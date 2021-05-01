Everything Coming to Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime and HBO Max In May

From Dave Bautista battling zombie tigers in "Army of the Dead" to Angelina Jolie fighting killers and forest fires, there's something for everyone.

Spring has officially settled in, trees are green, and in many places fear of the coronavirus pandemic is slowly subsiding thanks to multiple vaccines. So what better time to take an allergy pill and stay inside and binge watch new movies and shows on the major streaming services?

Two special highlights this month: On Netflix, we'll get to watch Dave Bautista and co-star Tig Notaro -- like Bob Odenkirk in Nobody, another comedy icon turned action star -- battle zombie tigers and Elvis impersonators in Army of the Dead.

HBO Max / Netflix

On HBO Max, Angelina Jolie plays a troubled smoke jumper trapped in a forest fire with a scared little boy and hunted by a pair of hit men in Those Who Wish Me Dead.

Of course, there's more -- also on Netflix you'll be able to catch Back to the Future, the original through Part III, and Hulu has the series premiere of Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K., featuring the voice of comedian Patton Oswalt.

Check out the lists of new May arrivals on Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, and HBO Max below for more, then pull the shades, shut out all that fresh air and sunlight and binge away.

Netflix

May 1

Aliens Stole My Body

Angelina Ballerina: Season 5

Angelina Ballerina: Season 6

Back to the Future

Back to the Future Part II

Back to the Future Part III

Barney and Friends: Season 13

Barney and Friends: Season 14

Best of the Best

Dead Again in Tombstone

Due Date

Fun with Dick and Jane (2005)

G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra

Green Zone

Hachi: A Dog’s Tale

JT LeRoy

Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted

Mystic River

Never Back Down

Notting Hill

Open Season

Resident Evil: Afterlife

Resident Evil: Extinction

S.M.A.R.T Chase

Scarface

Sitting in Limbo

Stargate

State of Play

The Land Before Time

The Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure

The Lovely Bones

The Pelican Brief

The Sweetest Thing

The Whole Nine Yards

Under Siege

Waist Deep

Your Highness

Zack and Miri Make a Porno

Zombieland

May 2

Hoarders: Season 11

May 4

The Clovehitch Killer

Selena: The Series: Part 2 — Netflix Original

Trash Truck: Season 2 — Netflix Family

May 5

Framing John DeLorean

The Sons of Sam: A Descent into Darkness — Netflix Documentary

May 6

Dead Man Down

May 7

Girl from Nowhere: Season 2 — Netflix Original

Jupiter’s Legacy — Netflix Original

Milestone — Netflix Film

Monster — Netflix Film

May 8

Mine — Netflix Original

Sleepless

May 11

Money, Explained — Netflix Documentary

May 12

Dance of the Forty One — Netflix Film

Oxygen — Netflix Film

The Upshaws — Netflix Original

May 13

Castlevania: Season 4 — Netflix Anime

Layer Cake

May 14

Ferry — Netflix Film

Halston — Netflix Original

Haunted: Season 3 — Netflix Original

I Am All Girls — Netflix Film

Jungle Beat: The Movie — Netflix Family

Love, Death & Robots: Volume 2 — Netflix Original

Move to Heaven — Netflix Original

The Strange House — Netflix Film

The Woman in the Window — Netflix Film

May 16

Sleight

May 18

Sardar Ka Grandson — Netflix Film

May 19

The Last Days

Sabotage

Small Town Crime

Who Killed Sara?: Season 2 — Netflix Original

May 20

Hating Peter Tatchell

Special: Season 2 — Netflix Original

Spy Kids: All the Time in the World

May 21

Army of the Dead — Netflix Film

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Season 3 — Netflix Family

The Neighbor: Season 2 — Netflix Original

May 22

Sam Smith: Love Goes —Live At Abbey Road Studios

May 23

Master of None: Moments in Love — Netflix Original

May 25

Home

May 26

Baggio: The Divine Ponytail — Netflix Film

High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America — Netflix Documentary

Nail Bomber: Manhunt — Netflix Documentary

May 27

Black Space — Netflix Original

Blue Miracle — Netflix Film

Eden — Netflix Anime

Soy Rada: Serendipity — Netflix Comedy Special

May 28

Dog Gone Trouble — Netflix Family

Lucifer: Season 5 Part 2 — Netflix Original

The Kominsky Method: Season 3 — Netflix Original

May 31

Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story

The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties — Netflix Original

Hulu

May 1

Are You The One?: Complete Seasons 4-6 (MTV)

Bad Girls Club: Complete Seasons 7, 9, 10 & 15 (Oxygen)

Blind Date: Season 1, Episodes 1-45 (Bravo)

Dating #NOFILTER: Complete Seasons 1 & 2 (E!)

I Am Cait: Complete Season 2 (E!)

Married to Medicine: Complete Seasons 1-6 (Bravo)

Shahs of Sunset: Complete Seasons 1-6 (Bravo)

Texicanas: Complete Season 1 (Bravo)

500 Days of Summer (2009)

The A-Team (2010)

The Age of Adaline (2015)

Almost Famous (2000)

An Elephant’s Journey (2018)

Any Given Sunday (1999)

The Assassin (2015)

Betrayed (1988)

Blast From the Past (1999)

Blue Chips (1994)

Bound (1996)

Burning (2018)

The Crazies (2010)

Cyrus (2009)

Dances with Wolves (1990)

Detective Dee: The Four Heavenly Kings (2018)

Dinosaur 13 (2014)

Fascination (2005)

Goodnight Mommy (2015)

Grace of Monaco (2015)

Grudge Match (2013)

Gundala (2019)

Hannibal Rising (2007)

Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay (2008)

Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle (2004)

The Haunting in Connecticut (2009)

Haunting In Connecticut 2: Ghosts Of Georgia (2013)

How Stella Got Her Groove Back (1998)

I Am Legend (2007)

I Love You Phillip Morris (2009)

The Indian in the Cupboard (1995)

The Iron Giant (1999)

Knowing (2009)

Lost in Hong Kong (2015)

Lucky Number Slevin (2006)

Machete (2010)

The Man From Nowhere (2010)

Midnight Heat (1996)

Once Upon a Time in the West (1969)

One Fine Day (1996)

The Outsider (1980)

Predator (1987)

Predator 2 (1990)

Race for Your Life, Charlie Brown (1977)

Reservoir Dogs (1992)

Resident Evil: Afterlife (2010)

Resident Evil: Apocalypse (2004)

Resident Evil: Extinction (2007)

Sahara (1984)

Shattered (1991)

The Spy Next Door (2010)

Step Up 2 The Streets (2008)

Step Up 3D (2010)

Train to Busan (2016)

True Lies (1994)

Vampire in Brooklyn (1995)

Vantage Point (2008)

The Virgin Suicides (2000)

The Wailing (2016)

Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps (2009)

We Were Soldiers (2002)

What’s Love Got To Do With It (1993)

Zack And Miri Make a Porno (2008)

May 2

Flight (2012)

The Iron Lady (2011)

May 3

The Legend of Baron To’a (2020)

May 4

Pikwik Pack: Season 1A, Episodes 1-12 (Disney Junior)

Love Sarah (2021)

May 5

Shadow in the Cloud (2021)

Skyfall (2012)

Warrior (2011)

May 6

The Unicorn (2018)

May 7

Shrill: Complete Season 3 premiere (Hulu Original)

Little Fish (2021)

May 9

Robot & Frank (2012)

May 10

Wander Darkly (2020)

May 13

Saint Maud (2020)

Some Kind of Heaven (2020)

May 14

MLK/FBI (2021)

May 15

Pride: Documentary series premiere (FX on Hulu)

A Perfect Ending (2012)

Cowboys (2020)

Good Kisser (2019)

Mosquita Y Mari (2012)

Reaching for the Moon (2013)

The Mountain Between Us (2017)

Tru Love (2013)

May 18

Supernova (2020)

May 19

Red Dawn (2012)

May 21

Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K.: Series premiere (Hulu Original)

May 22

Neat: The Story of Bourbon (2018)

May 25

Baewatch: Parental Guidance: Complete Season 1 (Fremantle)

Escape from the City: Complete Season 1 (Fremantle)

Farmer Wants a Wife: Complete Seasons 7–10 (Fremantle)

May 26

Mr Inbetween: Season 3 Premiere (FX on Hulu)

May 27

Madagascar: A Little Wild: Complete Season 3 (Hulu Original)

The Bold Type: Season 5 Premiere (Freeform)

The Bachelor: Complete Seasons 20 & 23 (ABC)

The Bachelorette: Complete Season 12 (ABC)

May 28

Plan B (2021) (Hulu Original Film)

The Vigil (2021)

May 31

The Donut King (2020)

The One I Love (2014)

The World To Come (2020)

Amazon

May 1

Alien: Resurrection (1997)

Alien 3 (1992)

Aliens (1986)

Almost Famous (2000)

Angels & Demons (2009)

Betrayed (1988)

Bound (1996)

Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo (1999)

Dinosaur 13 (2014)

Fascination (2004)

Flight (2012)

Flightplan (2005)

Georgia Rule (2018)

Green Zone (2010)

Gunsight Ridge (1957)

Hidalgo (2004)

How Stella Got Her Groove Back (1998)

Jumping the Broom (2011)

Knowing (2009)

Leatherheads (2008)

Nanny Mcphee (2006)

Nanny McPhee Returns (2010)

One Fine Day (1996)

Priest (2011)

Reign of Fire (2002)

Resident Evil: Apocalypse (2004)

Resident Evil (2002)

Rio (2011)

Sahara (1983)

Scent of a Woman (1992)

See No Evil, Hear No Evil (1989)

Shattered (1991)

The Age of Adaline (2015)

The Dalton Girls (1957)

The Da Vinci Code (2006)

The French Connection (1971)

The Green Hornet (2011)

The Haunting in Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia (2013)

The Indian in the Cupboard (1995)

The Ladykillers (2004)

The Men Who Stare at Goats (2009)

The Outsider (1980)

The Secret Life of Bees (2008)

The Sixth Sense (1999)

The Sweetest Thing (2002)

The Towering Inferno (1974)

Two for the Money (2005)

Unbreakable (2000)

Vantage Point (2008)

May 5

Skyfall (2012)

May 7

The Boy From Medellín – Amazon Original Movie

Breach (2020)

May 9

Robot & Frank (2012)

May 13

Saint Maud (2020)

May 14

The Underground Railroad – Amazon Limited Series

May 19

Red Dawn (2012)

Trumbo (2015)

May 21

P!nk: All I Know So Far – Amazon Original Movie

Solos – Amazon Original Series: Limited Series

May 28

Panic – Amazon Original Series: Season 1

HBO Max

May 1

17 Again, 2009

Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter, 2012 (HBO)

Anaconda, 1997

Anger Management, 2003 (HBO)

Baby Boom, 1987 (HBO)

Barry Lyndon, 1975

Black Hawk Down, 2001

The Cable Guy, 1996

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, 2005

Cursed, 2005 (HBO)

Daddy Day Care, 2003

Darkest Hour, 2017 (HBO)

Darkness, 2004 (Extended Version) (HBO)

The Dirty Dozen, 1967

Dumb & Dumber, 1994

Employee Of The Month, 2006 (HBO)

Firehouse Dog, 2007 (HBO)

Flight Of The Intruder, 1991 (HBO)

Free Willy, 1993

Frida, 2002 (HBO)

Generation Por Que? (HBO)

God's Not Dead, 2014 (HBO)

Good Morning, Vietnam, 1987 (HBO)

Happy Feet Two, 2011

Happy Feet, 2006

Harley Davidson And The Marlboro Man, 1991 (HBO)

Hercules, 1983 (HBO)

Igby Goes Down, 2002 (HBO)

Igor, 2008 (HBO)

Insomnia, 2002 (HBO)

The Interview, 2014

Jackie Brown, 1997

Kansas, 1988 (HBO)

Magic Mike, 2012

Menace II Society, 1993

Michael, 1996 (HBO)

May 2

Uri and Ella, Season 1



May 3

300: Rise of an Empire, 2014

Pray, Obey, Kill, Docu-Series Finale (HBO)

May 6

Hunger, 2008

Legendary, Max Original Season 2 Premiere

Take Me Out To The Ball Game, 1949

That Damn Michael Che, Max Original Series Premiere

West Side Story (TCM CFF Opening Night), 1961

May 7

La Boda De Rosa (Aka Rosa's Wedding) (HBO)

May 8

Greenland, 2020 (HBO)

Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Season 2 , (Subtitled, Episodes 14-25) (Crunchyroll Collection)

May 9

Axios (HBO)

May 10

Jujutsu Kaisen - Season 1, (Subtitled, Episodes 13-24) (Crunchyroll Collection)

Race for the White House, Season 2

The Crime of the Century, Two Part Documentary Premiere (HBO)

May 13

Hacks, Max Original Series Premiere

Wonder Woman 1984, 2020 (HBO)

May 14

Those Who Wish Me Dead, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021

May 15

The Personal History Of David Copperfield, 2020 (HBO)

May 16

The Nevers, Part 1 Finale (HBO)

May 19

Apple & Onion, Season 2A

May 20

Adventure Time: Distant Lands - Together Again, Max Original

The Big Shot with Bethenny, Max Original Season Finale

Ellen's Next Great Designer, Max Original Season Finale

Territorio (Aka Close Quarters) (HBO)

This Is Life with Lisa Ling, Season 7

May 23

In Treatment, Season 4 Premiere (HBO)

May 25

Cinderella Man, 2005 (HBO)

Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (HBO)

May 26

Curious George, 2006 (HBO)

May 28

A Black Lady Sketch Show, Season 2 Finale (HBO)

May 30

Mare of Easttown, Limited Series Finale (HBO)