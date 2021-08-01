Everything Coming to Netflix, Hulu, Amazon, and Disney+ in August
Looks like even if we're ready to be done with a world just halfway locked down due to the coronavirus, the Delta variant of the bug has other ideas. With a new month, streaming services are coming to the rescue with ways to pass the time staying inside (should you need to).
On Netflix beginning August 1st you can catch an 80s classic like Ferris Bueller's Day Off. Then on August 3rd, find out if the truth is really out there from Top Secret UFO Projects: Declassified. Later in the month on August 23, the streamer premieres The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, an animated spinoff of the popular Witcher series starring Henry Cavill.
You'll have to wait till August 31st, but Hulu has a treat in store with Only Murders in the Building, starring the unlikely-sounding trio of Martin Short, Steve Martin, and...Selena Gomez. As the combination of cast and title might indicate, it's a Knives Out-style comedy mystery about three residents of a posh apartment building who start a true crime podcast to investigate the murder of one of their neighbors.
If you don't like your comedy and drama mixed, Hulu also offers the series premiere of Nine Perfect Strangers on August 18, starring Nicole Kidman as Masha, who according to Harper's is "the mysterious resort director 'on a mission to reinvigorate [the guests'] tired minds and bodies.'" She says fun stuff like, "You're mine now. And you want to be mine," so despite the presence of Melissa McCarthy in the cast, whatever's going on here is pretty creepy, not funny.
Amazon begins the month with some fun selections for anyone ready to head to an out-of-the-way beach for a final summer splash in the surf: Jaws: The Revenge, Jaws, Jaws 2, and Jaws 3. If that's a bit too much, then on August 6th, the streamer releases Val, the new documentary about actor Val Kilmer culled in part from years of video footage the actor made at work and home.
Disney+ is all about the series this month, with the final episodes for the season of Star Wars: The Bad Batch and — in case four Jaws movies weren't enough to keep you out of the water forever — Shark Attack Files Season 1 drops on August 13.
Check out all the selections below and make plans for hunkering down with mysteries, sharks, and a spooky Nicole Kidman until September 1st.
Netflix
August 1
30 Rock Seasons 1-7
Beethoven
Beethoven's 2nd
Beowulf
Catch Me If You Can
Darwin's Game
Deep Blue Sea
The Edge of Seventeen
Ferris Bueller's Day Off
Five Feet Apart
Friday Night Lights Seasons 1-5
Good Luck Chuck
The Haunting in Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia
Hunter X Hunter Seasons 5-6
Inception
The Lincoln Lawyer
The Losers
The Machinist
Magnolia
Major Payne
My Girl
My Girl 2
The Net
The Original Kings of Comedy
Pineapple Express
Poms
Seabiscuit
Space Cowboys
Team America: World Police
August 3
Pray Away
Shiny Flakes: The Teenage Drug Lord
Top Secret UFO Projects: Declassified
August 4
Aftermath
American Masters: Inventing David Geffen
Cooking with Paris
Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings of Miami
Control Z Season 2
Car Masters: Rust to Riches Season 3
August 6
Hit & Run
Navarasa
The Swarm
Vivo
August 8
Quartet
August 9
Shaman King
August 10
Gabby's Dollhouse Season 2
Phil Wang: Philly Philly Wang Wang
Untold
August 11
Bake Squad
The Kissing Booth 3
La diosa del asfalto
Misha and the Wolves
August 12
Al Rawabi School for Girls
Lokillo: Nothing's the Same
Monster Hunter: Legends of the Guild
August 13
Beckett
Brand New Cherry Flavor
Fast & Furious Spy Racers Season 5: South Pacific
Gone for Good
The Kingdom
Valeria Season 2
August 15
Mother Goose Club Seasons 3-4
Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai Season 1
Winx Club Season 6
August 16
Walk of Shame
August 17
Go! Go! Cory Carson Season 5
UNTOLD: Deal with the Devil
August 18
The Defeated
Memories of a Murderer: The Nilsen Tapes
Out of My League
The Secret Diary of an Exchange Student
August 19
Like Crazy
August 20
The Chair
Everything Will Be Fine
The Loud House Movie
Sweet Girl
August 23
The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf
August 24
Oggy Oggy
UNTOLD: Caitlyn Jenner
August 25
Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal & Greed
Clickbait
John of God: The Crimes of a Spiritual Healer
Motel Makeover
The November Man
The Old Ways
Open Your Eyes
Post Mortem: No One Dies in Skarnes
Rainbow High Part 2
Really Love
The River Runner
Tayo the Little Bus Season 4
The Water Man
August 26
Edens Zero
Family Reunion Part 4
August 27
He's All That
I Heart Arlo
Titletown High
August 28
Bread Barbershop Season 2
Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha
August 31
Sparking Joy
UNTOLD: Crime and Penalties
Hulu
August 1
Hamilton's Pharmacopia Season 3
10 to Midnight
21
30 Days Of Night
30 Minutes Or Less
All About E
Alpha & Omega
Are We There Yet?
As Good as It Gets
Attack The Block
The Baby-Sitters Club
Bagdad Cafe
The Beast Within
Black Swan
Blood Games
Blood On Satan's Claw
Bram Stoker's Dracula
Cherry Pop
Christina's House
Contagion
Every Breath You Take
The Final Girls
First Knight
Fish Don't Blink
Fred Claus
Freelancers
French Postcards
From Prada To Nada
Garbo Talks
Getting Go: The Go Doc Project
The Girl King
The Grudge
Gulliver's Travels
Gunfight at the O.K. Corral
The Hawaiians
Heart of Midnight
Heartbreakers
Henry Gamble's Birthday Party
Henry V
Hondo
The Hot Chick
The Hunter
I Know What You Did Last Summer
I Love You, Don't Touch Me!
It's Kind Of A Funny Story
Jack And Jill
The Killing Streets
King Arthur
Kingpin
The Legend of Bagger Vance
Liz in September
Mad Max
Miami Blues
Mirror Mirror
Mud
My Bloody Valentine
Naz & Maalik
Planes, Trains and Automobiles
Plaza Suite
Roadhouse 66
Romy And Michele's High School Reunion
Rudy
Shane
Shark Tale
Some Kind of Wonderful
The Sons of Katie Elder
Special Effects
Spellbinder
Thelma & Louise
The Thin Red Line
Those People
Toy Soldiers
Transcendence
Under The Tuscan Sun
The Vatican Tapes
Watchmen
August 4
The Devil You Know Seasons 1-2
August 5
Princess Cyd
August 6
Madagascar: A Little Wild Season 4
August 8
The Party
August 9
Reservation Dogs
August 10
Together Together
August 11
Fantasy Island
AWOL
August 12
Homeroom
The Force
Held
The Virtuoso
The Waiting Room
August 13
Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 8 Premiere
August 15
The Hate U Give
Silo
August 17
Bachelor in Paradise Season 7
The Skeleton Twins
August 18
Nine Perfect Strangers Series Premiere
The Marijuana Conspiracy
Unsane
August 19
Blast Beat
Jungleland
August 21
We Broke Up
August 23
The Ultimate Surfer Series Premiere
August 24
Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor
August 26
American Horror Story Season 10
Archer Season 12
Disobedience
Feral State
Love and Monsters
August 27
Vacation Friends
Chaos Walking
August 28
Four Good Days
August 29
Horizon Line
August 30
9/11: One Day in America Series Premiere
Spell
August 31
Only Murders in the Building Series Premiere
Amazon
August 1
Aliens
All About Steve
Anaconda
Annie
Attack The Block
Borat
Catch Me If You Can
Center Stage
Die Hard 2: Die Harder
Elektra
Escape From Alcatraz
Fast Times At Ridgemont High
Freedomland
Hook
In Her Shoes
Jaws: The Revenge
Jaws
Jaws 2
Jaws 3
Knowing
La Bamba
Machete
Made Of Honor
Max Payne
Moneyball
Mud
My Best Friend's Wedding
Patriot Games
Pearl Harbor
Predator
Predator 2
Seabiscuit
Secret Window
Sideways
Slither
Something's Gotta Give
Soul Surfer
The Great Debaters
The Insider
The Iron Lady
The Legend Of Zorro
The Lincoln Lawyer
The Natural
The Roommate
The Taking Of Pelham 1 2 3
Tyler Perry's The Family That Preys
Water For Elephants
You, Me And Dupree
August 6
Val
S.O.Z. Soldiers or Zombies
August 13
EVANGELION:3.0+1.01 THRICE UPON A TIME
Modern Love Season 2
August 16
Evan Almighty
In Bruges
August 17
The Skeleton Twins
August 20
Annette
Killer Among Us
August 27
The Courier
Pete the Cat Back to School Operetta
Disney+
August 4
America's Funniest Home Videos: Animal Edition Season 1
Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog Episodes 3 and 4
Fancy Nancy Season 2
Short Circuit Season 2 Premiere
Marvel Studios Legends
Monsters At Work Episode 6
Turner & Hooch Episode 3
Chip 'n' Dale: Park Life Episode 2
August 6
Star Wars: The Bad Batch Episode 15
The Mysterious Benedict Society Episode 8 (Finale)
Beverly Hills Chihuahua 2
Beverly Hills Chihuahua 3
Killer Shark Vs. Killer Whale
Mrs. Doubtfire
Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted Season 3
August 11
What If...? Episode 1
Monsters At Work Episode 7
Turner & Hooch Episode 4
Chip 'n' Dale: Park Life Episode 3
Breaking Bobby Bones Season 1
Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog Episodes 5 and 6
Disney Gabby Duran & The Unsittables Season 2
Disney Junior Chicken Squad Season 1
August 13
Star Wars: The Bad Batch Episode 16 (Finale)
Aquamarine
Shark Attack Files Season 1
August 18
What If...? Episode 2
Monsters At Work Episode 8
Turner & Hooch Episode 5
Chip 'n' Dale: Park Life Episode 4
Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog Episodes 7 and 8
Disney The Owl House Season 2
Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet Season 9
Life Below Zero: Next Generation Seasons 1 and 2
Growing Up Animal
Diary of a Future President Season 2
August 20
Eragon
August 25
What If...? Episode 3
Monsters At Work Episode 9
Turner & Hooch Episode 6
Chip 'n' Dale: Park Life Episode 5
Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog Episodes 9 and 10
Dr. K's Exotic Animal ER Season 9
Gigantosaurus Season 2
Wicked Tuna Season 10
Disney Gallery: Star Wars: The Mandalorian
August 27
Cruella
Disney Princess Remixed: An Ultimate Princess Celebration
Underdog
Dan in Real Life