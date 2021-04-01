Everything Coming to Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime and HBO Max In April

From Tom Clancy's "Without Remorse" on Hulu to a new season of "Prank Encounters" on Netflix, there's something for everyone.

Amazon

A poet once wrote that "April is the cruelest month," and since it's often stormy and taxes are due (though extended until May 17 this year) that's often true. But the big streamers are ready to soften the blow with a variety of selections to binge watch while hiding out in your tornado shelter or avoiding the IRS.

Appropriately for April 1st, Netflix is dropping Prank Encounters: Season 2, featuring Stranger Things star Gaten Matarazzo. If pranks aren't your thing, there are plenty of good movies to choose from as the month begins, including 2012, starring John Cusack as a failed novelist who becomes a hero of the Apocalypse, and one of the better horror movies of the last 20 years, Insidious, which sees Patrick Wilson fighting weird ghost witches grinning in the shadows for the soul of his comatose son. As one does.

For anyone ready to lean in to April just being cruel, Hulu adds to the mix by dropping Die Hard (and Die Hard With a Vengeance), which is cruel to Bruce Willis's bare feet, The Blair Witch Project—which is still terrifying if you haven't seen all the parodies made since it debuted in 1999—and Larry The Cable Guy: Health Inspector, which is an act of cruelty toward comedy itself.

Amazon Prime as usual shares several releases with the other streamers, including Monster's Ball, the 2001 prison drama that netted Halle Berry an Oscar for best actress, but also features on April 30 the premiere of an Amazon original movie starring Michael B. Jordan, Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse.

Finally, HBO Max is showing no remorse at the moment for its plan to unleash several Police Academy movies in April, from Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment to Police Academy: Mission to Moscow. But in mid-April HBO Max also premieres the classic video game reboot, Mortal Kombat.

Browse the lists below to plan this month's binge-watching staycations.

Netflix

April 1

Magical Andes: Season 2

Prank Encounters: Season 2

Tersanjung the Movie

Worn Stories

2012

Cop Out

Friends with Benefits

Insidious

Legally Blonde

Leprechaun

The Pianist

The Possession

Secrets of Great British Castles: Season 1

The Time Traveler's Wife

Tyler Perry's Madea's Big Happy Family

White Boy

Yes Man

April 2

Concrete Cowboy

Just Say Yes

Madame Claude

The Serpent

Sky High

April 3

Escape from Planet Earth

April 4

What Lies Below

April 5

Coded Bias

Family Reunion: Part 3

April 6

The Last Kids on Earth: Happy Apocalypse to You

April 7

The Big Day: Collection 2

Dolly Parton: A MusiCares Tribute

Snabba Cash

This Is A Robbery: The World's Biggest Art Heist

The Wedding Coach

April 8

The Way of the Househusband

April 9

Have You Ever Seen Fireflies?

Night in Paradise

Thunder Force

April 10

The Stand-In

April 11

Diana: The Interview that Shook the World

April 12

New Gods: Nezha Reborn

Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn: Seasons 1-4

April 13

The Baker and the Beauty: Season 1

Mighty Express: Season 3

My Love: Six Stories of True Love

April 14

The Circle: Season 2

Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!

Law School

The Soul

Why Did You Kill Me?

April 15

Dark City Beneath the Beat

The Master

Ride or Die

April 16

Arlo the Alligator Boy

Ajeeb Daastaans

Barbie & Chelsea The Lost Birthday

Crimson Peak

Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 4: Mexico

Into the Beat

Rush

Synchronic

Why Are You Like This

The Zookeeper's Wife

April 18

Luis Miguel - The Series: Season 2

April 19

Miss Sloane

PJ Masks: Season 3

April 20

Izzy's Koala World: Season 2

April 21

Zero

April 22

Life in Color with David Attenborough

Stowaway

April 23

Heroes: Silence and Rock & Roll

Shadow and Bone

Tell Me When

April 27

August: Osage County

Battle of Los Angeles

Fatma

Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 4

April 28

Sexify

Headspace Guide to Sleep

April 29

Things Heard & Seen

Yasuke

April 30

The Innocent

The Mitchells vs. The Machines

Pet Stars

The Unremarkable Juanquini: Season 2

Hulu

Movies

April 1

2012

28 Days Later

A Hologram for the King

A Low Down Dirty Shame

A Simple Plan

Before We Go

Bug

Bulworth

Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid

Captain Kronos: Vampire Hunter

Changing Lanes

Chappaquiddick

Chato's Land

Cheech & Chong's Still Smokin

Cohen and Tate

Devil in a Blue Dress

Die Hard

Die Hard With A Vengeance

Dirty Rotten Scoundrels

Dude, Where's My Car?

Four Weddings and a Funeral

Frankie & Alice

Friends With Benefits

Garden State

Girl with a Pearl Earring

Guess Who

Hancock

In The Mix

Into the Arms of Strangers: Stories of the Kindertransport

Lady in a Cage

Larry The Cable Guy: Health Inspector

Life Of Crime

Live Free Or Die Hard

Mad Max

Madea Goes To Jail

Motel Hell

Napoleon Dynamite

Never Back Down

New in Town

Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian

Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World

Monster's Ball

Platoon

Ramona and Beezus

Rio

Scary Movie 4

Sex And The City

Sex And The City 2

Shaft

Shrek 2

Sleeping With The Enemy

Sliver

So I Married an Axe Murderer

Star Trek: Generations

Step Up Revolution

That Thing You Do!

The Abyss

The Color Purple

The Dead Zone

The Devil's Double

The Gift

The Hunting Party

The Man Who Could Cheat Death

The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance

The Out-Of-Towners

The Pawnbroker

The Polar Express

The Preacher's Wife

The Program

The Replacement Killers

The Sandlot

The Skull

The Sum of All Fears

The Upside

Vanilla Sky

Virtuosity

Waiting to Exhale

War

Warriors of Virtue

What About Bob?

Where the Heart Is

Young Sherlock Holmes

April 3

Blair Witch

April 5

Girl

April 9

Stars Fell on Alabama

The Standard

April 10

Desierto

Knuckledust

April 12

Paranormal Activity 4

Spontaneous

April 16

Fly Like A Girl

Songbird

April 17

Modern Persuasion

Thelma

April 23

The Place of No Words

April 25

Wild Mountain Thyme

April 28

Arrival

April 30

The Judge

TV

April 1

Amy Schumer Learns to Cook: Season 1

Caribbean Life: Seasons 18-19

Chopped Sweets: Season 1

Chopped: Season 44

Christina On The Coast: Season 2

Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives: Seasons 34 & 35

Doubling Down with the Derricos: Season 1

Extreme Makeover: Home Edition: Season 1

Guy's Grocery Games: Season 22

Higurashi: When They Cry: Season 1, episodes 1-12 (DUBBED)

Naked and Afraid XL: Season 6

Say Yes to the Dress: Season 19

Tournament of Champions: Season 1

Undercover Billionaire: Season 1

UniKitty: Season 3

Vegas Chef Prizefight: Season 1

Worst Cooks in America: Season 18

April 2

Law & Order: Organized Crime: Series Premiere

Manifest: Season 3 Premiere

Real Housewives of New York City: Season 12

WeWork: or The Making and Breaking of a $47 Billion Unicorn

April 3

Hysterical: Series Premiere

April 7

Our Last Crusade or the Rise of a New World: Season 1, episodes 1-12 (DUBBED)

April 8

Home Economics: Series Premiere

April 9

Everything's Gonna Be Okay: Season 2 Premiere

Rebel: Series Premiere

April 10

The Day I Became a God: Season 1, episodes 1-12 (DUBBED)

April 15

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: Season 10

April 20

Sasquatch: Series Premiere

April 22

Greta Thunberg: A Year To Change The World: Series Premiere

April 26

The 93rd Oscars: Special

The Oscars Red Carpet Show: Special

April 28

The Handmaid’s Tale: Season 4 Premiere

Amazon Prime

April 1

A Hologram for the King

Aber Bergen—Season 1

After the First 48—Season 1

Anna Karenina

Anne+—Season 1

Art of Falling in Love

A Simple Plan

Because I Said So

Bob Roberts

Brüno

Captain Kronos: Vampire Hunter

Chato’s Land

Cheech & Chong’s Still Smokin’

Cohen and Tate

Couples Therapy—Season 1

Creepshow—Season 1

Devil in a Blue Dress

Did You Hear About the Morgans?

Dirty Rotten Scoundrels

Engine Masters—Season 1

Evan Almighty

Forgetting Sarah Marshall

Four Weddings and a Funeral

Frankie & Alice

Garfield & Friends—Season 1

Girl with a Pearl Earring

Gunfighters of Abilene

Hancock

Head of State

How to Train Your Dragon

Ice Road Truckers—Season 1

Inception

Jacqueline and Jilly—Season 1

Johnny English

Keeping Faith—Season 1

Lady in a Cage

Larry Crowne

League of Extraordinary Gentlemen

Lords of Dogtown

Love in Harmony Valley

Madea’s Big Happy Family

Madea Goes to Jail

Mad Max

Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World

Men of Honor

Milk

Minority Report

Monster’s Ball

Moonrise Kingdom

Motel Hell

My Cousin Vinny

New in Town

Open Range

Platoon

Rectify—Season 1

Shaft

Shooter

Sleeping with the Enemy

Smiley Face Killers

So I Married An Axe Murderer

Survivor’s Remorse—Seasons 1 to 4

That Thing You Do!

The Abyss

The Adventures of Napkin Man—Season 1

The Dead Zone

The Devil’s Double

The Gift

The Happening

The Hunting Party

The Lincoln Lawyer

The Man Who Could Cheat Death

The Pawnbroker

The Program

The Replacement Killers

The Restaurant—Season 1

The Skull

The Sum of All Fears

Untraceable

Valerie

Waiting to Exhale

What About Bob?

April 2

Unhinged

April 3

Blair Witch

April 7

Girl from Monaco

High-Rise

Pulse

Ragnarok

The Answer Man

The Priest

Trollhunter

April 9

THEM (Amazon Original Series)

April 12

Paranormal Activity 4

Spontaneous

April 14

Burden

Cézanne Et Moi

Terror’s Advocate

April 16

Somewhere

Wander

April 21

Merantau

Muay Thai Giant

The Hero of Color City

Venus and Serena

April 26

The Artist

April 28

Arrival

Barry Munday

Harlem Aria

Kiltro

The Commune

The Warlords

April 30

Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse (Amazon Original Movie)

HBO Max

April 1

A Shock to the System

Abandon

Adam’s Rib

All Is Lost

Assume the Position with Mr. Wuhl

Barbarosa

Black Dynamite

Blindness

The Bodyguard

Boogie Nights

Bringing Up Baby

The Butcher’s Wife

Caddyshack

The Collection

The Color Purple

Dante’s Peak

Dark Shadows

Dead Silence

Dirty Harry

The Eagle Has Landed

Early Man

Easy Rider

Ella Enchanted

The Evil That Men Do

Eye for an Eye

Fear

genera+ion—Season 1 Part One Finale

Ghost Rider

Goodfellas

The Great Pottery Throwdown—Season 4 (Max Original)

Green Lantern

Hardball

Happy Endings

Haywire

In & Out

Kicking & Screaming

King Arthur: Legend of the Sword

Lassiter

Leatherface Texas Chainsaw Massacre III

Let’s Go to Prison

The Longest Yard

Made for Love (Max Original Series)

Man Up

The Mask of Zorro

The Man with the Iron Fists

Missing in Action

Missing in Action 2

My Super Ex-Girlfriend

The Nanny

The Natural

Now, Voyager

One Day

Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment

Police Academy 3: Back in Training

Police Academy 4: Citizens on Patrol

Police Academy 5: Assignment: Miami Beach

Police Academy 6: City Under Siege

Police Academy: Mission to Moscow

Primal Fear

Reasonable Doubt

Red Dawn

The Return

Risky Business

Roger & Me

Mr. Smith Goes to Washington

Sneakers

Space Jam

Speed 2 Cruise Control

Spellbound

Stuart Little

The Shack

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family

Wanderlust

The Warriors

The Watch

White Noise

The Wild Life

Within

Wolves at The Door

April 2

On the Spectrum

April 3

Ted (Unrated Version)

April 4

Q: Into the Storm

April 5

Hard—Season 2 Finale

April 6

Genndy Tartokovksy’s Primal—Season 1B

April 7

Exterminate All the Brutes

South Side—Season 1

April 9

Intemperie (Out in the Open)

The Other Two—Season 1

A Tiny Audience—Season 2 Finale

April 10

The New Mutants

April 11

The Nevers

April 13

Our Towns (HBO Documentary)

April 15

Infinity Train—Season 4 (Max Original)

April 16

Mortal Kombat

April 17

The Dark Knight Rises

April 18

Mare of Easttown

April 20

Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel

April 22

1,2,3, All Eyes on Me

First Ladies

Princess Cut

Rizo

April 23

A Black Lady Sketch Show—Season 2

El Robo Del Siglo (Heist of the Century)

April 24

Dreamgirls

April 26

The Artist

April 29

Looney Tunes Cartoons—Season 1D