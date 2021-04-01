Everything Coming to Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime and HBO Max In April
A poet once wrote that "April is the cruelest month," and since it's often stormy and taxes are due (though extended until May 17 this year) that's often true. But the big streamers are ready to soften the blow with a variety of selections to binge watch while hiding out in your tornado shelter or avoiding the IRS.
Appropriately for April 1st, Netflix is dropping Prank Encounters: Season 2, featuring Stranger Things star Gaten Matarazzo. If pranks aren't your thing, there are plenty of good movies to choose from as the month begins, including 2012, starring John Cusack as a failed novelist who becomes a hero of the Apocalypse, and one of the better horror movies of the last 20 years, Insidious, which sees Patrick Wilson fighting weird ghost witches grinning in the shadows for the soul of his comatose son. As one does.
For anyone ready to lean in to April just being cruel, Hulu adds to the mix by dropping Die Hard (and Die Hard With a Vengeance), which is cruel to Bruce Willis's bare feet, The Blair Witch Project—which is still terrifying if you haven't seen all the parodies made since it debuted in 1999—and Larry The Cable Guy: Health Inspector, which is an act of cruelty toward comedy itself.
Amazon Prime as usual shares several releases with the other streamers, including Monster's Ball, the 2001 prison drama that netted Halle Berry an Oscar for best actress, but also features on April 30 the premiere of an Amazon original movie starring Michael B. Jordan, Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse.
Finally, HBO Max is showing no remorse at the moment for its plan to unleash several Police Academy movies in April, from Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment to Police Academy: Mission to Moscow. But in mid-April HBO Max also premieres the classic video game reboot, Mortal Kombat.
Browse the lists below to plan this month's binge-watching staycations.
Netflix
April 1
Magical Andes: Season 2
Prank Encounters: Season 2
Tersanjung the Movie
Worn Stories
2012
Cop Out
Friends with Benefits
Insidious
Legally Blonde
Leprechaun
The Pianist
The Possession
Secrets of Great British Castles: Season 1
The Time Traveler's Wife
Tyler Perry's Madea's Big Happy Family
White Boy
Yes Man
April 2
Concrete Cowboy
Just Say Yes
Madame Claude
The Serpent
Sky High
April 3
Escape from Planet Earth
April 4
What Lies Below
April 5
Coded Bias
Family Reunion: Part 3
April 6
The Last Kids on Earth: Happy Apocalypse to You
April 7
The Big Day: Collection 2
Dolly Parton: A MusiCares Tribute
Snabba Cash
This Is A Robbery: The World's Biggest Art Heist
The Wedding Coach
April 8
The Way of the Househusband
April 9
Have You Ever Seen Fireflies?
Night in Paradise
Thunder Force
April 10
The Stand-In
April 11
Diana: The Interview that Shook the World
April 12
New Gods: Nezha Reborn
Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn: Seasons 1-4
April 13
The Baker and the Beauty: Season 1
Mighty Express: Season 3
My Love: Six Stories of True Love
April 14
The Circle: Season 2
Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!
Law School
The Soul
Why Did You Kill Me?
April 15
Dark City Beneath the Beat
The Master
Ride or Die
April 16
Arlo the Alligator Boy
Ajeeb Daastaans
Barbie & Chelsea The Lost Birthday
Crimson Peak
Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 4: Mexico
Into the Beat
Rush
Synchronic
Why Are You Like This
The Zookeeper's Wife
April 18
Luis Miguel - The Series: Season 2
April 19
Miss Sloane
PJ Masks: Season 3
April 20
Izzy's Koala World: Season 2
April 21
Zero
April 22
Life in Color with David Attenborough
Stowaway
April 23
Heroes: Silence and Rock & Roll
Shadow and Bone
Tell Me When
April 27
August: Osage County
Battle of Los Angeles
Fatma
Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 4
April 28
Sexify
Headspace Guide to Sleep
April 29
Things Heard & Seen
Yasuke
April 30
The Innocent
The Mitchells vs. The Machines
Pet Stars
The Unremarkable Juanquini: Season 2
Hulu
Movies
April 1
2012
28 Days Later
A Hologram for the King
A Low Down Dirty Shame
A Simple Plan
Before We Go
Bug
Bulworth
Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid
Captain Kronos: Vampire Hunter
Changing Lanes
Chappaquiddick
Chato's Land
Cheech & Chong's Still Smokin
Cohen and Tate
Devil in a Blue Dress
Die Hard
Die Hard With A Vengeance
Dirty Rotten Scoundrels
Dude, Where's My Car?
Four Weddings and a Funeral
Frankie & Alice
Friends With Benefits
Garden State
Girl with a Pearl Earring
Guess Who
Hancock
In The Mix
Into the Arms of Strangers: Stories of the Kindertransport
Lady in a Cage
Larry The Cable Guy: Health Inspector
Life Of Crime
Live Free Or Die Hard
Mad Max
Madea Goes To Jail
Motel Hell
Napoleon Dynamite
Never Back Down
New in Town
Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian
Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World
Monster's Ball
Platoon
Ramona and Beezus
Rio
Scary Movie 4
Sex And The City
Sex And The City 2
Shaft
Shrek 2
Sleeping With The Enemy
Sliver
So I Married an Axe Murderer
Star Trek: Generations
Step Up Revolution
That Thing You Do!
The Abyss
The Color Purple
The Dead Zone
The Devil's Double
The Gift
The Hunting Party
The Man Who Could Cheat Death
The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance
The Out-Of-Towners
The Pawnbroker
The Polar Express
The Preacher's Wife
The Program
The Replacement Killers
The Sandlot
The Skull
The Sum of All Fears
The Upside
Vanilla Sky
Virtuosity
Waiting to Exhale
War
Warriors of Virtue
What About Bob?
Where the Heart Is
Young Sherlock Holmes
April 3
Blair Witch
April 5
Girl
April 9
Stars Fell on Alabama
The Standard
April 10
Desierto
Knuckledust
April 12
Paranormal Activity 4
Spontaneous
April 16
Fly Like A Girl
Songbird
April 17
Modern Persuasion
Thelma
April 23
The Place of No Words
April 25
Wild Mountain Thyme
April 28
Arrival
April 30
The Judge
TV
April 1
Amy Schumer Learns to Cook: Season 1
Caribbean Life: Seasons 18-19
Chopped Sweets: Season 1
Chopped: Season 44
Christina On The Coast: Season 2
Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives: Seasons 34 & 35
Doubling Down with the Derricos: Season 1
Extreme Makeover: Home Edition: Season 1
Guy's Grocery Games: Season 22
Higurashi: When They Cry: Season 1, episodes 1-12 (DUBBED)
Naked and Afraid XL: Season 6
Say Yes to the Dress: Season 19
Tournament of Champions: Season 1
Undercover Billionaire: Season 1
UniKitty: Season 3
Vegas Chef Prizefight: Season 1
Worst Cooks in America: Season 18
April 2
Law & Order: Organized Crime: Series Premiere
Manifest: Season 3 Premiere
Real Housewives of New York City: Season 12
WeWork: or The Making and Breaking of a $47 Billion Unicorn
April 3
Hysterical: Series Premiere
April 7
Our Last Crusade or the Rise of a New World: Season 1, episodes 1-12 (DUBBED)
April 8
Home Economics: Series Premiere
April 9
Everything's Gonna Be Okay: Season 2 Premiere
Rebel: Series Premiere
April 10
The Day I Became a God: Season 1, episodes 1-12 (DUBBED)
April 15
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: Season 10
April 20
Sasquatch: Series Premiere
April 22
Greta Thunberg: A Year To Change The World: Series Premiere
April 26
The 93rd Oscars: Special
The Oscars Red Carpet Show: Special
April 28
The Handmaid’s Tale: Season 4 Premiere
Amazon Prime
April 1
A Hologram for the King
Aber Bergen—Season 1
After the First 48—Season 1
Anna Karenina
Anne+—Season 1
Art of Falling in Love
A Simple Plan
Because I Said So
Bob Roberts
Brüno
Captain Kronos: Vampire Hunter
Chato’s Land
Cheech & Chong’s Still Smokin’
Cohen and Tate
Couples Therapy—Season 1
Creepshow—Season 1
Devil in a Blue Dress
Did You Hear About the Morgans?
Dirty Rotten Scoundrels
Engine Masters—Season 1
Evan Almighty
Forgetting Sarah Marshall
Four Weddings and a Funeral
Frankie & Alice
Garfield & Friends—Season 1
Girl with a Pearl Earring
Gunfighters of Abilene
Hancock
Head of State
How to Train Your Dragon
Ice Road Truckers—Season 1
Inception
Jacqueline and Jilly—Season 1
Johnny English
Keeping Faith—Season 1
Lady in a Cage
Larry Crowne
League of Extraordinary Gentlemen
Lords of Dogtown
Love in Harmony Valley
Madea’s Big Happy Family
Madea Goes to Jail
Mad Max
Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World
Men of Honor
Milk
Minority Report
Monster’s Ball
Moonrise Kingdom
Motel Hell
My Cousin Vinny
New in Town
Open Range
Platoon
Rectify—Season 1
Shaft
Shooter
Sleeping with the Enemy
Smiley Face Killers
So I Married An Axe Murderer
Survivor’s Remorse—Seasons 1 to 4
That Thing You Do!
The Abyss
The Adventures of Napkin Man—Season 1
The Dead Zone
The Devil’s Double
The Gift
The Happening
The Hunting Party
The Lincoln Lawyer
The Man Who Could Cheat Death
The Pawnbroker
The Program
The Replacement Killers
The Restaurant—Season 1
The Skull
The Sum of All Fears
Untraceable
Valerie
Waiting to Exhale
What About Bob?
April 2
Unhinged
April 3
Blair Witch
April 7
Girl from Monaco
High-Rise
Pulse
Ragnarok
The Answer Man
The Priest
Trollhunter
April 9
THEM (Amazon Original Series)
April 12
Paranormal Activity 4
Spontaneous
April 14
Burden
Cézanne Et Moi
Terror’s Advocate
April 16
Somewhere
Wander
April 21
Merantau
Muay Thai Giant
The Hero of Color City
Venus and Serena
April 26
The Artist
April 28
Arrival
Barry Munday
Harlem Aria
Kiltro
The Commune
The Warlords
April 30
Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse (Amazon Original Movie)
HBO Max
April 1
A Shock to the System
Abandon
Adam’s Rib
All Is Lost
Assume the Position with Mr. Wuhl
Barbarosa
Black Dynamite
Blindness
The Bodyguard
Boogie Nights
Bringing Up Baby
The Butcher’s Wife
Caddyshack
The Collection
The Color Purple
Dante’s Peak
Dark Shadows
Dead Silence
Dirty Harry
The Eagle Has Landed
Early Man
Easy Rider
Ella Enchanted
The Evil That Men Do
Eye for an Eye
Fear
genera+ion—Season 1 Part One Finale
Ghost Rider
Goodfellas
The Great Pottery Throwdown—Season 4 (Max Original)
Green Lantern
Hardball
Happy Endings
Haywire
In & Out
Kicking & Screaming
King Arthur: Legend of the Sword
Lassiter
Leatherface Texas Chainsaw Massacre III
Let’s Go to Prison
The Longest Yard
Made for Love (Max Original Series)
Man Up
The Mask of Zorro
The Man with the Iron Fists
Missing in Action
Missing in Action 2
My Super Ex-Girlfriend
The Nanny
The Natural
Now, Voyager
One Day
Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment
Police Academy 3: Back in Training
Police Academy 4: Citizens on Patrol
Police Academy 5: Assignment: Miami Beach
Police Academy 6: City Under Siege
Police Academy: Mission to Moscow
Primal Fear
Reasonable Doubt
Red Dawn
The Return
Risky Business
Roger & Me
Mr. Smith Goes to Washington
Sneakers
Space Jam
Speed 2 Cruise Control
Spellbound
Stuart Little
The Shack
The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning
Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family
Wanderlust
The Warriors
The Watch
White Noise
The Wild Life
Within
Wolves at The Door
April 2
On the Spectrum
April 3
Ted (Unrated Version)
April 4
Q: Into the Storm
April 5
Hard—Season 2 Finale
April 6
Genndy Tartokovksy’s Primal—Season 1B
April 7
Exterminate All the Brutes
South Side—Season 1
April 9
Intemperie (Out in the Open)
The Other Two—Season 1
A Tiny Audience—Season 2 Finale
April 10
The New Mutants
April 11
The Nevers
April 13
Our Towns (HBO Documentary)
April 15
Infinity Train—Season 4 (Max Original)
April 16
Mortal Kombat
April 17
The Dark Knight Rises
April 18
Mare of Easttown
April 20
Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel
April 22
1,2,3, All Eyes on Me
First Ladies
Princess Cut
Rizo
April 23
A Black Lady Sketch Show—Season 2
El Robo Del Siglo (Heist of the Century)
April 24
Dreamgirls
April 26
The Artist
April 29
Looney Tunes Cartoons—Season 1D