Here's Everything Coming to Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime in September
Days are getting shorter, and in some places, it might even cool off soon. Fall is almost here and with it another reason to hunker down and avoid the outdoors with the generous bounty of streaming entertainment available on the big three services, Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime.
There are some classics in store, particularly for those who love the 80s. All the Back to the Future movies starring Michael J. Fox are available on Netflix beginning September 1st. On the same day, you could switch over to Hulu and get your Terminator and Rambo: First Blood on.
As always, of course, there's a little bit of everything for everyone, which is still a concern for a world at least somewhat locked in by a pandemic. Netflix is bringing the documentaries and comedies while Hulu has everything from Mike Tyson Mysteries—the boxing legend's crazy Adult Swim cartoon riff on Scooby-Doo—to the Season 11 premiere of FXX's Archer.
Amazon Prime as usual shares some of the same material as Hulu, but it also offers Season 8 of American Horror Story: Apocalypse and the all-too-timely 1995 thriller about a killer disease, Outbreak.
Check out the full lists of what's coming to your favorite streamer beginning September 1st below.
Netflix
September 1
Bookmarks: Celebrating Black Voices — Netflix Family
The Boss Baby: Get That Baby! — Netflix Family
Felipe Esparza: Bad Decisions — Netflix Comedy Special
La Partita / The Match —Netflix Film
True: Friendship Day — Netflix Family
Adrift
Anaconda
Back to the Future
Back to the Future Part II
Back to the Future Part III
Barbershop
Barbie Princess Adventure
Borgen: Season 1-3
Children of the Sea
Coneheads
Glory
Grease
Magic Mike
The Muppets
Muppets Most Wanted
Not Another Teen Movie
Pineapple Express
Possession
The Producers
The Promised Neverland: Season 1
Puss in Boots
Red Dragon
Residue
Sex Drive
Sister, Sister: Season 1-6
The Smurfs
Wildlife
Zathura
September 2
Bad Boy Billionaires: India — Netflix Documentary
Chef’s Table: BBQ — Netflix Documentary
Freaks – You’re One of Us — Netflix Film
September 3
Afonso Padilha: Alma de Pobre — Netflix Comedy Special
Love, Guaranteed — Netflix Film
Young Wallander — Netflix Original
September 4
Away — Netflix Original
I’m Thinking of Ending Things — Netflix Film
The Lost Okoroshi
Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy: Part 2 — Netflix Family
September 7
Midnight Special
My Octopus Teacher — Netflix Documentary
Record of Youth — Netflix Original
Waiting for “Superman”
September 8
StarBeam: Season 2 — Netflix Family
September 9
Corazón loco / So Much Love to Give — Netflix Film
Get Organized with The Home Edit — Netflix Original
La Línea: Shadow of Narco — Netflix Documentary
Mignonnes / Cuties — Netflix Film
The Social Dilemma — Netflix Documentary
September 10
The Babysitter: Killer Queen — Netflix Film
The Gift: Season 2 — Netflix Original
Greenleaf: Season 5
The Idhun Chronicles — Netflix Anime
Julie and the Phantoms — Netflix Family
September 11
The Duchess — Netflix Original
Family Business: Season 2 — Netflix Original
Girlfriends: Seasons 1-8
How to Train Your Dragon 2
Pets United — Netflix Family
Pokémon Journeys: The Series: Part 2 — Netflix Family
Se busca papá / Dad Wanted — Netflix Film
September 15
America’s Book of Secrets: Season 2
Ancient Aliens: Season 3
Cold Case Files Classic: Season 1
The Curse of Oak Island: Season 4
Hope Frozen: A Quest to Live Twice — Netflix Documentary
Izzy’s Koala World — Netflix Family
Michael McIntyre: Showman — Netflix Comedy Special
Pawn Stars: Season 2
The Rap Game: Season 2
The Smurfs 2
Taco Chronicles: Volume 2 — Netflix Original
September 16
Baby: Season 3 — Netflix Original
Challenger: The Final Flight — Netflix Documentary
Criminal: UK: Season 2 — Netflix Original
The Devil All The Time — Netflix Film
MeatEater: Season 9 — Netflix Original
The Paramedic — Netflix Film
Signs: Season 2 — Netflix Original
Sing On! — Netflix Original
September 17
Dragon’s Dogma — Netflix Anime
The Last Word — Netflix Original
September 18
American Barbecue Showdown — Netflix Original
Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous — Netflix Family
Ratched — Netflix Original
September 21
A Love Song for Latasha — Netflix Documentary
September 22
Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt: Season 3 — Netflix Family
Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father: Season 4 — Netflix Original
Kiss the Ground
The Playbook — Netflix Documentary
Mighty Express — Netflix Family
September 23
Enola Holmes — Netflix Film
Waiting…
September 24
The Chef Show: Season 2 — Netflix Documentary
Real Steel
September 25
A Perfect Crime — Netflix Documentary
Country-Ish — Netflix Original
Nasty C
The School Nurse Files — Netflix Original
Sneakerheads — Netflix Original
September 26
The Good Place: Season 4
September 27
Bad Teacher
Van Helsing: Season 4
September 28
Whose Vote Counts, Explained — Netflix Original
September 29
Michelle Buteau: Welcome to Buteaupia — Netflix Comedy Special
Welcome to Sudden Death
September 30
American Murder: The Family Next Door — Netflix Documentary
Wentworth: Season 8
Hulu
September 1
50 First Dates
Absolute Power
Aeon Flux
American Dragons
An American Haunting
Any Given Sunday
Anywhere but Here
Back to School
Bad Girls from Mars
The Bank Job
Because I Said So
The Birdcage
Broken Lizard’s Club Dread
Call Me
Carrington
The Cold Light of Day
Cool Blue
Criminal Law
The Day the Earth Stood Still
De-Lovely
Demolition Man
Desperate Hours
Deuces Wild
Employee of the Month
The End of Violence
Evil Dead II
Extreme Justice
The Festival
Hanoi Hilton
Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay
Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle
Hoosiers
The House on Carroll Street
I Feel Pretty
The Impossible
Invasion U.S.A.
Jeopardy!: Episode Refresh (ABC)
Jessabelle
Julia
The Last Boy Scout
The Last House on the Left
The Little Girl Who Lives Down the Lane
Love Is All There Is
Mad Money
Man of La Mancha
The Mechanic
Mike Tyson Mysteries: Complete Season 4 (Adult Swim)
Mississippi Burning
Mr. North
Music Within
Not Another Teen Movie
Notorious
The Omen
Outbreak
Pee-wee’s Big Adventure
Pieces of April
Practical Magic
Rambo
Reasonable Doubt
Religulous
Slow Burn
Some Kind of Wonderful
Stargate
The Terminator
Things You Can Tell Just by Looking at Her
This World, Then the Fireworks
Top Gun
Trolls World Tour
Turkey Bowl
Twilight
The Twilight Saga: New Moon
The Twilight Saga: Eclipse
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2
Tyler Perry’s Daddy’s Little Girls
The Weight of Water
Wanted
The Woods
September 2
Hell on the Border
September 3
Middle School: The Worst Years of My Life
September 6
Awoken
September 7
Madagascar: A Little Wild: Complete Season 1A (Hulu Original)
September 8
American Ninja Warrior: Season 12 Premiere (NBC)
Brother vs. Brother: Season 7 Premiere (HGTV)
September 9
Woke: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)
September 10
Prisoners
September 11
My Hero Academia: Episodes 64 – 76 (DUBBED) (Funimation)
September 16
Archer: Season 11 Premiere (FXX)
September 17
The Good Shepherd
September 18
Pen15: Complete Season 2 (Hulu Original)
Sherman’s Showcase: Black History Month Special (IFC)
Babyteeth
The Fight
Gemini Man
StarDog and TurboCat
September 20
The Haunted
September 21
The 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards: Special (ABC)
September 22
Filthy Rich: Series Premiere (Fox)
The Addams Family
September 23
Cosmos: Possible Worlds: Special (Fox)
If Loving You Is Wrong: Complete Season 5 (OWN)
September 24
Teens Titans Go! Vs. Teen Titans
September 25
Judy
September 26
The Wilderness of Error: Series Premiere (FX)
September 28
Bless the Harts: Season 2 Premiere (Fox)
Bob’s Burgers: Season 11 Premiere (Fox)
Family Guy: Season 19 Premiere (Fox)
Fargo: Season 4 Premiere (FX)
The Simpsons: Season 32 Premiere (Fox)
September 29
Inherit the Viper
Trauma Center
September 30
Southbound
Amazon Prime
September 1-13
Undone, Season 1
September 3
Victoria, Season 3
September 6
Late Night, Amazon Original movie
September 13
El Corazón de Sergio Ramos, Amazon Original Series (Season 1)
September 24
American Horror Story: Apocalypse, Season 8
September 27
The Transparent Musicale Finale
Rango
September 30
A Night at the Roxbury
Air Force One
Be Cool
Behave Yourself
Big Top Pee-wee
Bolden
Bulldog Courage
Buried Alive
Chained for Life
Chi to suna no kettô / Duel of Blood and Sand
Cloverfield
Cowboy and the Senorita
Darkness Falls
Daughter of the Tong
Days of Thunder
Dead Heat
Diana Vreeland: The Eye Has to Travel
Dreamcatcher
Dreaming Out Loud
Election
Event Horizon
Face Off
Forces of Nature
Get Shorty
Ghost Town
Ghost World
Gothika
Harlem Nights
Hearts in Bondage
Here's Flash Casey
Hi De Ho
High Noon
Hollywood My Home Town
Hunting
Insomnia
Kalifornia
The Oyler House: Richard Neutra's Desert Retreat
Kicking and Screaming
Legally Blonde
Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior
Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome
Matriarch
Mousehunt
Much Ado About Nothing
Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult
No Way Out
Permanent Midnight
Platoon
Platoon 4K
Play It Again, Sam
Project Nim
Regression
Saturday Night Fever
Setup
Stargate
Tales from the Darkside: The Movie
The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai Across the 8th Dimension
The Cotton Club
The Deadly Companions
The Klansman
The Life of David Gale
The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear
The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!
The Talented Mr. Ripley
Total Recall
Trading Mom
True Colors
True Grit
Varsity Blues
We Die Young
What Lies Beneath
Witness
You've Got Mail
Family Man, Amazon Original Series (Season 1)
Chris Tall Presents..., Amazon Original Series (Season 1)