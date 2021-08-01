Everything Coming to Netflix, Hulu, Amazon, and Disney+ in August

From an intimate look at Val Kilmer's life to Nicole Kidman's turn as a creepy cult leader, it's time to retreat from the heat and binge-watch the month away.

Hulu/Video Still

Looks like even if we're ready to be done with a world just halfway locked down due to the coronavirus, the Delta variant of the bug has other ideas. With a new month, streaming services are coming to the rescue with ways to pass the time staying inside (should you need to).

On Netflix beginning August 1st you can catch an 80s classic like Ferris Bueller's Day Off. Then on August 3rd, find out if the truth is really out there from Top Secret UFO Projects: Declassified. Later in the month on August 23, the streamer premieres The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, an animated spinoff of the popular Witcher series starring Henry Cavill.

You'll have to wait till August 31st, but Hulu has a treat in store with Only Murders in the Building, starring the unlikely-sounding trio of Martin Short, Steve Martin, and...Selena Gomez. As the combination of cast and title might indicate, it's a Knives Out-style comedy mystery about three residents of a posh apartment building who start a true crime podcast to investigate the murder of one of their neighbors.

If you don't like your comedy and drama mixed, Hulu also offers the series premiere of Nine Perfect Strangers on August 18, starring Nicole Kidman as Masha, who according to Harper's is "the mysterious resort director 'on a mission to reinvigorate [the guests'] tired minds and bodies.'" She says fun stuff like, "You're mine now. And you want to be mine," so despite the presence of Melissa McCarthy in the cast, whatever's going on here is pretty creepy, not funny.

Amazon begins the month with some fun selections for anyone ready to head to an out-of-the-way beach for a final summer splash in the surf: Jaws: The Revenge, Jaws, Jaws 2, and Jaws 3. If that's a bit too much, then on August 6th, the streamer releases Val, the new documentary about actor Val Kilmer culled in part from years of video footage the actor made at work and home.

Disney+ is all about the series this month, with the final episodes for the season of Star Wars: The Bad Batch and — in case four Jaws movies weren't enough to keep you out of the water forever — Shark Attack Files Season 1 drops on August 13.

Check out all the selections below and make plans for hunkering down with mysteries, sharks, and a spooky Nicole Kidman until September 1st.

Netflix

August 1

30 Rock Seasons 1-7

Beethoven

Beethoven's 2nd

Beowulf

Catch Me If You Can

Darwin's Game

Deep Blue Sea

The Edge of Seventeen

Ferris Bueller's Day Off

Five Feet Apart

Friday Night Lights Seasons 1-5

Good Luck Chuck

The Haunting in Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia

Hunter X Hunter Seasons 5-6

Inception

The Lincoln Lawyer

The Losers

The Machinist

Magnolia

Major Payne

My Girl

My Girl 2

The Net

The Original Kings of Comedy

Pineapple Express

Poms

Seabiscuit

Space Cowboys

Team America: World Police

August 3

Pray Away

Shiny Flakes: The Teenage Drug Lord

Top Secret UFO Projects: Declassified

August 4

Aftermath

American Masters: Inventing David Geffen

Cooking with Paris

Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings of Miami

Control Z Season 2

Car Masters: Rust to Riches Season 3

August 6

Hit & Run

Navarasa

The Swarm

Vivo

August 8

Quartet

August 9

Shaman King

August 10

Gabby's Dollhouse Season 2

Phil Wang: Philly Philly Wang Wang

Untold

August 11

Bake Squad

The Kissing Booth 3

La diosa del asfalto

Misha and the Wolves

August 12

Al Rawabi School for Girls

Lokillo: Nothing's the Same

Monster Hunter: Legends of the Guild

August 13

Beckett

Brand New Cherry Flavor

Fast & Furious Spy Racers Season 5: South Pacific

Gone for Good

The Kingdom

Valeria Season 2

August 15

Mother Goose Club Seasons 3-4

Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai Season 1

Winx Club Season 6

August 16

Walk of Shame

August 17

Go! Go! Cory Carson Season 5

UNTOLD: Deal with the Devil

August 18

The Defeated

Memories of a Murderer: The Nilsen Tapes

Out of My League

The Secret Diary of an Exchange Student

August 19

Like Crazy

August 20

The Chair

Everything Will Be Fine

The Loud House Movie

Sweet Girl

August 23

The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf

August 24

Oggy Oggy

UNTOLD: Caitlyn Jenner

August 25

Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal & Greed

Clickbait

John of God: The Crimes of a Spiritual Healer

Motel Makeover

The November Man

The Old Ways

Open Your Eyes

Post Mortem: No One Dies in Skarnes

Rainbow High Part 2

Really Love

The River Runner

Tayo the Little Bus Season 4

The Water Man

August 26

Edens Zero

Family Reunion Part 4

August 27

He's All That

I Heart Arlo

Titletown High

August 28

Bread Barbershop Season 2

Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha

August 31

Sparking Joy

UNTOLD: Crime and Penalties

Hulu

August 1

Hamilton's Pharmacopia Season 3

10 to Midnight

21

30 Days Of Night

30 Minutes Or Less

All About E

Alpha & Omega

Are We There Yet?

As Good as It Gets

Attack The Block

The Baby-Sitters Club

Bagdad Cafe

The Beast Within

Black Swan

Blood Games

Blood On Satan's Claw

Bram Stoker's Dracula

Cherry Pop

Christina's House

Contagion

Every Breath You Take

The Final Girls

First Knight

Fish Don't Blink

Fred Claus

Freelancers

French Postcards

From Prada To Nada

Garbo Talks

Getting Go: The Go Doc Project

The Girl King

The Grudge

Gulliver's Travels

Gunfight at the O.K. Corral

The Hawaiians

Heart of Midnight

Heartbreakers

Henry Gamble's Birthday Party

Henry V

Hondo

The Hot Chick

The Hunter

I Know What You Did Last Summer

I Love You, Don't Touch Me!

It's Kind Of A Funny Story

Jack And Jill

The Killing Streets

King Arthur

Kingpin

The Legend of Bagger Vance

Liz in September

Mad Max

Miami Blues

Mirror Mirror

Mud

My Bloody Valentine

Naz & Maalik

Planes, Trains and Automobiles

Plaza Suite

Roadhouse 66

Romy And Michele's High School Reunion

Rudy

Shane

Shark Tale

Some Kind of Wonderful

The Sons of Katie Elder

Special Effects

Spellbinder

Thelma & Louise

The Thin Red Line

Those People

Toy Soldiers

Transcendence

Under The Tuscan Sun

The Vatican Tapes

Watchmen

August 4

The Devil You Know Seasons 1-2

August 5

Princess Cyd

August 6

Madagascar: A Little Wild Season 4

August 8

The Party

August 9

Reservation Dogs

August 10

Together Together

August 11

Fantasy Island

AWOL

August 12

Homeroom

The Force

Held

The Virtuoso

The Waiting Room

August 13

Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 8 Premiere

August 15

The Hate U Give

Silo

August 17

Bachelor in Paradise Season 7

The Skeleton Twins

August 18

Nine Perfect Strangers Series Premiere

The Marijuana Conspiracy

Unsane

August 19

Blast Beat

Jungleland

August 21

We Broke Up

August 23

The Ultimate Surfer Series Premiere

August 24

Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor

August 26

American Horror Story Season 10

Archer Season 12

Disobedience

Feral State

Love and Monsters

August 27

Vacation Friends

Chaos Walking

August 28

Four Good Days

August 29

Horizon Line

August 30

9/11: One Day in America Series Premiere

Spell

August 31

Only Murders in the Building Series Premiere

Amazon

August 1

Aliens

All About Steve

Anaconda

Annie

Attack The Block

Borat

Catch Me If You Can

Center Stage

Die Hard 2: Die Harder

Elektra

Escape From Alcatraz

Fast Times At Ridgemont High

Freedomland

Hook

In Her Shoes

Jaws: The Revenge

Jaws

Jaws 2

Jaws 3

Knowing

La Bamba

Machete

Made Of Honor

Max Payne

Moneyball

Mud

My Best Friend's Wedding

Patriot Games

Pearl Harbor

Predator

Predator 2

Seabiscuit

Secret Window

Sideways

Slither

Something's Gotta Give

Soul Surfer

The Great Debaters

The Insider

The Iron Lady

The Legend Of Zorro

The Lincoln Lawyer

The Natural

The Roommate

The Taking Of Pelham 1 2 3

Tyler Perry's The Family That Preys

Water For Elephants

You, Me And Dupree

August 6

Val

S.O.Z. Soldiers or Zombies

August 13

EVANGELION:3.0+1.01 THRICE UPON A TIME

Modern Love Season 2

August 16

Evan Almighty

In Bruges

August 17

The Skeleton Twins

August 20

Annette

Killer Among Us

August 27

The Courier

Pete the Cat Back to School Operetta

Disney+

August 4

America's Funniest Home Videos: Animal Edition Season 1

Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog Episodes 3 and 4

Fancy Nancy Season 2

Short Circuit Season 2 Premiere

Marvel Studios Legends

Monsters At Work Episode 6

Turner & Hooch Episode 3

Chip 'n' Dale: Park Life Episode 2

August 6

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Episode 15

The Mysterious Benedict Society Episode 8 (Finale)

Beverly Hills Chihuahua 2

Beverly Hills Chihuahua 3

Killer Shark Vs. Killer Whale

Mrs. Doubtfire

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted Season 3

August 11

What If...? Episode 1

Monsters At Work Episode 7

Turner & Hooch Episode 4

Chip 'n' Dale: Park Life Episode 3

Breaking Bobby Bones Season 1

Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog Episodes 5 and 6

Disney Gabby Duran & The Unsittables Season 2

Disney Junior Chicken Squad Season 1

August 13

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Episode 16 (Finale)

Aquamarine

Shark Attack Files Season 1

August 18

What If...? Episode 2

Monsters At Work Episode 8

Turner & Hooch Episode 5

Chip 'n' Dale: Park Life Episode 4

Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog Episodes 7 and 8

Disney The Owl House Season 2

Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet Season 9

Life Below Zero: Next Generation Seasons 1 and 2

Growing Up Animal

Diary of a Future President Season 2

August 20

Eragon

August 25

What If...? Episode 3

Monsters At Work Episode 9

Turner & Hooch Episode 6

Chip 'n' Dale: Park Life Episode 5

Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog Episodes 9 and 10

Dr. K's Exotic Animal ER Season 9

Gigantosaurus Season 2

Wicked Tuna Season 10

Disney Gallery: Star Wars: The Mandalorian

August 27

Cruella

Disney Princess Remixed: An Ultimate Princess Celebration

Underdog

Dan in Real Life