Here's Everything Coming to Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime In October

From 2019's "Terminator: Dark Fate" to the new horror movie "Books of Blood," there's something for everyone.

Gabriel Luna in "Terminator: Dark Fate" Paramount Pictures

The big three streaming services are planning to serve up a wide variety of horror in the run-up to Halloween 2020. Everything from Arnold Schwarzenegger and Linda Hamilton returning to fight new robotic killer Gabriel Luna in last year's Terminator: Dark Fate to new installments of the rebooted Unsolved Mysteries to season 4 of Dr. Pimple Popper.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Nights are getting longer and colder in many places and let's face it, no one gets out as much as they did before, even where coronavirus pandemic safety measures have been relaxed.

It's kind of a binge-watching heyday. So whether you just want to catch up on the sixth season of 2020 Emmy winner Schitt's Creek or prepare for Halloween by watching the new Hulu original Books of Blood—based on the work of horror writer Clive Barker—the lists below will make sure you've got all the seasonal entertainment you need.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Netflix

Oct. 1

Good Morning, Verônica: Season 1

Carmen Sandiego: Season 3

Oktoberfest: Beer & Blood

All Because of You

The Worst Witch: Season 4

A.M.I.

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls

Along Came a Spider

Bakugan: Armored Alliance: Season 2

Basic Instinct

Black ’47

Cape Fear

Code Lyoko: Seasons 1-4

The Dukes of Hazzard (2005)

Employee of the Month

Enemy at the Gates

Evil: Season 1

Familiar Wife: Season 1

Fargo

Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma: The Second Plate

Free State of Jones

Ghost Rider

Ghosts of Girlfriends Past

Gran Torino

Her

House of 1,000 Corpses

Human Nature

Hunt for the Wilderpeople

I’m Leaving Now

The Longest Yard (1974)

The Parkers: Seasons 1-5

The Pirates! Band of Misfits

Carlos Almaraz: Playing with Fire

The Prince & Me

Poseidon (2006)

The Outpost

Stranger than Fiction

Superman Returns

Sword Art Online: Alicization

Troy

The Unicorn: Season 1

WarGames

We Have Always Lived in the Castle

Yogi Bear

You Cannot Hide: Season 1

Oct. 2

A Go! Go! Cory Carson Halloween

You’ve Got This

The Binding

Dick Johnson is Dead

Emily in Paris

Òlòtūré

Serious Men

Song Exploder

Vampires vs. the Bronx

Oct. 4

Colombiana

David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet

Oct. 6

Dolly Parton: Here I Am

Sunday Church

StarBeam: Halloween Hero

Walk Away From Love

Oct. 7

Hubie Halloween

Schitt’s Creek: Season 6

To the Lake

Oct. 9

Deaf U

Fast and Furious Spy Racers: Season 2: Rio

Ginny Weds Sunny

Super Monsters: Dia de los Monsters

The 40-Year-Old Version

The Haunting of Bly Manor

Oct. 12

Kipo and the Age of the Wonderbeasts: Season 3

Oct. 13

The Cabin with Bert KreischerNetflix Comedy Special

Octonauts & the Great Barrier Reef

Oct. 14

Alice Junior

BLACKPINK: Light Up the Sky

Moneyball

Oct. 15

A Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting

Batman: The Killing Joke

Half & Half: Seasons 1-4

Love Like the Falling Rain

One On One: Seasons 1-5

Power Rangers Beast Morphers: Season 2, Part 1

Rooting for Roona

Social Distance

Oct. 16

Dream Home Makeover

La Révolution: Season 1

Grand Army: Season 1

In a Valley of Violence

Someone Has to Die

The Last Kids on Earth: Book 3

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Unfriended

Oct. 18

ParaNorman

Oct. 19

Unsolved Mysteries: Volume 2

Oct. 20

Carol

The Magic School Bus Rides Again The Frizz Connection

Oct. 21

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman: Season 3

Rebecca

Oct. 22

Cadaver

The Hummingbird Project

Yes, God, Yes

Oct. 23

Barbarians

Move

Over the Moon

Perdida

The Queen’s Gambit: Season 1

Oct. 27

Blood of Zeus

Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt: Season 4

Guillermo Vilas: Settling the Score

Oct. 28

Holidate

Metallica Through The Never

Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight

Secrets of the Saqqara Tomb

Oct. 30

Bronx

His House

The Day of the Lord

Somebody Feed Phil: Season 4

Suburra: Season 3

Oct. 31

The 12th Man

Hulu

Oct. 1

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days: Complete Season 4 (TLC)

90 Day Fiancé: Complete Season 7 (TLC)

All-Star Halloween Spectacular: Special (Food Network)

Bizarre Foods With Andrew Zimmern: Complete Seasons 9 & 10 (Travel Channel)

Bride Killa: Complete Season 1 (ID)

Cutthroat Kitchen: Complete Season 13 (Food Network)

Dr. Pimple Popper: Complete Season 4 (TLC)

Going for Sold: Complete Season 1 (HGTV)

Guy’s Grocery Games: Complete Seasons 18-20 (Food Network)

Halloween Baking Championship: Complete Seasons 1-4 (Food Network)

Halloween Wars: Complete Seasons 3-8 (Food Network)

Hell’s Kitchen: Complete Season 18 (ITV)

Homicide City: Charlotte: Complete Season 1 (ID)

Homicide Hunter: Lt. Joe Kenda: Complete Season 9 (ID)

Man with a Van: Complete Season 1 (ID)

Moonshiners: Master Distiller: Complete Season 1 (Discovery)

Murder Comes Home: Complete Season 1 (ID)

My 600-lb Life: Complete Season 8 (TLC)

My Feet Are Killing Me: Complete Season 1 (TLC)

Property Virgins: Complete Season 18 (HGTV)

Supermarket Stakeout: Complete Season 1 (Food Network)

Sweet 15: Quinceañera: Complete Season 1 (TLC)

The Flay List: Complete Season 1 (Food Network)

Twisted Love: Complete Season 1 (ID)

31 (2016)

A Beautiful Mind (2001)

Across the Line (2015)

After Life (2010)

Anti-Trust (2001)

Blade (1998)

Blade 2 (2002)

Blade: Trinity (2004)

Blood Ties (2014)

Blue City (1986)

The Curse of Downers Grove (2015)

Deep Blue Sea (1999)

The Do-Deca-Pentathlon (2011)

Double, Double, Toil and Trouble (1993)

Drugstore Cowboy (1989)

The Executioners (2018)

The Express (2008)

The Eye (2008)

Fallen (1998)

Girls Against Boys (2013)

Good Hair (2009)

Guess Who (2005)

Hostel (2006)

Hostel: Part II (2007)

House of 1000 Corpses (2003)

The Hurt Locker (2009)

Ice Age: The Meltdown (2006)

Interview With the Vampire (1994)

Joe (2014)

Judy & Punch (2019)

Kicking & Screaming (2005)

Killers (2010)

Lady in a Cage (1964)

Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome (1985)

Martyrs (2016)

Mud (2013)

Nurse 3D (2014)

The Pirates! Band of Misfits (2012)

The Portrait of a Lady (1996)

The Quiet Ones (2014)

Raging Bull (1980)

The Sandman (2018)

Senorita Justice (2004)

Sk8 Dawg (2018)

The Skull (1965)

Snakes on a Plane (2006)

Spaceballs (1987)

Species (1995)

Superbad (2007)

Thanks for Sharing (2013)

Tooth Fairy (2008)

Triumph of the Spirit (1989)

Vampire (2011)

Wayne’s World 2 (1993)

When a Stranger Calls (2006)

William Shakespeare’s Romeo+Juliet (1996)

Zombie Killers: Elephant’s Graveyard (2015)

Oct. 2

Monsterland — Hulu Original

Connecting: Series Premiere (NBC)

Oct. 3

Ma Ma (2015)

Oct. 4

Saturday Night Live: Season 46 Premiere (NBC)

Oct. 5

Dragon Ball Super: New Episodes 1-131

Oct. 7

Books of Blood (2020) — Hulu Original Film

Ellen’s Game of Games: Season 4 Premiere (NBC)

Next: Series Premiere (Fox)

Oct. 8

Scream 4 (2011)

Oct. 9

Terminator: Dark Fate (2020)

Oct. 11

Infamous (2020)

Savage Youth (2018)

Scotch: A Golden Dream (2018)

Oct. 12

The Swing of Things (2020)

Oct. 14

The Bachelorette: Season 16 Premiere (ABC)

Oct. 15

The Purge: Complete Season 2 (USA)

Treadstone: Complete Season 1 (USA)

Bad Roomies (2015)

High Strung (2016)

It Came from the Desert (2017)

Life After Basketball (2019)

Playing with Fire (2019)

The Escort (2016)

Oct. 16

Helstrom: Complete Season 1 — Hulu Original

The Painted Bird (2019)

Oct. 17

Shark Tank: Season 12 Premiere (ABC)

Momma Named Me Sheriff: Complete Season 1 (Adult Swim)

Mr. Pickles: Finale Episode (Adult Swim)

Oct. 18

Friend Request (2016)

Oct. 19

America’s Funniest Home Videos: Season 31 Premiere (ABC)

Card Sharks: Series Premiere (ABC)

Supermarket Sweep: Series Premiere (ABC)

Who Wants To Be a Millionaire: Season 2 Premiere (ABC)

Oct. 20

The Voice: Season 19 Premiere (NBC)

F*ck That’s Delicious: Complete Season 4 (Vice)

Oct. 21

Black-ish: Season 7 Premiere (ABC)

The Conners: Season 3 Premiere (ABC)

The Goldbergs: Season 8 Premiere (ABC)

Oct. 23

Bad Hair (2020) — Hulu Original

Superstore: Season 6 Premiere (NBC)

Oct. 26

Homeland: Complete Season 8 (Showtime)

What to Expect When You’re Expecting (2012)

Oct. 29

American Housewife: Season 5 Premiere (ABC)

Bad Therapy (2020)

Amazon Prime

Oct.1

30 Days Of Night (2007)

A Knight’s Tale (2001)

Battlefield Earth (2000)

Blood Ties (2014)

Drugstore Cowboy (1989)

Eight Millimeter (1999)

Funny Girl (1968)

Girl, Interrupted (1999)

Guess Who (2005)

Joe (2014)

John Carpenter’s Vampires (1998)

Killers (2010)

Kindred Spirits (2020)

La Sucursal (2019)

Madea’s Big Happy Family (2011)

Mud (2013)

National Security (2003)

Next Level (2019)

Noose For A Gunman (1960)

Nurse (2014)

Quantum Of Solace (2008)

Raging Bull (1980)

Señorita Justice (2004)

Southside With You (2016)

Spaceballs (1987)

Species (1995)

Thanks For Sharing (2013)

The Big Hit (1998)

The Da Vinci Code (2006)

The Departed (2006)

The Gambler Wore A Gun (1961)

The Grudge 3 (2009)

The Mask Of Zorro (1998)

The Mothman Prophecies (2002)

The Pianist (2003)

The Wedding Planner (2001)

Triumph Of The Spirit (1989)

1992: Berlusconi Rising: Season 1 (Topic)

40 & Single: Season 1 (Urban Movie Channel)

America’s Great Divide: From Obama to Trump: Season 1 (PBS Documentaries)

Cisco Kid: Season (Best Westerns Ever)

Cities of the Underworld: Season 1 (HISTORY Vault)

Cold Case Files Classic: Season 1 (A&E Crime Central)

Get Shorty: Seasons 1-3

Horror Noire: A History of Black Horror (Shudder)

Liar: Season 1 (Sundance Now)

Mrs. Wilson: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

Mystery Road: Season 1 (Acorn TV)

PNS Kids: Spooky Stories!: Season 1 (PBS Kids)

Tales of Tomorrow: Season 1 (Best TV Ever)

The Great British Baking Show: Season 1 (PBS Living)

The Loudest Voice: Season 1 (Showtime)

Thou Shalt Not Kill: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

Oct. 2

Bug Diaries Halloween Special — Amazon Original Special

Savage X Fenty Show. Vol. 2 — Amazon Original Special

Oct. 6

Black Box — Amazon Original Movie (2020)

The Lie — Amazon Original Movie (2020)

The Transporter Refueled (2015)

Mr. Robot: Season 4

Oct. 8

Archive (2020)

Oct. 9

Terminator: Dark Fate (2019)

Chasing the Crown: Dreamers to Streamers — Amazon Original Series

Oct. 10

Jack And Jill (2011)

Oct. 13

Evil Eye — Amazon Original Movie (2020)

Nocturne — Amazon Original Movie (2020)

Oct. 14

A Most Beautiful Thing (2020)

Oct. 15

Halal Love Story (2020)

Playing With Fire (2019)

Oct. 16

Time — Amazon Original Movie (2020)

What the Constitution Means to Me — Amazon Original Special

Oct. 21

Cyrano, My Love (2019)

Oct. 23

Mirzapur — Amazon Original Series: Season 2

Oct. 26

What To Expect When You’re Expecting (2012)

Oct. 27

Battle Los Angeles (2011)

Oct. 29

Soorarai Pottru (2020)

Oct. 30

Truth Seekers — Amazon Original Series: Season 1

Oct. 31

I’ll See You In My Dreams (2015)