Everything Coming to Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime and HBO Max In February

From Christopher Nolan's "Inception" to the series premiere of "Hip Hop Uncovered" there's a little something for everyone.

Cast of "Inception"

February is the heart of winter, especially in the northern hemisphere. Nights are still long and big storms are starting to crank up and snow people in to make self-isolation from the pandemic even easier. So even though it's the shortest month on the calendar, it can feel like the opposite.

Thank God for streaming media and binge-watching, then. The major streamers have you covered.

Christopher Nolan's Inception hits Netflix on the first day of the month. Like his recent blockbuster hit Tenet, it's a mind-bending twisty sci-fi riff that demands a second viewing to even try and sort the story out. Featuring Leonardo DiCaprio, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, and Tom Hardy, it's well worth setting aside a movie night to watch.

On February 13th the documentary Hip Hop Uncovered premieres on Hulu after airing on FX the previous day. Press material says the doc "reveals the untold story of how America’s streets helped shape hip hop culture from an expression of survival and defiance into music’s most dominant genre." It is also described as "a deep dive into the paradox of America’s criminalization of the genre and its fascination with the street culture that created it and still exists within it."

While some selections on Amazon Prime are the same as Hulu's, the retail giant has a wide variety of streaming choices. With premieres of everything from What's New Scooby-Doo to WuTang Clan: Of Mics and Men, there's something for the whole family.

HBO Max is still building its subscriber base. As of Jan. 27th, its February lineup wasn't complete, but the newer streaming service is clearly banking on a library of classics in the coming month, including The Graduate and The Matrix, both of which are available beginning February 1.

Set aside a Friday or Saturday night now and begin planning some February binge-watching with the lists below.

Netflix

Feb. 1

Feb. 2

Kid Cosmic

Mighty Express: Season 2

Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready: Season 2



Feb. 3

All My Friends Are Dead

Black Beach

Firefly Lane



Feb. 5

Hache: Season 2

Invisible City

The Last Paradiso

Little Big Women

Malcolm & Marie

Space Sweepers

Strip Down, Rise Up

The Yin-Yang Master: Dream Of Eternity



Feb. 6

The Sinner: Jamie



Feb. 8

iCarly: Seasons 1-2

War Dogs (2016)



Feb. 10

Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel

The Misadventures of Hedi and Cokeman

The World We Make (2019)



Feb. 11

Capitani

Layla Majnun

Middle of Nowhere (2012)

Red Dot

Squared Love



Feb. 12

Buried by the Bernards

Nadiya Bakes

Hate by Dani Rovira

To All The Boys: Always And Forever

Xico's Journey



Feb. 13

Monsoon (2019)



Feb. 15

The Crew



Feb. 16

Animals on the Loose: A You vs. Wild Movie

Good Girls: Season 3



Feb. 17

Behind Her Eyes

Hello, Me!

MeatEater: Season 9, Part 2



Feb. 18

Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan



Feb. 19

I Care A Lot

Tribes of Europa



Feb. 20

Classmates Minus



Feb. 21

The Conjuring

The Conjuring 2



Feb. 23

Brian Regan: On The Rocks

Pelé



Feb. 24

Canine Intervention

Ginny & Georgia

Two Sentence Horror Stories: Season 2



Feb. 25

Geez & Ann

High-Rise Invasion



Feb. 26

Bigfoot Family

Captain Fantastic (2016)

Caught by a Wave

Crazy About Her

No Escape (2015)

Our Idiot Brother (2011)

Hulu

Feb. 1

60 Days In: Complete Season 6

Abducted: The Mary Stauffer Story (2019)

Ancient Aliens: Complete Season 14 (History)

Bride & Prejudice: Forbidden Love: Complete Season 2

Forged in Fire: Beat the Judges: Complete Season 1

Kings of Pain: Complete Season 1

Married At First Sight: Complete Season 10

Mommy is a Murderer (2020)

Pawn Stars: Complete Seasons 11 & 12

The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch: Complete Season 1

Tempted by Danger (2020)

The UnXplained with William Shatner: Complete Season 2

9 to 5 (1980)

Affliction (1998)

American Psycho (2000)

American Psycho 2 (2002)

The Bellboy (1960)

Bug (1975)

Cinderfella (1960)

Crimes Of The Heart (1987)

Did You Hear About The Morgans? (2009)

District 9 (2009)

Downhill Racer (1969)

Employee of the Month (2006)

Everything Must Go (2011)

From Hell (2001)

G.I. Jane (1997)

Garfield (2004)

Gargoyles: Wings of Darkness (2004)

Girls! Girls! Girls! (1962)

Grosse Pointe Blank (1997)

Happy Tears (2010)

Haunting In Connecticut 2: Ghosts Of Georgia (2013)

Hello, My Name is Doris (2016)

Hitman's Run (1999)

Jane Austen's Mafia! (1998

Jennifer 8 (1992)

John Grisham's The Rainmaker (1997)

The Juror (1996)

Mars Attacks! (1996)

Me, Myself And Irene (2000)

Ninja Assassin (2009)

The Omen (1976)

Damien - Omen II (1978)

Only God Forgives (2013)

The Patsy (1964)

Phase IV (1974)

Possessor (2020)

The Prince Of Tides (1991)

Shirley Valentine (1989)

The Shootist (1976)

Sideways (2004)

Some Kind of Wonderful (1987)

Star Trek: The Motion Picture (1979)

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982)

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984)

Star Trek V: The Final Frontier (1989)

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991)

Star Trek: Insurrection (1998)

The Tenant (1976)

Teresa's Tattoo (1994)

Turbulence (1997)

Van Wilder: Party Liaison (2002)

Waking Ned Devine (1998)

Witness (1985)

X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009)

You Laugh But It's True (2011)

You've Got Mail (1998)

Feb. 2

The School That Tried to End Racism: Complete Season 1



Feb. 4

12 Hour Shift (2000)



Feb. 5

The New York Times Presents: "Framing Britney Spears": New Episode (FX on Hulu)

Antebellum (2020)



Feb. 7

Harrow: Season 3 Premiere



Feb. 11

Then Came You (2019)



Feb. 12

Into the Dark: Tentacles: New Episode Premiere

2067 (2020)

You're Next (2013)



Feb. 13

Hip Hop Uncovered: Documentary Series Premiere



Feb. 15

Cutthroat Kitchen: Complete Season 15

Dragnificent!: Complete Season 1

House Hunters International: Complete Seasons 139 & 140

House Hunters: Complete Seasons 160-162, 164 & 165

Property Brothers: Complete Season 14

Southern Gothic: Complete Season 1

Witches Of Salem: Complete Season 1

Lost Girls and Love Hotels (2020)

The Shape of Water (2017)



Feb. 16

Bad Habits, Holy Orders: Complete Season 1

Keeping Up With The Kardashians: Complete Season 19

North Korea: Inside the Mind of a Dictator: Complete Season 1

The Warrior Queen of Jhansi (2019)



Feb. 17

Logan Lucky (2017)



Feb. 18

Good Trouble: Season 3 Premiere

Sonic the Hedgehog (2020)



Feb. 19

Nomadland (2021)



Feb. 23

Spring Baking Championship: Complete Season 7

Dredd (2012)



Feb. 25

Snowfall: Season 4 Premiere



Feb. 26

The United States vs. Billie Holiday (2021)

Florence Foster Jenkins (2016)

Amazon Prime

Feb. 1

Movies

Antz (1998)

Australia (2008)

Be My Valentine (2013) (Hallmark Movies Now)

Burn Motherfucker, Burn! (2017) (Showtime)

Coming To America (1988)

Courageous (2011)

Dazed And Confused (1993)

Down To Earth (2001)

Hitsville: The Making of Motown (2019) (Showtime)

How She Move (2008)

Imagine That (2009)

Just Wright (2010)

Kiki (2017) (IFC Films Unlimited)

Love by Accident (2020) (UP Faith & Family)

Love by the 10th Date (2017) (Lifetime Movie Club)

Moulin Rouge (2001)

Notes On A Scandal (2006)

Shanghai Noon (2000)

SMOOCH (2011) (Hallmark Movies Now)

Spy Next Door (2010)

The Haunting In Connecticut (2009)

The Ides Of March (2011)

The Last Appeal (2016) (UP Faith & Family)

The Prestige (2006)

There's Something About Mary (1998)

The Village (2004)

Whitney: Can I Be Me (2017) (Showtime)



Series

19-2: Season 1 (Acorn TV)

African American Lives: Season 1 (PBS Documentaries)

Billions: Seasons 1-3

Black in Latin America: Season 1 (PBS Documentaries)

Butter and Brown: Season 1 (UP Faith & Family)

City on a Hill: Season 1 (Showtime)

Civil War Journal: Season 1 (History Vault)

Faster With Finnegan: Season 1 (MotorTrend)

Finding Your Roots: Season 1 (PBS Documentaries/PBS Living)

For the Love of Jason: Season 1 (Urban Movie Channel)

Genealogy Roadshow: Season 1 (PBS Living)

I Killed My BFF: Season 1 (A&E Crime Central)

I Married Joan: Season 1 (Best TV Ever)

Mercy Street: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

One On One: Season 1-5

Raiders of Ghost City: Season 1 (Best Westerns Ever)

Safe House: Season 1 (Sundance Now)

The Game: Seasons 1-3

The White Princess: Season 1 (STARZ)

What's New Scooby-Doo?: Season 1 (Boomerang)

WuTang Clan: Of Mics and Men: Season 1 (Showtime)



Feb. 5

Movies

Bliss - Amazon Original Movie (2021)

Series

Little Coincidences (Pequeñas Coincidencias): Season 3



Feb. 12

Movies

Map Of Tiny Perfect Things - Amazon Original Movie (2021)

Series

Clifford - Amazon Original Series: New Episodes



Feb. 16

Movies

Catfish (2010)

The Warrior Queen Of Jhansi (2019)



Feb. 18

Movies

Sonic The Hedgehog (2020)



Feb. 19

Series

The Boarding School: Las Cumbres - Amazon Exclusive: Season 1



Feb. 26

Movies

The Informer

Series

Top Class: The Life and Times of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers

HBO Max

(As of Jan. 27th HBO had not released the full list of upcoming movies and shows, so we'll update this on February 1st.)

Feb. 1

Austin Powers in Goldmember

The Investigation

Justice League

Man of Steel

The Graduate

The Matrix

Feb. 5

Aquaman

The Lady and the Dale

Feb. 12

Judas and the Black Messiah

Sex and the City

Feb. 14

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Feb. 18

It’s a Sin

Feb. 22

Beartown

Feb. 26

Tom & Jerry

Close Enough

There is No I in Threesome