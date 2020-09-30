Here's Everything Coming to Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime In October
The big three streaming services are planning to serve up a wide variety of horror in the run-up to Halloween 2020. Everything from Arnold Schwarzenegger and Linda Hamilton returning to fight new robotic killer Gabriel Luna in last year's Terminator: Dark Fate to new installments of the rebooted Unsolved Mysteries to season 4 of Dr. Pimple Popper.
Nights are getting longer and colder in many places and let's face it, no one gets out as much as they did before, even where coronavirus pandemic safety measures have been relaxed.
It's kind of a binge-watching heyday. So whether you just want to catch up on the sixth season of 2020 Emmy winner Schitt's Creek or prepare for Halloween by watching the new Hulu original Books of Blood—based on the work of horror writer Clive Barker—the lists below will make sure you've got all the seasonal entertainment you need.
Netflix
Oct. 1
Good Morning, Verônica: Season 1
Carmen Sandiego: Season 3
Oktoberfest: Beer & Blood
All Because of You
The Worst Witch: Season 4
A.M.I.
Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls
Along Came a Spider
Bakugan: Armored Alliance: Season 2
Basic Instinct
Black ’47
Cape Fear
Code Lyoko: Seasons 1-4
The Dukes of Hazzard (2005)
Employee of the Month
Enemy at the Gates
Evil: Season 1
Familiar Wife: Season 1
Fargo
Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma: The Second Plate
Free State of Jones
Ghost Rider
Ghosts of Girlfriends Past
Gran Torino
Her
House of 1,000 Corpses
Human Nature
Hunt for the Wilderpeople
I’m Leaving Now
The Longest Yard (1974)
The Parkers: Seasons 1-5
The Pirates! Band of Misfits
Carlos Almaraz: Playing with Fire
The Prince & Me
Poseidon (2006)
The Outpost
Stranger than Fiction
Superman Returns
Sword Art Online: Alicization
Troy
The Unicorn: Season 1
WarGames
We Have Always Lived in the Castle
Yogi Bear
You Cannot Hide: Season 1
Oct. 2
A Go! Go! Cory Carson Halloween
You’ve Got This
The Binding
Dick Johnson is Dead
Emily in Paris
Òlòtūré
Serious Men
Song Exploder
Vampires vs. the Bronx
Oct. 4
Colombiana
David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet
Oct. 6
Dolly Parton: Here I Am
Sunday Church
StarBeam: Halloween Hero
Walk Away From Love
Oct. 7
Hubie Halloween
Schitt’s Creek: Season 6
To the Lake
Oct. 9
Deaf U
Fast and Furious Spy Racers: Season 2: Rio
Ginny Weds Sunny
Super Monsters: Dia de los Monsters
The 40-Year-Old Version
The Haunting of Bly Manor
Oct. 12
Kipo and the Age of the Wonderbeasts: Season 3
Oct. 13
The Cabin with Bert KreischerNetflix Comedy Special
Octonauts & the Great Barrier Reef
Oct. 14
Alice Junior
BLACKPINK: Light Up the Sky
Moneyball
Oct. 15
A Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting
Batman: The Killing Joke
Half & Half: Seasons 1-4
Love Like the Falling Rain
One On One: Seasons 1-5
Power Rangers Beast Morphers: Season 2, Part 1
Rooting for Roona
Social Distance
Oct. 16
Dream Home Makeover
La Révolution: Season 1
Grand Army: Season 1
In a Valley of Violence
Someone Has to Die
The Last Kids on Earth: Book 3
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Unfriended
Oct. 18
ParaNorman
Oct. 19
Unsolved Mysteries: Volume 2
Oct. 20
Carol
The Magic School Bus Rides Again The Frizz Connection
Oct. 21
My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman: Season 3
Rebecca
Oct. 22
Cadaver
The Hummingbird Project
Yes, God, Yes
Oct. 23
Barbarians
Move
Over the Moon
Perdida
The Queen’s Gambit: Season 1
Oct. 27
Blood of Zeus
Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt: Season 4
Guillermo Vilas: Settling the Score
Oct. 28
Holidate
Metallica Through The Never
Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight
Secrets of the Saqqara Tomb
Oct. 30
Bronx
His House
The Day of the Lord
Somebody Feed Phil: Season 4
Suburra: Season 3
Oct. 31
The 12th Man
Hulu
Oct. 1
90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days: Complete Season 4 (TLC)
90 Day Fiancé: Complete Season 7 (TLC)
All-Star Halloween Spectacular: Special (Food Network)
Bizarre Foods With Andrew Zimmern: Complete Seasons 9 & 10 (Travel Channel)
Bride Killa: Complete Season 1 (ID)
Cutthroat Kitchen: Complete Season 13 (Food Network)
Dr. Pimple Popper: Complete Season 4 (TLC)
Going for Sold: Complete Season 1 (HGTV)
Guy’s Grocery Games: Complete Seasons 18-20 (Food Network)
Halloween Baking Championship: Complete Seasons 1-4 (Food Network)
Halloween Wars: Complete Seasons 3-8 (Food Network)
Hell’s Kitchen: Complete Season 18 (ITV)
Homicide City: Charlotte: Complete Season 1 (ID)
Homicide Hunter: Lt. Joe Kenda: Complete Season 9 (ID)
Man with a Van: Complete Season 1 (ID)
Moonshiners: Master Distiller: Complete Season 1 (Discovery)
Murder Comes Home: Complete Season 1 (ID)
My 600-lb Life: Complete Season 8 (TLC)
My Feet Are Killing Me: Complete Season 1 (TLC)
Property Virgins: Complete Season 18 (HGTV)
Supermarket Stakeout: Complete Season 1 (Food Network)
Sweet 15: Quinceañera: Complete Season 1 (TLC)
The Flay List: Complete Season 1 (Food Network)
Twisted Love: Complete Season 1 (ID)
31 (2016)
A Beautiful Mind (2001)
Across the Line (2015)
After Life (2010)
Anti-Trust (2001)
Blade (1998)
Blade 2 (2002)
Blade: Trinity (2004)
Blood Ties (2014)
Blue City (1986)
The Curse of Downers Grove (2015)
Deep Blue Sea (1999)
The Do-Deca-Pentathlon (2011)
Double, Double, Toil and Trouble (1993)
Drugstore Cowboy (1989)
The Executioners (2018)
The Express (2008)
The Eye (2008)
Fallen (1998)
Girls Against Boys (2013)
Good Hair (2009)
Guess Who (2005)
Hostel (2006)
Hostel: Part II (2007)
House of 1000 Corpses (2003)
The Hurt Locker (2009)
Ice Age: The Meltdown (2006)
Interview With the Vampire (1994)
Joe (2014)
Judy & Punch (2019)
Kicking & Screaming (2005)
Killers (2010)
Lady in a Cage (1964)
Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome (1985)
Martyrs (2016)
Mud (2013)
Nurse 3D (2014)
The Pirates! Band of Misfits (2012)
The Portrait of a Lady (1996)
The Quiet Ones (2014)
Raging Bull (1980)
The Sandman (2018)
Senorita Justice (2004)
Sk8 Dawg (2018)
The Skull (1965)
Snakes on a Plane (2006)
Spaceballs (1987)
Species (1995)
Superbad (2007)
Thanks for Sharing (2013)
Tooth Fairy (2008)
Triumph of the Spirit (1989)
Vampire (2011)
Wayne’s World 2 (1993)
When a Stranger Calls (2006)
William Shakespeare’s Romeo+Juliet (1996)
Zombie Killers: Elephant’s Graveyard (2015)
Oct. 2
Monsterland — Hulu Original
Connecting: Series Premiere (NBC)
Oct. 3
Ma Ma (2015)
Oct. 4
Saturday Night Live: Season 46 Premiere (NBC)
Oct. 5
Dragon Ball Super: New Episodes 1-131
Oct. 7
Books of Blood (2020) — Hulu Original Film
Ellen’s Game of Games: Season 4 Premiere (NBC)
Next: Series Premiere (Fox)
Oct. 8
Scream 4 (2011)
Oct. 9
Terminator: Dark Fate (2020)
Oct. 11
Infamous (2020)
Savage Youth (2018)
Scotch: A Golden Dream (2018)
Oct. 12
The Swing of Things (2020)
Oct. 14
The Bachelorette: Season 16 Premiere (ABC)
Oct. 15
The Purge: Complete Season 2 (USA)
Treadstone: Complete Season 1 (USA)
Bad Roomies (2015)
High Strung (2016)
It Came from the Desert (2017)
Life After Basketball (2019)
Playing with Fire (2019)
The Escort (2016)
Oct. 16
Helstrom: Complete Season 1 — Hulu Original
The Painted Bird (2019)
Oct. 17
Shark Tank: Season 12 Premiere (ABC)
Momma Named Me Sheriff: Complete Season 1 (Adult Swim)
Mr. Pickles: Finale Episode (Adult Swim)
Oct. 18
Friend Request (2016)
Oct. 19
America’s Funniest Home Videos: Season 31 Premiere (ABC)
Card Sharks: Series Premiere (ABC)
Supermarket Sweep: Series Premiere (ABC)
Who Wants To Be a Millionaire: Season 2 Premiere (ABC)
Oct. 20
The Voice: Season 19 Premiere (NBC)
F*ck That’s Delicious: Complete Season 4 (Vice)
Oct. 21
Black-ish: Season 7 Premiere (ABC)
The Conners: Season 3 Premiere (ABC)
The Goldbergs: Season 8 Premiere (ABC)
Oct. 23
Bad Hair (2020) — Hulu Original
Superstore: Season 6 Premiere (NBC)
Oct. 26
Homeland: Complete Season 8 (Showtime)
What to Expect When You’re Expecting (2012)
Oct. 29
American Housewife: Season 5 Premiere (ABC)
Bad Therapy (2020)
Amazon Prime
Oct.1
30 Days Of Night (2007)
A Knight’s Tale (2001)
Battlefield Earth (2000)
Blood Ties (2014)
Drugstore Cowboy (1989)
Eight Millimeter (1999)
Funny Girl (1968)
Girl, Interrupted (1999)
Guess Who (2005)
Joe (2014)
John Carpenter’s Vampires (1998)
Killers (2010)
Kindred Spirits (2020)
La Sucursal (2019)
Madea’s Big Happy Family (2011)
Mud (2013)
National Security (2003)
Next Level (2019)
Noose For A Gunman (1960)
Nurse (2014)
Quantum Of Solace (2008)
Raging Bull (1980)
Señorita Justice (2004)
Southside With You (2016)
Spaceballs (1987)
Species (1995)
Thanks For Sharing (2013)
The Big Hit (1998)
The Da Vinci Code (2006)
The Departed (2006)
The Gambler Wore A Gun (1961)
The Grudge 3 (2009)
The Mask Of Zorro (1998)
The Mothman Prophecies (2002)
The Pianist (2003)
The Wedding Planner (2001)
Triumph Of The Spirit (1989)
1992: Berlusconi Rising: Season 1 (Topic)
40 & Single: Season 1 (Urban Movie Channel)
America’s Great Divide: From Obama to Trump: Season 1 (PBS Documentaries)
Cisco Kid: Season (Best Westerns Ever)
Cities of the Underworld: Season 1 (HISTORY Vault)
Cold Case Files Classic: Season 1 (A&E Crime Central)
Get Shorty: Seasons 1-3
Horror Noire: A History of Black Horror (Shudder)
Liar: Season 1 (Sundance Now)
Mrs. Wilson: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)
Mystery Road: Season 1 (Acorn TV)
PNS Kids: Spooky Stories!: Season 1 (PBS Kids)
Tales of Tomorrow: Season 1 (Best TV Ever)
The Great British Baking Show: Season 1 (PBS Living)
The Loudest Voice: Season 1 (Showtime)
Thou Shalt Not Kill: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)
Oct. 2
Bug Diaries Halloween Special — Amazon Original Special
Savage X Fenty Show. Vol. 2 — Amazon Original Special
Oct. 6
Black Box — Amazon Original Movie (2020)
The Lie — Amazon Original Movie (2020)
The Transporter Refueled (2015)
Mr. Robot: Season 4
Oct. 8
Archive (2020)
Oct. 9
Terminator: Dark Fate (2019)
Chasing the Crown: Dreamers to Streamers — Amazon Original Series
Oct. 10
Jack And Jill (2011)
Oct. 13
Evil Eye — Amazon Original Movie (2020)
Nocturne — Amazon Original Movie (2020)
Oct. 14
A Most Beautiful Thing (2020)
Oct. 15
Halal Love Story (2020)
Playing With Fire (2019)
Oct. 16
Time — Amazon Original Movie (2020)
What the Constitution Means to Me — Amazon Original Special
Oct. 21
Cyrano, My Love (2019)
Oct. 23
Mirzapur — Amazon Original Series: Season 2
Oct. 26
What To Expect When You’re Expecting (2012)
Oct. 27
Battle Los Angeles (2011)
Oct. 29
Soorarai Pottru (2020)
Oct. 30
Truth Seekers — Amazon Original Series: Season 1
Oct. 31
I’ll See You In My Dreams (2015)