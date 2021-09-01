Everything Coming to Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max Amazon Prime and Disney+ in September

From modern classics like "Mad Max: Fury Road" and "Blade Runner: The Final Cut" to Kevin Smith's animated "He-Man" reboot.

Top, left: Warner Bros. / Bottom right: Netflix

Let's admit that it feels like it's just a matter of time till the leaves start turning in the northern hemisphere the moment September begins. One of the best things about the upcoming season? Along with days growing shorter and cooler, excuses to stay inside and get your binge-watch on become much more plausible.

The big streaming services have us covered once again with a wealth of classic movies and shows as well as brand new productions. They range from the deadly serious and solemn to silly and fun.

Netflix begins September by bringing back Blade Runner: The Final Cut—the director's edition of Ridley Scott's timeless and spookily prescient sci-fi classic, starring Harrison Ford. Blade Runner will compete with another well-made but bleak vision of the future in Mad Max: Fury Road, which begins streaming on HBO Max on Sept. 9th.

The streaming giant also marks the 20th anniversary of 9/11 with Turning Point: 9/11 and the War on Terror, an original documentary that looks back on the events of that terrible day and everything that unfolded afterward.

When it comes to silly and fun, it's hard to beat the Kevin Smith reboot of He-Man and the Masters of the Universe, which debuts on September 16th as a Netflix original.

October 31st is still a couple of months away but Hulu is priming audiences for Halloween with some great horror selections like The Omen and Stephen King's IT as well as premiering Y: The Last Man—a chilling FX on Hulu original science fiction series that explores what happens when a mystery virus kills all the males on Earth, save one. Watch the trailer for Y above.

Amazon Prime Video tees up all the I Know What You Did Last Summer movies at the beginning of the month, while on Disney+ we'll get Marvel Studios Legends and Star Wars: Visions—a series of animated shorts set in the Star Wars universe and created by some of the world's best anime artists.

So get out those sweatshirts and hoodies, stock up on your weekend supplies for some solid binge-watching and welcome a new season by taking a break from reality with some of the great choices below.

Netflix

September 1

· A Cinderella Story

· Agatha Christie's Crooked House

· Barbie Big City Big Dreams

· Blade Runner: The Final Cut

· The Blue Lagoon

· Chappie

· Clear and Present Danger

· Cliffhanger

· Cold Mountain

· Crocodile Dundee in Los Angeles

· Dear John

· Do the Right Thing

· Freedom Writers

· Green Lantern

· House Party

· House Party 2

· House Party 3

· How to Be a Cowboy (Netflix original)

· The Interview

· Kid-E-Cats Season 2

· Labyrinth

· Letters to Juliet

· Love Don't Cost a Thing

· Mars Attacks!

· Marshall

· Mystery Men

· The Nutty Professor

· The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps

· Once Upon a Time in America

· Open Season 2

· Rhyme & Reason

· School of Rock

· Tears of the Sun

· Turning Point: 9/11 and the War on Terror (Netflix original documentary)

· Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins

September 2

· Afterlife of the Party (Netflix original film)

· Final Account

· Q-Force (Netflix original)

September 3

· Dive Club (Netflix original)

· Money Heist Part 5 Volume 1 (Netflix original)

· Sharkdog (Netflix original)

· Worth (Netflix original film)

September 6

· Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space (Netflix original documentary)

September 7

· Kid Cosmic Season 2 (Netflix original)

· Octonauts: Above & Beyond (Netflix original)

· On the Verge (Netflix original)

· Untold: Breaking Point (Netflix original documentary)

September 8

· The Circle Season 3 (Netflix original)

· Into the Night Season 2 (Netflix original)

· JJ+E (Netflix original film)

September 9

· Blood Brothers: Malcolm X & Muhammad Ali (Netflix original)

· The Women and the Murderer (Netflix original documentary)

September 10

· Firedrake the Silver Dragon (Netflix original movie)

· Kate (Netflix original movie)

· Lucifer Season 6 (Netflix original)

· Metal Shop Masters (Netflix original)

· Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series (Netflix original)

· Prey (Netflix original movie)

· Yowamushi Pedal

· Yowamushi Pedal Grande Road

September 13

· Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space (Netflix original documentary)

September 14

· A StoryBots Space Adventure (Netflix original movie)

· Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father Season 5 (Netflix original)

· The World's Most Amazing Vacation Rentals Season 2 (Netflix original)

· You vs. Wild: Out Cold (Netflix original movie)

September 15

· Nailed It! Season 6 (Netflix original)

· Nightbooks (Netflix original movie)

· Saved by the Bell Seasons 1-9

· Schumacher (Netflix original original documentary)

· Too Hot To Handle Latino (Netflix original)

September 16

· He-Man and the Masters of the Universe (Netflix original)

· Jaws

· Jaws 2

· Jaws 3

· Jaws: The Revenge

· My Heroes Were Cowboys (Netflix original documentary)

September 17

· Ankahi Kahaniya (Netflix original movie)

· Chicago Party Aunt (Netflix original)

· The Father Who Moves Mountains (Netflix original movie)

· Sex Education Season 3 (Netflix original)

· Squid Game (Netflix original)

· The Stronghold (Netflix original movie)

September 19

· Dark Skies

September 20

· Grown Ups

September 21

· Go! Go! Cory Carson: Chrissy Takes the Wheel (Netflix original)

· Love on the Spectrum Season 2 (Netflix original)

September 22

· Confessions of an Invisible Girl (Netflix original movie)

· Dear White People Season 4 (Netflix original)

· Intrusion (Netflix original movie)

· Jaguar (Netflix original)

· Monsters Inside: The 24 Faces of Billy Milligan (Netflix original documentary)

September 23

· Je Suis Karl (Netflix original movie)

September 24

· Blood & Water Season 2 (Netflix original)

· Ganglands (Netflix original)

· Jailbirds New Orleans (Netflix original)

· Midnight Mass (Netflix original)

· My Little Pony: A New Generation (Netflix original film)

· The Starling (Netflix original movie)

· Vendetta: Truth, Lies and The Mafia (Netflix original documentary)

September 28

· Ada Twist, Scientist (Netflix original)

· Attack of the Hollywood Clichés! (Netflix original comedy special)

September 29

· The Chestnut Man (Netflix original)

· Friendzone (Netflix original movie)

· MeatEater Season 10 Part 1 (Netflix original)

· No One Gets Out Alive (Netflix original movie)

· Polly Pocket Season 3 Part 1 (Netflix original)

· Sounds Like Love (Netflix original film)

September 30

· Love 101 Season 2 (Netflix original)

· Luna Park (Netflix original)

· The Phantom

Hulu

September 1

· 50/50

· A Fish Called Wanda

· Anaconda

· Angel Unchained

· The Apparition

· At the Earth's Core

· Blue City

· Bull Durham

· Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid

· Cannon For Cordoba

· Cellar Dweller

· Cold Creek Manor

· Count Yorga, Vampire

· Crazy Heart

· The Dunwich Horror

· Edward Scissorhands

· El Dorado

· Election

· Exterminator 2

· Free Willy

· Free Willy 2: The Adventure Home

· Free Willy 3: The Rescue

· Free Willy: Escape From Pirate's Cove

· Friday the 13th - Part III

· Friday the 13th - Part IV: The Final Chapter

· Fright Night

· Gattaca

· Girls! Girls! Girls!

· The Glass House

· Grosse Pointe Blank

· Hitman: Agent 47

· Hoosiers

· I Spit On Your Grave

· I Spit On Your Grave 2

· I Spit On Your Grave 3

· Internal Affairs

· The Interview

· Jacob's Ladder

· Just Between Friends

· The Killer Elite

· Kiss the Girls

· The Last Castle

· Magic Mike

· The Manchurian Candidate

· The Mexican

· McLintock! (Producer's Cut)

· Miss You Already

· Mommy

· Mosquito Squadron

· Mr. North

· Much Ado About Nothing

· New Year's Eve

· Nixon

· Office Space

· The Omen

· The Patsy

· Phase IV

· The Possession

· Priest

· Raising Arizona

· The Ring

· Road to Perdition

· Salvador

· Secret Admirer

· Shaun The Sheep Movie

· Slumdog Millionaire

· Solace

· Stephen King's It

· Sucker Punch

· Tears Of The Sun

· The Tenant

· Tim Burton's Corpse Bride

· Tyler Perry's The Family That Preys

· Under Fire

· Vantage Point

· Volcano

· The Wedding Plan

· The Wrestler

· The X-Files

September 2

· TrollsTopia Season 4

· Death in Texas

· The Unthinkable

September 3

· The D'Amelio Show Season 1 (Hulu original)

· What We Do in the Shadows Season 3 Premiere

· Bolden

· Undine

September 4

· Flower

September 8

· Wu-Tang: An American Saga Season 2 Premiere (Hulu original)

· La La Land

September 10

· The Killing of Two Lovers

· Transporter 3

September 11

· High Ground

September 13

· Y: The Last Man Premiere (FX on Hulu original)

· Colette

September 15

· Dark Side of the Ring Season 3A

· Joseph: King Of Dreams

· Love, Simon

· Maze Runner: The Death Cure

September 16

· The Premise Premiere (FX on Hulu original)

· Stalker

· On Chesil Beach

· Riders of Justice

September 18

· Dark Side of Football Season 1

September 20

· Grown Ups

September 21

· 9-1-1 Season 5 Premiere

· The Big Leap Premiere

· Dancing with the Stars Season 20 Premiere

· Ordinary Joe Premiere

· The Voice Season 21 Premiere

September 22

· New Amsterdam Season 4 Premiere

· Our Kind of People Premiere

· The Resident Season 5 Premiere

September 23

· A Million Little Things Season 4 Premiere

· Alter Ego Premiere

· Chicago Fire Season 10 Premiere

· Chicago Med Season 7 Premiere

· Chicago P.D. Season 9 Premiere

· The Conners Season 4 Premiere

· The Goldbergs Season 9 Premiere

· Home Economics Season 2 Premiere

· The Masked Singer Season 6 Premiere

· The Wonder Years Premiere

· The Eric Andre Show Season 5

· Funhouse

September 24

· Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 2 Premiere

· Law & Order: SVU Season 23 Premiere

· An American Haunting

September 25

· Gemini

September 27

· Bob's Burgers Season 12 Premiere

· Celebrity Wheel of Fortune Season 2 Premiere

· Family Guy Season 20 Premiere

· The Great North Season 2 Premiere

· The Rookie Season 4 Premiere

· The Simpsons Season 33 Premiere

· Supermarket Sweep Season 2 Premiere

September 28

· The Good Doctor Season 4 Premiere

· Felix and the Hidden Treasure

· Home Run

September 29

· La Brea Premiere

· Minor Premise

September 30

· New Order

Amazon

September 1

· (500) Days Of Summer

· 21 Grams

· American Me

· Apollo 13

· Arachnophobia

· Armageddon

· As Good As It Gets

· Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son

· Can't Hardly Wait

· Cirque Du Freak: The Vampire's Assistant

· Closer

· Daddy Day Care

· Daredevil

· Daredevil (Director's Cut)

· Death At A Funeral

· Do The Right Thing

· Grown Ups

· Heist

· I'll Always Know What You Did Last Summer

· I Am Bolt

· I Am Duran

· I Know What You Did Last Summer

· I Still Know What You Did Last Summer

· Jennifer's Body

· Nacho Libre

· Open Range

· Planet Of The Apes

· Predators

· Romeo + Juliet

· Rudy

· Sicko

· Sleepless In Seattle

· Soul Food

· Stuart Little

· Stuart Little 2

· The Alamo

· The A-Team

· The A-Team (Extended Cut)

· The Best Man

· The Boy

· The Descent

· The Host

· The Karate Kid

· The Kids Are All Right

· The Last Of The Mohicans

· The Omen

· The Social Network

· The Unborn

· The Unborn (Unrated)

· Traffic

· Year One

· Young Frankenstein

September 3

· Cinderella

September 10

· The Voyeurs

· LuLaRich (Amazon Original)

September 12

· Desperado

September 17

· Everybody's Talking About Jamie

· The Mad Women's Ball

· American Traitor: The Trial of Axis Sally

· Do, Re & Mi Season 1

September 24

· Goliath Season 4

HBO Max

September 1

· A Hijacking

· The Animal

· Army of Darkness

· The Benchwarmers

· Bodas de Oro (aka The Anniversary)

· The Cell 2

· Cloverfield

· Dead Again

· Deck the Halls

· Detour

· Drinking Buddies

· Epic Movie

· Event Horizon

· The Evil Dead

· Evil Dead 2

· Flawless

· The Forgotten

· Fun Size

· The Gallows

· The Good German

· The Good Heart

· The Goonies

· Green Lantern

· Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets

· Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1

· Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2

· Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire

· Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince

· Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix

· Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban

· Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone

· Impostor

· Inheritance

· In the Heart of the Sea

· Kany Garcia: Soy Yo En Vivo

· King Kong (2005)

· Lady in the Water

· Meet Me in St. Louis

· Mr. Nobody

· My Golden Days

· Nanny McPhee

· Oblivion

· On the Town

· Ouija: Origin of Evil

· Paulie

· The Poet Of Havana

· Prime

· Prince Avalanche

· Reik En Vivo Desde El Auditorio Nacional

· Rent

· Romeo Santos The King Stays King: Live At Madison Square Garden

· Santana – Corazon: Live From Mexico, Live It To Believe It

· Seeking a Friend for the End of the World

· Severance

· Showdown In Little Tokyo

· The Song Remains the Same

· Taken 2

· Thalia Viva Tour En Vivo

· That's Entertainment!

· That's Entertainment! II

· That's Entertainment! III

· Transformers

· Undisputed

· Vanilla Sky

· View from the Top

· What They Had

· What Women Want

· Yandel: Legacy – De Lider a Leyenda Tour

September 2

· Adventure Time: Distant Lands – Wizard City (HBO Max original premiere)

· Sweet Life: Los Angeles (HBO Max Original season finale)

September 3

· Amaraica

· At Last

· Bittu

· Coffee Shop Names

· Liberty Kid

September 4

· News of the World

September 7

· Hard Knocks '21: The Dallas Cowboys (season finale)

September 8

· Nasciturus

September 9

· Mad Max: Fury Road

· Sweet Life: Los Angeles (HBO Max original reunion special)

· Mortal Kombat

September 10

· Elliott from Earth Season 1

· Malignant (film premiere)

September 11

· Ben 10 Season 4C

· NYC Epicenters 9/11→2021½ (documentary finale)

· Walker Season 1

September 12

· Scenes from a Marriage (limited premiere)

September 13

· Care Bears: Unlock the Magic

· I'm Sorry

· Little Ellen (HBO Max original premiere)

September 15

· A La Calle

· The Good, The Bad, and the Ugly

September 16

· Tig n' Seek (HBO Max original Season 3 premiere)

September 17

· Apple & Onion Season 2B

· Cry Macho (film premiere)

· El Cuartito

· Superman & Lois Season 1

September 18

· The People v. The Klan

September 20

· Hard Season 3 finale

· Total Dramarama

September 21

· Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel

September 23

· Ahir Shah: Dots (HBO Max original premiere)

· Doom Patrol (HBO Max original Season 3 premiere)

· The Other Two (HBO Max original Season 2 finale)

September 25

· Promising Young Woman

September 26

· Nuclear Family (documentary premiere)

September 27

· Huesped Americano – aka The American Guest (premiere)

· 2021 Asian Pacific American Visionaries Shorts: Little Sky, Neh and Unmothered

September 29

· Entre Hombres – aka Amongst Men (premiere)

September 30

· The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo (HBO Max original Season 2 premiere)

· Ten-Year-Old Tom (HBO Max original premiere)

· Those Who Wish Me Dead

· The Way Down (HBO Max original premiere)

· Yabba-Dabba Dinosaurs (HBO Max original premiere)

Disney+

Disney+ originals streaming each Wednesday

· Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog

· Chip 'n' Dale: Park Life

· Monsters at Work

· What If...?

· Turner & Hooch

· Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.

September 1

· Alaska Animal Rescue Season 2

· The Chicken Squad Season 1

· Dug Days Season 1

· Marvel Studios Legends

September 2

· Behind The Scenes of Growing Up Animal

September 3

· Dark Phoenix

· Happier than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles

· Smoky Mountain Park Rangers

· Tomorrowland

September 8

· The Incredible Dr. Pol Season 19

· Mira, Royal Detective Season 2

· Pepper Ann Seasons 1-3

· The Wizard of Paws

September 10

· Far Away from Raven's Home

· Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides

· Twenty Something (SparkShort)

September 15

· Life Below Zero: Next Generation

· Miraculous Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir Season 4

· Ready for Preschool Season 2

· Unknown Waters with Jeremy Wade Season 1

September 17

· Confessions of a Shopaholic

· Descendants: The Royal Wedding

· Disney's Broadway Hits at London's Royal Albert Hall

· Flooded Tombs of The Nile

· Jade Eyed Leopard

· Nona (SparkShort)

September 22

· Dog: Impossible Season 2

· Spidey and his Amazing Friends Season 1

· Star Wars: Visions Season 1

September 24

· The Fault in Our Stars

· A Spark Story

· Spooky Buddies

September 29

· Disney's Magic Bake-Off Season 1

· Great Barrier Reef Season 1

· The Hatcher Family Dairy Season 1

· Muppet Babies Season 3

· Ready for Preschool Season 1

· Rolie Polie Olie Seasons 1-5

· Vampirina Season 3