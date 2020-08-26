Here's Everything Coming to Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime in September

Time to head back to the future or watch Rambo terminate the bad guys.

From "American Horror Story: Apocalypse" FX

Days are getting shorter, and in some places, it might even cool off soon. Fall is almost here and with it another reason to hunker down and avoid the outdoors with the generous bounty of streaming entertainment available on the big three services, Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime.

There are some classics in store, particularly for those who love the 80s. All the Back to the Future movies starring Michael J. Fox are available on Netflix beginning September 1st. On the same day, you could switch over to Hulu and get your Terminator and Rambo: First Blood on.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

As always, of course, there's a little bit of everything for everyone, which is still a concern for a world at least somewhat locked in by a pandemic. Netflix is bringing the documentaries and comedies while Hulu has everything from Mike Tyson Mysteries—the boxing legend's crazy Adult Swim cartoon riff on Scooby-Doo—to the Season 11 premiere of FXX's Archer.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Schwarzenegger as the Terminator, Michael J. Fox in "Back to the Future," and Stallone as Rambo. Orion Pictures/Universal Pictures/Orion

Amazon Prime as usual shares some of the same material as Hulu, but it also offers Season 8 of American Horror Story: Apocalypse and the all-too-timely 1995 thriller about a killer disease, Outbreak.

Check out the full lists of what's coming to your favorite streamer beginning September 1st below.

Netflix

September 1

Bookmarks: Celebrating Black Voices — Netflix Family

The Boss Baby: Get That Baby! — Netflix Family

Felipe Esparza: Bad Decisions — Netflix Comedy Special

La Partita / The Match —Netflix Film

True: Friendship Day — Netflix Family

Adrift

Anaconda

Back to the Future

Back to the Future Part II

Back to the Future Part III

Barbershop

Barbie Princess Adventure

Borgen: Season 1-3

Children of the Sea

Coneheads

Glory

Grease

Magic Mike

The Muppets

Muppets Most Wanted

Not Another Teen Movie

Pineapple Express

Possession

The Producers

The Promised Neverland: Season 1

Puss in Boots

Red Dragon

Residue

Sex Drive

Sister, Sister: Season 1-6

The Smurfs

Wildlife

Zathura

September 2

Bad Boy Billionaires: India — Netflix Documentary

Chef’s Table: BBQ — Netflix Documentary

Freaks – You’re One of Us — Netflix Film

September 3

Afonso Padilha: Alma de Pobre — Netflix Comedy Special

Love, Guaranteed — Netflix Film

Young Wallander — Netflix Original

September 4

Away — Netflix Original

I’m Thinking of Ending Things — Netflix Film

The Lost Okoroshi

Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy: Part 2 — Netflix Family

September 7

Midnight Special

My Octopus Teacher — Netflix Documentary

Record of Youth — Netflix Original

Waiting for “Superman”

September 8

StarBeam: Season 2 — Netflix Family

September 9

Corazón loco / So Much Love to Give — Netflix Film

Get Organized with The Home Edit — Netflix Original

La Línea: Shadow of Narco — Netflix Documentary

Mignonnes / Cuties — Netflix Film

The Social Dilemma — Netflix Documentary

September 10

The Babysitter: Killer Queen — Netflix Film

The Gift: Season 2 — Netflix Original

Greenleaf: Season 5

The Idhun Chronicles — Netflix Anime

Julie and the Phantoms — Netflix Family

September 11

The Duchess — Netflix Original

Family Business: Season 2 — Netflix Original

Girlfriends: Seasons 1-8

How to Train Your Dragon 2

Pets United — Netflix Family

Pokémon Journeys: The Series: Part 2 — Netflix Family

Se busca papá / Dad Wanted — Netflix Film

September 15

America’s Book of Secrets: Season 2

Ancient Aliens: Season 3

Cold Case Files Classic: Season 1

The Curse of Oak Island: Season 4

Hope Frozen: A Quest to Live Twice — Netflix Documentary

Izzy’s Koala World — Netflix Family

Michael McIntyre: Showman — Netflix Comedy Special

Pawn Stars: Season 2

The Rap Game: Season 2

The Smurfs 2

Taco Chronicles: Volume 2 — Netflix Original

September 16

Baby: Season 3 — Netflix Original

Challenger: The Final Flight — Netflix Documentary

Criminal: UK: Season 2 — Netflix Original

The Devil All The Time — Netflix Film

MeatEater: Season 9 — Netflix Original

The Paramedic — Netflix Film

Signs: Season 2 — Netflix Original

Sing On! — Netflix Original

September 17

Dragon’s Dogma — Netflix Anime

The Last Word — Netflix Original

September 18

American Barbecue Showdown — Netflix Original

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous — Netflix Family

Ratched — Netflix Original

September 21

A Love Song for Latasha — Netflix Documentary

September 22

Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt: Season 3 — Netflix Family

Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father: Season 4 — Netflix Original

Kiss the Ground

The Playbook — Netflix Documentary

Mighty Express — Netflix Family

September 23

Enola Holmes — Netflix Film

Waiting…

September 24

The Chef Show: Season 2 — Netflix Documentary

Real Steel

September 25

A Perfect Crime — Netflix Documentary

Country-Ish — Netflix Original

Nasty C

The School Nurse Files — Netflix Original

Sneakerheads — Netflix Original

September 26

The Good Place: Season 4

September 27

Bad Teacher

Van Helsing: Season 4

September 28

Whose Vote Counts, Explained — Netflix Original

September 29

Michelle Buteau: Welcome to Buteaupia — Netflix Comedy Special

Welcome to Sudden Death

September 30

American Murder: The Family Next Door — Netflix Documentary

Wentworth: Season 8

Hulu

September 1

50 First Dates

Absolute Power

Aeon Flux

American Dragons

An American Haunting

Any Given Sunday

Anywhere but Here

Back to School

Bad Girls from Mars

The Bank Job

Because I Said So

The Birdcage

Broken Lizard’s Club Dread

Call Me

Carrington

The Cold Light of Day

Cool Blue

Criminal Law

The Day the Earth Stood Still

De-Lovely

Demolition Man

Desperate Hours

Deuces Wild

Employee of the Month

The End of Violence

Evil Dead II

Extreme Justice

The Festival

Hanoi Hilton

Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay

Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle

Hoosiers

The House on Carroll Street

I Feel Pretty

The Impossible

Invasion U.S.A.

Jeopardy!: Episode Refresh (ABC)

Jessabelle

Julia

The Last Boy Scout

The Last House on the Left

The Little Girl Who Lives Down the Lane

Love Is All There Is

Mad Money

Man of La Mancha

The Mechanic

Mike Tyson Mysteries: Complete Season 4 (Adult Swim)

Mississippi Burning

Mr. North

Music Within

Not Another Teen Movie

Notorious

The Omen

Outbreak

Pee-wee’s Big Adventure

Pieces of April

Practical Magic

Rambo

Reasonable Doubt

Religulous

Slow Burn

Some Kind of Wonderful

Stargate

The Terminator

Things You Can Tell Just by Looking at Her

This World, Then the Fireworks

Top Gun

Trolls World Tour

Turkey Bowl

Twilight

The Twilight Saga: New Moon

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2

Tyler Perry’s Daddy’s Little Girls

The Weight of Water

Wanted

The Woods

September 2

Hell on the Border

September 3

Middle School: The Worst Years of My Life

September 6

Awoken

September 7

Madagascar: A Little Wild: Complete Season 1A (Hulu Original)

September 8

American Ninja Warrior: Season 12 Premiere (NBC)

Brother vs. Brother: Season 7 Premiere (HGTV)

September 9

Woke: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)

September 10

Prisoners

September 11

My Hero Academia: Episodes 64 – 76 (DUBBED) (Funimation)

September 16

Archer: Season 11 Premiere (FXX)

September 17

The Good Shepherd

September 18

Pen15: Complete Season 2 (Hulu Original)

Sherman’s Showcase: Black History Month Special (IFC)

Babyteeth

The Fight

Gemini Man

StarDog and TurboCat

September 20

The Haunted

September 21

The 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards: Special (ABC)

September 22

Filthy Rich: Series Premiere (Fox)

The Addams Family

September 23

Cosmos: Possible Worlds: Special (Fox)

If Loving You Is Wrong: Complete Season 5 (OWN)

September 24

Teens Titans Go! Vs. Teen Titans

September 25

Judy

September 26

The Wilderness of Error: Series Premiere (FX)

September 28

Bless the Harts: Season 2 Premiere (Fox)

Bob’s Burgers: Season 11 Premiere (Fox)

Family Guy: Season 19 Premiere (Fox)

Fargo: Season 4 Premiere (FX)

The Simpsons: Season 32 Premiere (Fox)

September 29

Inherit the Viper

Trauma Center

September 30

Southbound

Amazon Prime

September 1-13

Undone, Season 1

September 3

Victoria, Season 3

September 6

Late Night, Amazon Original movie

September 13

El Corazón de Sergio Ramos, Amazon Original Series (Season 1)

September 24

American Horror Story: Apocalypse, Season 8

September 27

The Transparent Musicale Finale

Rango

September 30

A Night at the Roxbury

Air Force One

Be Cool

Behave Yourself

Big Top Pee-wee

Bolden

Bulldog Courage

Buried Alive

Chained for Life

Chi to suna no kettô / Duel of Blood and Sand

Cloverfield

Cowboy and the Senorita

Darkness Falls

Daughter of the Tong

Days of Thunder

Dead Heat

Diana Vreeland: The Eye Has to Travel

Dreamcatcher

Dreaming Out Loud

Election

Event Horizon

Face Off

Forces of Nature

Get Shorty

Ghost Town

Ghost World

Gothika

Harlem Nights

Hearts in Bondage

Here's Flash Casey

Hi De Ho

High Noon

Hollywood My Home Town

Hunting

Insomnia

Kalifornia

The Oyler House: Richard Neutra's Desert Retreat

Kicking and Screaming

Legally Blonde

Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior

Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome

Matriarch

Mousehunt

Much Ado About Nothing

Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult

No Way Out

Permanent Midnight

Platoon

Platoon 4K

Play It Again, Sam

Project Nim

Regression

Saturday Night Fever

Setup

Stargate

Tales from the Darkside: The Movie

The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai Across the 8th Dimension

The Cotton Club

The Deadly Companions

The Klansman

The Life of David Gale

The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!

The Talented Mr. Ripley

Total Recall

Trading Mom

True Colors

True Grit

Varsity Blues

We Die Young

What Lies Beneath

Witness

You've Got Mail

Family Man, Amazon Original Series (Season 1)

Chris Tall Presents..., Amazon Original Series (Season 1)