Everything Coming to Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime and HBO Max In May
Spring has officially settled in, trees are green, and in many places fear of the coronavirus pandemic is slowly subsiding thanks to multiple vaccines. So what better time to take an allergy pill and stay inside and binge watch new movies and shows on the major streaming services?
Two special highlights this month: On Netflix, we'll get to watch Dave Bautista and co-star Tig Notaro -- like Bob Odenkirk in Nobody, another comedy icon turned action star -- battle zombie tigers and Elvis impersonators in Army of the Dead.
On HBO Max, Angelina Jolie plays a troubled smoke jumper trapped in a forest fire with a scared little boy and hunted by a pair of hit men in Those Who Wish Me Dead.
Of course, there's more -- also on Netflix you'll be able to catch Back to the Future, the original through Part III, and Hulu has the series premiere of Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K., featuring the voice of comedian Patton Oswalt.
Check out the lists of new May arrivals on Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, and HBO Max below for more, then pull the shades, shut out all that fresh air and sunlight and binge away.
Netflix
May 1
Aliens Stole My Body
Angelina Ballerina: Season 5
Angelina Ballerina: Season 6
Back to the Future
Back to the Future Part II
Back to the Future Part III
Barney and Friends: Season 13
Barney and Friends: Season 14
Best of the Best
Dead Again in Tombstone
Due Date
Fun with Dick and Jane (2005)
G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra
Green Zone
Hachi: A Dog’s Tale
JT LeRoy
Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted
Mystic River
Never Back Down
Notting Hill
Open Season
Resident Evil: Afterlife
Resident Evil: Extinction
S.M.A.R.T Chase
Scarface
Sitting in Limbo
Stargate
State of Play
The Land Before Time
The Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure
The Lovely Bones
The Pelican Brief
The Sweetest Thing
The Whole Nine Yards
Under Siege
Waist Deep
Your Highness
Zack and Miri Make a Porno
Zombieland
May 2
Hoarders: Season 11
May 4
The Clovehitch Killer
Selena: The Series: Part 2 — Netflix Original
Trash Truck: Season 2 — Netflix Family
May 5
Framing John DeLorean
The Sons of Sam: A Descent into Darkness — Netflix Documentary
May 6
Dead Man Down
May 7
Girl from Nowhere: Season 2 — Netflix Original
Jupiter’s Legacy — Netflix Original
Milestone — Netflix Film
Monster — Netflix Film
May 8
Mine — Netflix Original
Sleepless
May 11
Money, Explained — Netflix Documentary
May 12
Dance of the Forty One — Netflix Film
Oxygen — Netflix Film
The Upshaws — Netflix Original
May 13
Castlevania: Season 4 — Netflix Anime
Layer Cake
May 14
Ferry — Netflix Film
Halston — Netflix Original
Haunted: Season 3 — Netflix Original
I Am All Girls — Netflix Film
Jungle Beat: The Movie — Netflix Family
Love, Death & Robots: Volume 2 — Netflix Original
Move to Heaven — Netflix Original
The Strange House — Netflix Film
The Woman in the Window — Netflix Film
May 16
Sleight
May 18
Sardar Ka Grandson — Netflix Film
May 19
The Last Days
Sabotage
Small Town Crime
Who Killed Sara?: Season 2 — Netflix Original
May 20
Hating Peter Tatchell
Special: Season 2 — Netflix Original
Spy Kids: All the Time in the World
May 21
Army of the Dead — Netflix Film
Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Season 3 — Netflix Family
The Neighbor: Season 2 — Netflix Original
May 22
Sam Smith: Love Goes —Live At Abbey Road Studios
May 23
Master of None: Moments in Love — Netflix Original
May 25
Home
May 26
Baggio: The Divine Ponytail — Netflix Film
High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America — Netflix Documentary
Nail Bomber: Manhunt — Netflix Documentary
May 27
Black Space — Netflix Original
Blue Miracle — Netflix Film
Eden — Netflix Anime
Soy Rada: Serendipity — Netflix Comedy Special
May 28
Dog Gone Trouble — Netflix Family
Lucifer: Season 5 Part 2 — Netflix Original
The Kominsky Method: Season 3 — Netflix Original
May 31
Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story
The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties — Netflix Original
Hulu
May 1
Are You The One?: Complete Seasons 4-6 (MTV)
Bad Girls Club: Complete Seasons 7, 9, 10 & 15 (Oxygen)
Blind Date: Season 1, Episodes 1-45 (Bravo)
Dating #NOFILTER: Complete Seasons 1 & 2 (E!)
I Am Cait: Complete Season 2 (E!)
Married to Medicine: Complete Seasons 1-6 (Bravo)
Shahs of Sunset: Complete Seasons 1-6 (Bravo)
Texicanas: Complete Season 1 (Bravo)
500 Days of Summer (2009)
The A-Team (2010)
The Age of Adaline (2015)
Almost Famous (2000)
An Elephant’s Journey (2018)
Any Given Sunday (1999)
The Assassin (2015)
Betrayed (1988)
Blast From the Past (1999)
Blue Chips (1994)
Bound (1996)
Burning (2018)
The Crazies (2010)
Cyrus (2009)
Dances with Wolves (1990)
Detective Dee: The Four Heavenly Kings (2018)
Dinosaur 13 (2014)
Fascination (2005)
Goodnight Mommy (2015)
Grace of Monaco (2015)
Grudge Match (2013)
Gundala (2019)
Hannibal Rising (2007)
Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay (2008)
Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle (2004)
The Haunting in Connecticut (2009)
Haunting In Connecticut 2: Ghosts Of Georgia (2013)
How Stella Got Her Groove Back (1998)
I Am Legend (2007)
I Love You Phillip Morris (2009)
The Indian in the Cupboard (1995)
The Iron Giant (1999)
Knowing (2009)
Lost in Hong Kong (2015)
Lucky Number Slevin (2006)
Machete (2010)
The Man From Nowhere (2010)
Midnight Heat (1996)
Once Upon a Time in the West (1969)
One Fine Day (1996)
The Outsider (1980)
Predator (1987)
Predator 2 (1990)
Race for Your Life, Charlie Brown (1977)
Reservoir Dogs (1992)
Resident Evil: Afterlife (2010)
Resident Evil: Apocalypse (2004)
Resident Evil: Extinction (2007)
Sahara (1984)
Shattered (1991)
The Spy Next Door (2010)
Step Up 2 The Streets (2008)
Step Up 3D (2010)
Train to Busan (2016)
True Lies (1994)
Vampire in Brooklyn (1995)
Vantage Point (2008)
The Virgin Suicides (2000)
The Wailing (2016)
Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps (2009)
We Were Soldiers (2002)
What’s Love Got To Do With It (1993)
Zack And Miri Make a Porno (2008)
May 2
Flight (2012)
The Iron Lady (2011)
May 3
The Legend of Baron To’a (2020)
May 4
Pikwik Pack: Season 1A, Episodes 1-12 (Disney Junior)
Love Sarah (2021)
May 5
Shadow in the Cloud (2021)
Skyfall (2012)
Warrior (2011)
May 6
The Unicorn (2018)
May 7
Shrill: Complete Season 3 premiere (Hulu Original)
Little Fish (2021)
May 9
Robot & Frank (2012)
May 10
Wander Darkly (2020)
May 13
Saint Maud (2020)
Some Kind of Heaven (2020)
May 14
MLK/FBI (2021)
May 15
Pride: Documentary series premiere (FX on Hulu)
A Perfect Ending (2012)
Cowboys (2020)
Good Kisser (2019)
Mosquita Y Mari (2012)
Reaching for the Moon (2013)
The Mountain Between Us (2017)
Tru Love (2013)
May 18
Supernova (2020)
May 19
Red Dawn (2012)
May 21
Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K.: Series premiere (Hulu Original)
May 22
Neat: The Story of Bourbon (2018)
May 25
Baewatch: Parental Guidance: Complete Season 1 (Fremantle)
Escape from the City: Complete Season 1 (Fremantle)
Farmer Wants a Wife: Complete Seasons 7–10 (Fremantle)
May 26
Mr Inbetween: Season 3 Premiere (FX on Hulu)
May 27
Madagascar: A Little Wild: Complete Season 3 (Hulu Original)
The Bold Type: Season 5 Premiere (Freeform)
The Bachelor: Complete Seasons 20 & 23 (ABC)
The Bachelorette: Complete Season 12 (ABC)
May 28
Plan B (2021) (Hulu Original Film)
The Vigil (2021)
May 31
The Donut King (2020)
The One I Love (2014)
The World To Come (2020)
Amazon
May 1
Alien: Resurrection (1997)
Alien 3 (1992)
Aliens (1986)
Almost Famous (2000)
Angels & Demons (2009)
Betrayed (1988)
Bound (1996)
Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo (1999)
Dinosaur 13 (2014)
Fascination (2004)
Flight (2012)
Flightplan (2005)
Georgia Rule (2018)
Green Zone (2010)
Gunsight Ridge (1957)
Hidalgo (2004)
How Stella Got Her Groove Back (1998)
Jumping the Broom (2011)
Knowing (2009)
Leatherheads (2008)
Nanny Mcphee (2006)
Nanny McPhee Returns (2010)
One Fine Day (1996)
Priest (2011)
Reign of Fire (2002)
Resident Evil: Apocalypse (2004)
Resident Evil (2002)
Rio (2011)
Sahara (1983)
Scent of a Woman (1992)
See No Evil, Hear No Evil (1989)
Shattered (1991)
The Age of Adaline (2015)
The Dalton Girls (1957)
The Da Vinci Code (2006)
The French Connection (1971)
The Green Hornet (2011)
The Haunting in Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia (2013)
The Indian in the Cupboard (1995)
The Ladykillers (2004)
The Men Who Stare at Goats (2009)
The Outsider (1980)
The Secret Life of Bees (2008)
The Sixth Sense (1999)
The Sweetest Thing (2002)
The Towering Inferno (1974)
Two for the Money (2005)
Unbreakable (2000)
Vantage Point (2008)
May 5
Skyfall (2012)
May 7
The Boy From Medellín – Amazon Original Movie
Breach (2020)
May 9
Robot & Frank (2012)
May 13
Saint Maud (2020)
May 14
The Underground Railroad – Amazon Limited Series
May 19
Red Dawn (2012)
Trumbo (2015)
May 21
P!nk: All I Know So Far – Amazon Original Movie
Solos – Amazon Original Series: Limited Series
May 28
Panic – Amazon Original Series: Season 1
HBO Max
May 1
17 Again, 2009
Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter, 2012 (HBO)
Anaconda, 1997
Anger Management, 2003 (HBO)
Baby Boom, 1987 (HBO)
Barry Lyndon, 1975
Black Hawk Down, 2001
The Cable Guy, 1996
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, 2005
Cursed, 2005 (HBO)
Daddy Day Care, 2003
Darkest Hour, 2017 (HBO)
Darkness, 2004 (Extended Version) (HBO)
The Dirty Dozen, 1967
Dumb & Dumber, 1994
Employee Of The Month, 2006 (HBO)
Firehouse Dog, 2007 (HBO)
Flight Of The Intruder, 1991 (HBO)
Free Willy, 1993
Frida, 2002 (HBO)
Generation Por Que? (HBO)
God's Not Dead, 2014 (HBO)
Good Morning, Vietnam, 1987 (HBO)
Happy Feet Two, 2011
Happy Feet, 2006
Harley Davidson And The Marlboro Man, 1991 (HBO)
Hercules, 1983 (HBO)
Igby Goes Down, 2002 (HBO)
Igor, 2008 (HBO)
Insomnia, 2002 (HBO)
The Interview, 2014
Jackie Brown, 1997
Kansas, 1988 (HBO)
Magic Mike, 2012
Menace II Society, 1993
Michael, 1996 (HBO)
May 2
Uri and Ella, Season 1
May 3
300: Rise of an Empire, 2014
Pray, Obey, Kill, Docu-Series Finale (HBO)
May 6
Hunger, 2008
Legendary, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
Take Me Out To The Ball Game, 1949
That Damn Michael Che, Max Original Series Premiere
West Side Story (TCM CFF Opening Night), 1961
May 7
La Boda De Rosa (Aka Rosa's Wedding) (HBO)
May 8
Greenland, 2020 (HBO)
Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Season 2 , (Subtitled, Episodes 14-25) (Crunchyroll Collection)
May 9
Axios (HBO)
May 10
Jujutsu Kaisen - Season 1, (Subtitled, Episodes 13-24) (Crunchyroll Collection)
Race for the White House, Season 2
The Crime of the Century, Two Part Documentary Premiere (HBO)
May 13
Hacks, Max Original Series Premiere
Wonder Woman 1984, 2020 (HBO)
May 14
Those Who Wish Me Dead, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021
May 15
The Personal History Of David Copperfield, 2020 (HBO)
May 16
The Nevers, Part 1 Finale (HBO)
May 19
Apple & Onion, Season 2A
May 20
Adventure Time: Distant Lands - Together Again, Max Original
The Big Shot with Bethenny, Max Original Season Finale
Ellen's Next Great Designer, Max Original Season Finale
Territorio (Aka Close Quarters) (HBO)
This Is Life with Lisa Ling, Season 7
May 23
In Treatment, Season 4 Premiere (HBO)
May 25
Cinderella Man, 2005 (HBO)
Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (HBO)
May 26
Curious George, 2006 (HBO)
May 28
A Black Lady Sketch Show, Season 2 Finale (HBO)
May 30
Mare of Easttown, Limited Series Finale (HBO)