dino Ranch Season 1
Disney Just Roll With It Season 2
Heartland Docs, DVM Season 3
Luca (2021) - Disney+ original
June 25
Disney's Bunk'd Season 4
PJ Masks Season 4
Running Wild With Bear Grylls Season 6
When Sharks Attack Seasons 1-6
The Mysterious Benedict Society - Disney+ original
Wolfgang - Disney+ original
Weekly Shows on Disney+
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Season 2 (Fridays)
Big Shot (Fridays)
Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Fridays)
Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted Season 3 (Fridays)
Loki (Wednesdays from June 9)