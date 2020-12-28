Everything Coming to Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime and HBO Max In January

From "Cobra Kai" Season 3 to a classic Eddie Murphy standup special and both "Kill Bill" movies, there's something for everyone.

Top: Miramax L: Amazon R: Netflix

January is just around the corner. After a year that somehow managed to seem eternal yet still pass in the blink of an eye, the major streaming services—Netflix, Hulu, Amazon and HBO Max—have realized they're a few steps closer to being a public necessity than ever before.

After all, what do you do when your city, state, or entire country says you can't leave the house save to go get groceries for fear of catching COVID-19? You binge-watch a favorite TV series or film franchise, for one thing.

Netflix announced just before Christmas that rather than dropping the third season of Cobra Kai a week into 2021 they will make it available on New Year's Day.

While Cobra Kai has gone from an uncertain future on Youtube to a robust entry in Netflix's slate of TV shows, the Karate Kid spinoff and iconic offerings like Eddie Murphy's 1987 standup hit Raw will have some competition on the first day of 2021 from all of Mike Myers's Austin Powers movies hitting Hulu and serial killer series Dexter becoming available on Amazon Prime.

All the big-name streamers now have to contend with HBO Max as well, which will begin 2021 with established hits like Quentin Tarantino's Kill Bill movies starring Uma Thurman and multiple series premieres.

January 2021 might feel for a while like 2020 didn't end, with surging coronavirus infections in some places as well as long winter nights in general. But the snack food industry and streaming entertainment will have our backs till vaccines are delivered and the sun comes back. Stock up at the store on the popcorn and chips and plan your binge-watching below.

Netflix

Jan. 1

Dream Home Makeover: Season 2

Headspace Guide to Meditation

The Minimalists: Less Is Now

Monarca: Season 2

What Happened to Mr. Cha?

17 Again

30 Minutes or Less

Abby Hatcher: Season 1

Blue Streak

Bonnie and Clyde

Can't Hardly Wait

Catch Me If You Can

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs

Cobra Kai: Season 3

Cool Hand Luke

The Creative Brain

The Departed

Enter the Dragon

Gimme Shelter

Good Hair

Goodfellas

Gothika

The Haunted Hathaways: Seasons 1-2

Into the Wild

Julie & Julia

Mud

Mystic Pizza

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!

Eddie Murphy: Raw

Sex and the City

Sex and the City 2

Sherlock Holmes

Striptease

Superbad

What's Eating Gilbert Grape

Jan. 2

Asphalt Burning (Børning 3)

Jan. 5

Gabby's Dollhouse

The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo

History of Swear Words

LA's Finest: Season 1

¡Nailed It! México: Season 3

Jan. 6

Ratones Paranoicos: The Band that Rocked Argentina

Surviving Death

Tony Parker: The Final Shot

Jan. 7

Pieces of a Woman

Jan. 8

Charming

The Idhun Chronicles: Part 2

Inside the World's Toughest Prisons: Season 5

Lupin

Mighty Little Bheem: Kite Festival

Pretend It's a City

Stuck Apart (Azizler)

Jan. 10

Spring Breakers

Jan. 11

CRACK: Cocaine, Corruption & Conspiracy

The Intouchables

Jan. 12

Last Tango in Halifax: Season 4

Jan. 13

An Imperfect Murder

Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer

Jan. 15

Bling Empire

Carmen Sandiego: Season 4

Disenchantment: Part 3

Double Dad (Pai Em Dobro)

Henry Danger: Seasons 1-3

Hook

Kuroko's Basketball: Season 1

The Magicians: Season 5

Outside the Wire (Netflix Film)

Penguins of Madagascar

Pinkfong & Baby Shark's Space Adventure

Jan. 16

A Monster Calls

Radium Girls

Jan. 18

Homefront

Jan. 19

Hello Ninja: Season 4

Jan. 20

Daughter from Another Mother (Madre solo hay dos)

Sightless

Spycraft

Jan. 21

Call My Agent!: Season 4

Jan. 22

Blown Away: Season 2

Busted!: Season 3

Fate: The Winx Saga

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous Season 2

So My Grandma's a Lesbian! (Salir del ropero)

The White Tiger

Jan. 23

Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce) (Netflix Original)

Jan. 26

Go Dog Go (Netflix Family)

Jan. 27

Accomplice

Penguin Bloom (Netflix Film)

Jan. 29

Below Zero (Bajocero) (Netflix Film)

The Dig (Netflix Film)

Finding 'Ohana (Netflix Film)

We Are: The Brooklyn Saints (Netflix Documentary)

Jan. 31

Fatima

Hulu

Jan. 1

Dick Clark's Primetime New Year's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest: Special (ABC)

Fire Force: Season 2, Episodes 1-12 (DUBBED) (Funimation)

1900 (1977)

1900 (Extended Cut) (1977

A Night at the Roxbury (1998)

American Gigolo (1980)

Arachnophobia (1990)

The Arrival (1996)

Austin Powers In Goldmember (2002)

Austin Powers: International Man Of Mystery (1997)

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me (1999)

Bad Company (2002)

Blade Runner: The Final Cut (2007)

Blood Diamond (2006)

Bloody Sunday (2002)

Blow (2001)

Boogie Nights (1997)

Breakdown (1997)

Broken Arrow (1996)

The Brothers McMullen (1995)

Bully (2001)

Changing Lanes (2002)

Chaplin (1992)

Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs (2009)

Cloverfield (2008)

Coneheads (1993)

Constantine (2005)

The Cooler (2003)

The Core (2003)

Crazy, Stupid, Love. (2011)

Cujo (1983)

Dance Flick (2009)

Date Night (2010)

Dead Poets Society (1989)

Dead Presidents (1995)

The Dead Zone (1983)

Diary of a Wimpy Kid (2009)

Donnie Brasco (1997)

The Duff (2015)

Enemy at the Gates (2001)

Escape From Alcatraz (1979)

Eve's Bayou (1997)

Face/Off (1997)

The Firm (1993)

The Foot Fist Way (2008)

Footloose (1984)

Frankenstein and the Monster From Hell (1974)

Frozen (2010)

The Gift (2000)

Girl Most Likely (2013)

Good Luck Chuck (2007)

Gunfight at the O.K. Corral (1957)

The Haunting (1999)

Hell or High Water (2016)

Hondo (1953)

Hot Shots! (1991)

How Do You Know (2010)

In & Out (1997)

Indecent Proposal (1993)

Internal Affairs (1990)

Kiss the Girls (1997)

The Ladies Man (2000)

Last of the Mohicans: Director's Cut (1992)

The Legend of Bagger Vance (2000)

Like a Boss (2020)

The Longest Yard (1974)

Look Who's Talking (1989)

Look Who's Talking Now (1993)

Look Who's Talking Too (1990)

Lost in Space (1998)

Love And Basketball (2000)

Major League (1989)

The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance (1962)

The Mexican (2001)

More Than a Game (2008)

Mousehunt (1997)

My Best Friend'S Girl (2008)

New in Town (2009)

Night at the Museum (2006)

Paycheck (2003)

The Peacemaker (1997)

Places in the Heart (1984)

Poseidon (2006)

Pride (2007)

The Princess Bride (1987)

Push (2009)

The Quick and the Dead (1995)

Regarding Henry (1991)

The Relic (1997)

The Rules of Attraction (2002)

Salt (2010)

Save Yourselves (2020)

Selena (1997)

Shrek (2001)

The Sons of Katie Elder (1965)

Soul Plane (2004)

Species (1995)

Star Kid (1998)

Star Trek Beyond (2016)

Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home (1986)

Star Trek: First Contact (1996)

Starman (1984)

Stephen King's Graveyard Shift (1990)

Super Dark Times (2017)

The Three Musketeers (2011)

The Truman Show (1998)

Vampire in Brooklyn (1995)

Virtuosity (1995)

Walking Tall (1973)

War (2007)

Where Hope Grows (2015)

Wonder Boys (2000)

Young Adult (2011)

Jan. 5

Boruto: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED) (Viz)

Jan. 6

Mighty Oak (2020)

Jan. 7

Vanderpump Rules: Complete Season 8 (Bravo)

Gretel & Hansel (2020)

Jan. 8

A Certain Scientific Railgun Part 2: Complete Season 3 (DUBBED) (Funimation)

Celebs Go Dating: Complete Seasons 6 – 8 (All3Media)

Tattoo Fixers Extreme UK: Complete Seasons 5 & 6 (All3Media)

Jan. 10

One-Punch Man: Complete Season 2 (DUBBED) (Viz)

Jan. 11

Lights Out (2016)

The Rhythm Section (2020)

Jan. 13

Everyone is Doing Great: Complete Season 1 (Endeavor Content)

Jan. 14

Alone (2020)

The Secrets We Keep (2020)

Jan. 15

Endlings: Complete Season 2 (Hulu Original)

The Ultimate Playlist of Noise: Film Premiere (Hulu Original)

Jan. 17

Is It Wrong to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?: Complete Season 3 (SUBBED) (Infinite Frontiers)

No Escape (2020)

Jan. 18

I Don't Know How She Does It (2011)

Jan. 20

90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined: Complete Season 1 (TLC)

A Very Brady Renovation: Complete Season 1 (HGTV)

Car Kings: Complete Season 1 (Discovery)

Cutthroat Kitchen: Complete Season 14 (Food Network)

Gold Rush: Complete Season 10 (Discovery)

House Hunters International: Complete Season 138 (HGTV)

House Hunters: Complete Season 163 (HGTV)

Property Brothers: Forever Home: Complete Season 1 (HGTV)

Puppy Bowl: Complete Seasons 14 & 15 (Animal Planet)

River Monsters: Complete Season 9 (Animal Planet)

Rob Riggle: Global Investigator: Complete Season 1 (Discovery)

Rock The Block: Complete Season 1 (HGTV)

Save My Skin: Complete Season 1 (TLC)

Torn from the Headlines: New York Post Reports: Complete Season 1 (ID)

Who Killed Jeffrey Epstein?: Complete Season 1 (ID)

Worst Bakers in America: Complete Season 2 (Food Network)

Worst Cooks in America: Complete Season 17 (Food Network)

Jan. 22

Derek Delgaudio's In & of Itself: Film Special Premiere (Hulu Original)

The Sister: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)

Terra Willy (2020)

Jan. 27

The Haves and Have Nots: Complete Season 7B (OWN)

Jan. 29

Jann: Complete Seasons 1 & 2 (Distribution 360)

Amazon

Jan. 1

1900 (1977)

A Night At The Roxbury (1998)

Arachnophobia (1990)

Bloody Sunday (2002)

Broken Arrow (1996)

Brothers (2009)

Chaplin (1992)

Cloverfield (2008)

Coneheads (1993)

Confessions Of A Shopaholic (2009)

Donnie Brasco (1997)

Dr. Strangelove Or: How I Learned To Stop Worrying And Love The Bomb (1964)

Escape From Alcatraz (1979)

Eve's Bayou (1997)

Face/Off (1997)

Frankenstein And The Monster From Hell (1974)

Girl Most Likely (2013)

Good Luck Chuck (2007)

Gun Duel In Durango (1957)

Gunfight At The O.K. Corral (1957)

In & Out (1997)

Jazz (2001) (PBS Documentaries)

Kiss The Girls (1997)

Last Of The Mohicans (1992)

Legion (2010)

Like A Boss (2020)

Love The Coopers (2015)

Major League (2015)

Master And Commander: The Far Side Of The World (2003)

Peggy Sue Got Married (1986)

Places In The Heart (1984)

Premonition (2007)

Pride (2007)

Push (2009)

Regarding Henry (1991)

Ride Out For Revenge (1958)

Salt (2010)

Signed, Sealed, Delivered (2013) (Hallmark)

Signs (2000)

Soul Food (1997)

St. Elmo's Fire (1985)

Starman (1984)

Star Trek Beyond (2016)

The Brass Legend (1956)

The Brothers Mcmullen (1995)

The Cooler (2003)

The Devil's Own (1997)

The Firm (1993)

The Interview (2014)

The Legend Of Bagger Vance (2000)

The Longest Yard (1974)

The Peacemaker (1997)

The Quick And The Dead (1995)

The Sons Of Katie Elder (1965)

The Town (2010)

The Truman Show (1998)

Tyler Perry's The Family That Preys (2008)

Vampire In Brooklyn (1995)

Virtuosity (1995)

Walking Tall (1973)

War

When A Man Loves A Woman (1994)

Where Hope Grows (2015)

Wonder Boys (2000)

Ancient Civilizations of North America: Season 1 (The Great Courses)

Baby Looney Tunes: Season 1 (Boomerang)

Beecham House: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

Bringing up Bates: Season 1 (Up Faith & Family)

Changing Body Composition through Diet and Exercise: Season 1 (The Great Courses)

Commandments: Season 1 (Topic)

Dexter: Seasons 1-8

I Survived . . . Beyond and Back: Season 1 (A&E Crime Central)

Rocco Schiavone: Ice Cold Murders: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

Simply Ming: Season 14 (PBS Living)

Texas Metal: Season 1 (MotorTrend)

The Universe : Season 1 (History Vault)

Jan. 6

Mighty Oak (2020)

Jan. 7

Gretel & Hansel (2020)

Jan. 8

Herself (2020)

The Silencing (2020)

Jan. 11

The Rhythm Section (2020)

Jan. 15

One Night in Miami (2020)

Tandav: Season 1

Jan. 18

Alone (2020)

Pandora: Season 2

Jan. 19

Grantchester: Season 5

How I Met Your Mother: Seasons 1-9

Jan. 22

Flack: Season 1

Jessy and Nessy: New Episodes

Jan. 29

Chick Fight (2020)

Mortal (2020)

HBO Max

Jan. 1:

12 oz. Mouse, Seasons 1 & 2

42nd Street (1933)

All the President's Men (1976)

Apple & Onion, Season 1B

The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman (1974)*

Batman Begins (2005)

Batman Beyond

Batman Beyond: The Return of the Joker (2000)

Batman: Bad Blood (2016)

Batman: Death in the Family (2020)

Batman: Hush (2019)

Batman: The Animated Series

Blade (1998)

A Better Life (2011)*

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)

Dog Day Afternoon (1975)

Check It Out! with Steve Brule

Chinatown (1974)

Codename: Kids Next Door

The Color Purple (1985)

The Conjuring (2013)

Courage the Cowardly Dog

Craig of the Creek, Season 2

The Crocodile Hunter: Collision Course (2002)*

The Dark Knight (2008)

The Dark Knight Rises (2012)

Dim Sum Funeral (2009)*

Ed, Edd n Eddy

El Amor No Puede Esperar (Aka Love Can't Wait) (2021)*

Happy Feet (2006)

The Electric Horseman (1979)*

Escape from New York (1981)

The Exorcist (1973)

Flashpoint (1984)*

The General's Daughter (1999)*

Gossip Girl

Green Lantern (2011)

Green Lantern: The Animated Series

Gremlins (1984)

Gremlins 2: The New Batch (1990)

The Grim Adventures of Billy & Mandy

Happily N'Ever After (2007)*

Happily N'Ever After 2: Snow White (2009)*

Happy-Go-Lucky (2008)*

He Said She Said (1991)*

Heaven Help Us (1985)*

The Infamous Future (2018)

Jay And Silent Bob Strike Back (2001)

The Jellies

Justice League Dark: Apokolips War (2020)

Kong: Skull Island (2017)

Little Con Lili (2021)*

Loiter Squad

Ma (2019)*

Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior (1983)

Mad Max: Fury Road (2015)

Magic Mike (2012)

Mao Mao, Heroes of Pure Heart

March of the Penguins (2005)

Margaret (2011)* (Extended Version)

Miracle on 34th Street (1994)*

Miss Firecracker (1989)*

Mulholland Dr. (2001)

Mystic River (2003)

Nitro Circus: The Movie 3D (2012)*

No Country for Old Men (2007)

The Notebook (2004)

Ocean's 8 (2018)

Ocean's Eleven (2001)

Ocean's Thirteen (2007)

Ocean's Twelve (2004)

Pee-wee's Big Adventure (1985)

Piter (2021)*

The Producers (1968)

Pulp Fiction (1994)

Purple Rain (1984)

Ready Player One (2018)

Revenge Of The Nerds (1984)*

Revenge Of The Nerds II: Nerds In Paradise (1987)*

Revenge Of The Nerds IV: Nerds In Love (2005)*

Rollerball (2002)*

Se7en (1995)

Shallow Hal (2001)*

Snowpiercer, Season 1

A Star is Born (2018)

Superman: Doomsday (2007)

Superman: Man of Tomorrow (2020)

Superman Returns (2006)

Swimfan (2002)*

This Is Spinal Tap (1984)

The Three Stooges (2012)*

TMNT (2007)

Tom Goes to the Mayor

The Trouble With Spies (1987)*

Underclassman (2005)*

V for Vendetta (2005)

Van Wilder: Freshman Year (Extended Version), (2009)*

Walk of Shame (2014)*

Warrior, Seasons 1 & 2*

Willard (1971)*

Worth Winning (1989)*

You Can Count on Me (2000)*



Jan. 2:

The High Note (2020)*



Jan. 4:

30 Coins, Series Premiere*



Jan. 8:

Patriot's Day (2016)

Scream (1996)

Squish, Season 1



Jan. 9:

The Alienist: Angel of Darkness, Season 2

Ben 10, Season 4A

The King Of Staten Island (2020)*



Jan. 10:

Miracle Workers, Season 2

Tiger, Two-Part Documentary Premiere*



Jan. 12:

Against The Wild (2014)

Against the Wild 2: Survive the Serengeti (2016)

Alpha and Omega 5: Family Vacation (2015)

Alpha and Omega 6: Dino Digs (2016)

Batkid Begins: The Wish Heard Around the World (2015)

Blue Valentine (2010)

Book of Shadows: Blair Witch 2 (2000)

Earth Girls Are Easy (1989)

An Elephant's Journey (2018)

The Escape Artist (1982)

Get Carter (1971)

Hecho En Mexico (2012)

Hellboy: Blood and Iron (2007)

Hellboy: Sword of Storms (2006)

Hellboy: The Dark Below (2010)

Jennifer Lopez: Dance Again (2016)

The Killing of a Chinese Bookie (1976)

The Kingdom of Dreams and Madness (2013)

La Mujer de Mi Hermano (2005)

Leapfrog Letter Factory Adventures: Amazing Word Explorers (2015)

Leapfrog Letter Factory Adventures: Counting on Lemonade (2014)

Leapfrog Letter Factory Adventures: The Letter Machine Rescue Team (2014)

Leapfrog: Numberland (2012)

Lost and Delirious (2001)

Love and Sex (2000)

Lovely & Amazing (2002)

The Man Who Would Be King (1975)

Meatballs (1979)

The Men Who Stare at Goats (2009)

A Mermaid's Tale (2017)

Mistress (1992)

Mother's Day (2012)

Mud (2013)

Never-Ending Man: Hayao Miyazaki (2016)

Night is Short, Walk on Girl (2017)

No Eres Tu Soy Yo (2011)

Norm of the North: King Sized Adventure (2019)

Ollie & Moon, Seasons 1 & 2

Other Parents, Seasons 1 & 2

Pinocchio (2012)

Promare (2019)

Reservoir Dogs (1992)

Ride Your Wave (2019)

Righteous Kill (2008)

Sprung (1997)

The Spy Next Door (2010)

Tender Mercies (1983)

Thanks for Sharing (2013)

Turtle Tale (2018)

The Visitor (2008)

Vixen (2015)



Jan. 14:

Search Party, Season 4

Jan. 15:

Stephen King's It (1990)

One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest (1975)

Poltergeist (1982)

Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Director's Cut, Season 1 dubbed (Crunchyroll Collection)

Real Time With Bill Maher, Season 19 Premiere*

Roots Mini Series (1977)

Si Yo Fuera Rico (Aka If I Were Rich) (2021)*

The Wayans Bros



Jan. 16:

Eve

Kill Bill: Vol. 1 (2003)*

Kill Bill: Vol. 2 (2004)*



Jan. 19:

Everwood



Jan. 20

At Home with Amy Sedaris, Season 3

C.B. Strike, Season 1*

C.B. Strike: Lethal White, Limited Series Premiere*



Jan. 21:

Gomorrah, Max Original Season 3 Premiere

Looney Tunes Cartoons, Season 1C

Jan. 22:

The New Adventures of Old Christine

Painting With John, Series Premiere*



Jan. 23:

Don't Let Go (2019)

Person of Interest



Jan. 24:

Euphoria Special Episode Part 2: F--k Anyone Who's Not a Sea Blob, Special Episode Premiere*



Jan. 26:

Babylon 5

Real Sports With Bryant Gumbel*



Jan. 29:

¡Animo Juventud! (Aka Go Youth!), (2021)*

The Little Things

What I Like About You

Jan. 30:

The Mummy (1999)*

The Mummy Returns (2001)*

Pushing Daisies

The Scorpion King (2002)



Jan. 31

Axios, Season 4 Premiere*