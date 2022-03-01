Everything Coming To Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, Prime Video, Paramount+ & Disney+ In March
March’s streaming options includes everything from “Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty” to “Dune” and “The Andy Warhol Diaries.”
March brings warmer weather and plenty of streamable entertainment to help get through the final days of winter.
Just a few of the month’s most noteworthy new titles include HBO Max’s Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty. John C. Reilly portrays Lakers owner Jerry Buss along with Quincy Isaiah’s Magic Johnson in the 10-pary series chronicling the development of the dominant, 1980s-era Lakers franchise.
HBO’s streaming service will also get Steven Spielberg and Denis Villeneuve’s heralded 2021 remakes of West Side Story and Dune. On Netflix, subscribers can look forward to seeing an American artist’s personal journals one come to life in The Andy Warhol Diaries, as well as a dramatic look at the last year in F1 via Formula 1: Drive to Survive Season 4.
From ComicBook.com, see everything coming to Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, Prime Video, Paramount+, Disney+ in March:
March 1
NETFLIX
21
21 Bridges
A Nightmare on Elm Street (2010)
A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)
Battleship
Christine
Coach Carter
Due Date
Freddy vs. Jason
Gattaca
The Gift
The Green Mile
My Best Friend’s Wedding
Public Enemies
Redemption
The Replacements
Richie RichThe Shawshank Redemption
Shooter
Shrek
Shrek 2
Sorry to Bother You
Starship Troopers
Texas Chainsaw 3D
Top Gun
V for Vendetta
Where the Wild Things Are
Zoolander
The Guardians of Justice — NETFLIX SERIES
Worst Roommate Ever — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
HBO MAX
The Aviator, 2004
Adaptation, 2002
All the Pretty Horses, 2000
Are We Done Yet?, 2007
Around the World in 80 Days, 1956
Blow Up of Blow-Up, Documentary
Boyz n the Hood, 1991
Cameraperson, Documentary
Diner, 1982
Fireboys, Documentary
Fly Away Home, 1996
Gigi, 1958
Los Cronocrímenes (AKA Timecrimes), 2007 (HBO)
Mogul Mowgli, 2020
One Tree Hill, 2003
Resident Evil, 1996
Resident Evil: Afterlife, 2010
Resident Evil: Apocalypse, 2004
Resident Evil: Damnation, 2021
Resident Evil: Extinction, 2007
Resident Evil: Retribution, 2012
Starship Troopers 2: Hero of the Federation, 2004
Starship Troopers, 1997
Starsky & Hutch, 1975
The Larry David Story Part 1: American Jewboy, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
The Larry David Story Part 2: The Jewish Fountainhead Documentary Premiere (HBO)
The Two Mrs. Carrolls, 1947
The World of Jacques Demy, Documentary
The Young Girls Turn 25, Documentary
Urban Legend, 1998
Welcome Back (Aka Bienvenidos), 2019 (HBO)
HULU
Better Things: Season 5 Premiere
Rich Man, Poor Woman: Complete Season 1
2 Days in the Valley
8MM
A Madea Christmas
Another Earth
Baby Mama
The Banger Sisters
Beaches
Benny & Joon
The Big Scary S Word
Blue Chips
Blue Velvet
Bringing Down the House
Brothers
Can’t Buy Me Love
Casualties of War
Center Stage
Charlie Wilson’s War
The Choice
Crash
Dance Flick
Dangerous Beauty
Deficit
Demolition Man
The Descendants
Deuces Wild
Devil in a Blue Dress
Disaster Movie
Downhill Racer
Drinking Buddies
The Edge
Edward Scissorhands
Evan Almighty
Feel the Noise
The Firm
Flatliners
Forever My Girl
Freedomland
Fright Night
G
Garden State
Ghoulies
The Gift
Gigli
Glory
The Golden Child
The Greatest Story Ever Told
Green Zone
Guarding Tess
Guess Who
Gunfight at the O.K. Corral
Hardball
Heaven Can Wait
Here Comes the Boom
The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy
The Insider
Juno
Kiss the Girls
L.A. Confidential
Land of the Dead
The Last Waltz
Lawless
The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou
Looks Who’s Talking
Margin Call
The Meddler
Moby Doc
My Super Ex-Girlfriend
The Omen
Peggy Sue Got Married
People Like Us
The Perfect Holiday
Platoon Leader
Predators
The Princess Bride
The Raid 2
Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion
Roxanne
The Royal Tenenbaums
Sahara
The Saint
Savior for Sale
Scotty and the Secret History of Hollywood
Sense and Sensibility
Shanghai Noon
Shine a Light
Shit & Champagne
Show Me the Picture
Single White Female
Spaced Invaders
The Square
St. Elmo’s fire
Starship Troopers
The Tailor of Panama
The Talented Mr. Ripley
The Terminal
Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride
To Catch a Thief
Transcendence
Trapped
Unstoppable
Vertical Limit
The Virgin Suicides
The Woman in Black
PARAMOUNT+
2 Days In The Valley
48 Hrs.
Another 48 Hrs.
Beaches
Behind Enemy Lines
Benny & Joon
Blue Velvet
Dance Flick
Deuces Wild
Devil In A Blue Dress
Downhill Racer
Edward Scissorhands
Flatliners
Forever My Girl
Garden State
Ghoulies
Gunfight At The O.K. Corral
Heaven Can Wait
Kingpin
Kiss The Girls
Look Who’s Talking
Peggy Sue Got Married
Platoon Leader
Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion
Scary Movie 3
Selma
Shanghai Noon
Shine a Light
Single White Female
The Fighter
The Firm
The Gift
The Golden Child
The Greatest Story Ever Told
The Last Waltz
The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou
The Omen
The Royal Tenenbaums
The Tailor of Panama
The Talented Mr. Ripley
The Terminal
The Woman in Black
Vertical Limit
PRIME VIDEO
The Hundred-Foot Journey (2014)
The Proposal (2009)
Weekend At Bernie’s (1989)
Prometheus (2012)
Chronicle (2012)
Confessions Of A Shopaholic (2009)
Flightplan (2005)
The Tooth Fairy (2010)
Dead Poets Society (1989)
Lawless (2012)
Crash (2005)
Dirty Dancing 2: Havana Nights (2004)
Blackfish (2013)
Prince Avalanche (2013)
Coffy (1973)
Blacula (1972)
Spaceballs (1987)
Be Cool (2005)
Scream, Blacula, Scream! (1973)
Foxy Brown (1974)
Baby Sheba (1975)
Cotton Comes To Harlem (1970)
Liar, Liar (1997)
Puss In Boots (2012)
Takers (2010)
March 2
NETFLIX
Against The Ice — NETFLIX FILM
The Pirates: The Last Royal Treasure — NETFLIX FILM
Savage Rhythm — NETFLIX SERIES
DISNEY+
Brain Games: On The Road (S1)
Broken Karaoke (S1, 5 episodes)
Mickey Mouse Funhouse (S1, 4 episodes)
West Side Story
The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder – Episode 3 “It All Started with an Orange Basketball”
HBO MAX
Blade II, 2002
Drive My Car, 2021
Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma, Season 5
West Side Story, 2021 (HBO)
March 3
NETFLIX
He-Man and the Masters of the Universe: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Midnight at the Pera Palace — NETFLIX SERIES
The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
Power Rangers Dino Fury: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Surviving Paradise: A Family Tale — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
The Weekend Away — NETFLIX FILM
Whindersson Nunes: My Own Show! — NETFLIX COMEDY
HBO MAX
Gaming Wall Street, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
Little Ellen, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
Our Flag Means Death, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
The Tourist, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
HULU
The Dropout: Three-Episode Limited Series Premiere (Hulu Original)
Before Midnight
Oculus
PARAMOUNT+
Star Trek: Picard Season 2 Premiere (Paramount+ Original)
March 4
NETFLIX
The Invisible Thread — NETFLIX FILM
Lies and Deceit — NETFLIX SERIES
Making Fun — NETFLIX SERIES
Meskina — NETFLIX FILM
Pieces of Her — NETFLIX SERIES
DISNEY+
Russia’s Wild Tiger
HBO MAX
El Planeta, 2021 (HBO)
F9: The Fast Saga, 2021 (HBO)
Goyo: En Letra De Otro, 2022 (HBO)
HULU
Fresh (Hulu Original)
Dicktown: Season 2 Premiere
Benedetta
Lantern’s Lane
PRIME VIDEO
Lucy and Desi (Amazon Original Movie)
The Boys Presents: Diabolical – Season 1 (Amazon Original Series)
March 5
NETFLIX
Beirut
HULU
Stronger
March 6
HBO MAX
Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty, Series Premiere (HBO)
HULU
Mark, Mary, & Some Other People
March 7
NETFLIX
Good Girls: Season 4
HBO MAX
Teen Titans Go! S7A Premiere
March 8
NETFLIX
An Astrological Guide for Broken Hearts: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
Autumn Girl — NETFLIX FILM
Chip and Potato: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Last One Standing — NETFLIX SERIES
Taylor Tomlinson: Look At You — NETFLIX COMEDY
HBO MAX
Ruxx, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
Whose Line Is It Anyway?, Season 1 – 8
HULU
India Sweets & Spices
March 9
NETFLIX
The Andy Warhol Diaries — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
The Bombardment — NETFLIX FILM
Byron Baes — NETFLIX SERIES
Queer Eye Germany — NETFLIX SERIES
The Last Kingdom: Season 5 — NETFLIX SERIES
DISNEY+
Weekend Family (S1)
The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder – Episode 4 “Father Figures”
HULU
The Thing About Pam: Series Premiere
PARAMOUNT+
Aerieal Greece
America’s Heartland: Wild Prairie Reborn
Corporate (Season 3)
Ex on the Beach (Season 4)
Girl Code (Seasons 3, 4)
Inside the Tower of London
Love & Hip Hop Miami (Season 3)
MTV Floribama Shore (Season 3)
Rob Dyrdek’s Fantasy Factory (Seasons 4 – 7)
Survivor (Season 42)
March 10
NETFLIX
DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: Season 7
Karma’s World: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Kotaro Lives Alone — NETFLIX ANIME
Love, Life & Everything in Between — NETFLIX SERIES
HBO MAX
Dune, 2021 (HBO)
Juanpa + Chef, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
Sandy + Chef, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
Theodosia, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
HULU
The Masked Singer: Season 7 Premiere
Domino Masters: Series Premiere
Good Trouble: Season 4A Premiere
American Refugee
PARAMOUNT+
American Refugee
PRIME VIDEO
Harina (Amazon Original)
March 11
NETFLIX
Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 4 — NETFLIX SERIES
Life After Death with Tyler Henry — NETFLIX SERIES
Once Upon a Time… Happily Never After — NETFLIX SERIES
The Adam Project — NETFLIX FILM
DISNEY+
Turning Red – Premiere
Embrace the Panda: Making Turning Red – Premiere
PRIME VIDEO
Pete the Cat – Season 2 Part 4 (Amazon Original)
Upload – Season 2 (Amazon Original)
March 12
NETFLIX
Dunkirk
HBO MAX
Victor and Valentino S3A Premiere
HULU
Multiverse
March 13
NETFLIX
London Has Fallen
HBO MAX
Game Theory with Bomani Jones, Season 1 Premiere (HBO)
March 14
HBO MAX
Blade Runner: Black Lotus, Season 1
HULU
Claws: Complete Season 4
Hell Hath No Fury
March 15
NETFLIX
Adam by Eve: A live in Animation — NETFLIX ANIME
Catherine Cohen: The Twist…? She’s Gorgeous. — NETFLIX COMEDY
Marilyn’s Eyes — NETFLIX FILM
One Piece Film: Strong World
Team Zenko Go — NETFLIX FAMILY
HBO MAX
Phoenix Rising Part 1 & 2, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
HULU
All Good Things
Nature Calls
You Can’t Kill Me
March 16
NETFLIX
Pedal to Metal — NETFLIX SERIES
Bad Vegan: Fame. Fraud. Fugitives — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Hei$t: The Great Robbery of Brazil’s Central Bank — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
A Walk Among the Tombstones
DISNEY+
Big City Greens (S3, 5 episodes)
Miraculous Tales Of Ladybug & Cat Noir (S4, 6 episodes)
Muppet Babies (S3, 2 episodes)
Spidey And His Amazing Friends (S1, 5 episodes)
The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder – Episode 5 “Snackland”
HULU
Young Rock: Season 2 Premiere
Mr. Mayor: Season 2 Premiere
Step
PARAMOUNT+
Baby Shark’s Big Show Shorts (Season 1)
Bar Rescue (Season 7)
Beyond the Edge (Season 1)
Nick Cannon Presents: Wild ‘N Out (Seasons 11 – 14)
March 17
NETFLIX
Lee Daniels’ The Butler
Rescued by Ruby — NETFLIX FILM
Soil — NETFLIX SERIES
HBO MAX
DMZ, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
Jellystone!, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
Minx, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
HULU
Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
March 18
NETFLIX
Alessandro Cattelan: One Simple Question — NETFLIX SERIES
Animal: Season 2 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Black Crab — NETFLIX FILM
Cracow Monsters — NETFLIX SERIES
Eternally Confused and Eager for Love — NETFLIX SERIES
Human Resources — NETFLIX SERIES
Is It Cake? — NETFLIX SERIES
Light the Night: Part 3 — NETFLIX SERIES
Standing Up — NETFLIX SERIES
Thomas & Friends: Race for the Sodor Cup
Top Boy: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIESWindfall — NETFLIX FILM
Without Saying Goodbye — NETFLIX FILM
Young, Famous & African — NETFLIX SERIES
DISNEY+
Step
Cheaper by the Dozen – Premiere
More Than Robots – Premiere
HBO MAX
Halloween Kills, 2021 (Extended Version) (HBO)
Lust, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
On My Way with Irina Rimes, Max Original Premiere
Pseudo, Premiere (HBO)
Vlad & Niki, 2018
HULU
Life and Beth: Complete Season 1 Premiere (Hulu Original)
Deep Water (Hulu Original)
Masterchef Junior: Season 8 Premiere
Welcome to Flatch: Series Premiere
Keeping Up with the Kardashians: Complete Season 20
PRIME VIDEO
Master (Amazon Orignal)
March 19
HULU
Captains of Za’atari
I Know Who Killed Me
My Little Pony
March 20
HBO MAX
Amsterdam, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
March 21
NETFLIX
Call the Midwife: Series 10
In Good Hands — NETFLIX FILM
March 22
NETFLIX
Jeff Foxworthy: The Good Old Days — NETFLIX COMEDY
The Principles of Pleasure — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
HBO MAX
Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel Premiere (HBO)
HULU
American Song Contest: Series Premiere
March 23
DISNEY+
Doc McStuffins (Shorts) (S1)
The Doc Files (S1)
Parallels – Season 1 Premiere (All Episodes Streaming)
The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder – Episode 6 “Get In”
HBO MAX
Fists Of Freedom: The Story Of The ’68 Summer Games – 1999
HULU
Bloods: Season 2A
Summer Days, Summer Nights
Wrath of Man
PARAMOUNT+
Summer Days, Summer Nights
Wrath of Man
Silent Library (Seasons 2 – 4)
March 24
NETFLIX
Love Like the Falling Petals — NETFLIX FILM
HBO MAX
King Richard, 2021
One Perfect Shot, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
Queen Stars, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
Starstruck, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
Traffickers: Inside The Golden Triangle, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
PARAMOUNT+
Halo Series Premiere (Paramount+ Original)
March 25
NETFLIX
Bridgerton: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
Transformers: BotBots — NETFLIX FAMILY
DISNEY+
OLIVIA RODRIGO: driving home 2 u – Premiere
The Wonderful Spring of Mickey Mouse – Premiere
HBO MAX
Degrassi: The Next Generation, 2001
Lucas the Spider, Cartoonito Original Season 1 Premiere
HULU
Atlanta: Season 3 Premiere
American Siege
PRIME VIDEO
Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Grrrls – Season 1 (Amazon Original)
March 26
NETFLIX
Blade Runner 2049
King of Thieves
HULU
Mass
March 28
NETFLIX
The Imitation Game
HULU
The Oscars
Monsters and Men
March 29
NETFLIX
Thermae Romae Novae — NETFLIX ANIME
Mighty Express: Season 6 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Mike Epps: Indiana Mike — NETFLIX COMEDY
HULU
The Girl From Plainville: Three-Episode Limited Series Premiere (Hulu Original)
Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa
PARAMOUNT+
Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa Extended Cut
March 30
NETFLIX
All Hail — NETFLIX FILM
Trust No One: The Hunt for the Crypto King — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
DISNEY+
I Cavalieri Di Castelcorvo (S1)
Moon Knight – Premiere
The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder – Episode 7 “When You Wish Upon a Roker”
HULU
Name That Tune: Season 2 Premiere
Killing Them Softly
PARAMOUNT+
Age of Humans
Dogs With Extraordinary Jobs
Inside the Food Factory
Mighty Trains (Season 4)
Over Australia (Season 1)
Secrets (Season 7)
Tomb Hunters (Season 1)
March 31
NETFLIX
Casual: Seasons 1-4
Super PupZ — NETFLIX FAMILY
HBO MAX
Brené Brown: Atlas of the Heart, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
Julia, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
Moonshot, 2022
HULU
First Day: Complete Season 2
Kaguya-sama: Love Is War: Complete Season 1 (Dub)
PARAMOUNT+
The Fairly Oddparents: Fairly Odder Series Premiere (Paramount+ Original)
How We Roll (Season 1)
