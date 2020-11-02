Everything Coming to Netflix, Amazon Prime and Hulu in November

From the "Bourne" movies to the entire "Expendables" series, there's plenty to binge on this month.

Matt Damon as Jason Bourne Universal Pictures

It's November already. Every day there's a little less light and a little more cold, not to mention everything else that's going on in the very tiring year that is 2020. This may be the best November ever to plan out some mind-numbing or soul-soothing binge-watching. Because COVID-19 hit Hollywood just as hard as the rest of the world there may not be as many new shows or movies to check out, but the big three streamers still have plenty of choices for everyone.

There are already numerous Christmas selections (Elf Pets: A Fox Cub’s Christmas Tale, anyone?), but if that's not your thing, there's plenty to choose from, like the first three Jason Bourne movies starring Matt Damon on Hulu: Identity, Supremacy, and Ultimatum.

Netflix is bringing us Kubrick's A Clockwork Orange and Matt Damon shows up on this streamer too, in the 2001 George Clooney Ocean's Eleven, both available now. And on Amazon Prime? The Expendables 1-3, featuring Sylvester Stallone and an ever-growing cast of action stars like Dolph Lundgren, Jason Statham, and Ronda Rousey.

Check out the full list of new offerings available now and in the days to come below.

NETFLIX

Nov. 1

60 Days In: Season 5

A Clockwork Orange

Boyz n the Hood

Casper

Christmas Break-In

Dawson’s Creek: Seasons 1-6

Easy A

Elf Pets: A Fox Cub’s Christmas Tale

Elf Pets: Santa’s Reindeer Rescue

Elliot the Littlest Reindeer

Forged in Fire: Season 6

Jumping the Broom

Knock Knock

Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath: Seasons 1-3

Little Monsters

Mile 22

Ocean’s Eleven

Paul Blart: Mall Cop

Piercing

Platoon

School Daze

Snowden

The Garfield Show: Season 3

The Impossible

The Indian in the Cupboard

The Next Karate Kid

Wheels of Fortune

Yes Man

Nov. 2

Prospect

Nov. 3

Felix Lobrecht: Hype — Netflix Comedy Special

Mother — Netflix Film

Nov. 4

A Christmas Catch

Christmas With A Prince

Love and Anarchy — Netflix Original

Nov. 5

Carmel: Who Killed Maria Marta? — Netflix Original

Midnight at the Magnolia

Operation Christmas Drop — Netflix Film

Paranormal — Netflix Original

Nov. 6

Citation — Netflix Film

Country Ever After — Netflix Original

La trinchera infinita / The Endless Trench — Netflix Film

The Late Bloomer

Nov. 9

Undercover: Season 2 — Netflix Original

Nov. 10

Dash & Lily — Netflix Original

Trash Truck — Netflix Family

Nov. 11

Aunty Donna’s Big Ol’ House of Fun — Netflix Comedy Special

The Liberator — Netflix Original

Nasce uma Rainha / A Queen Is Born — Netflix Original

What We Wanted — Netflix Film

Nov. 12

Fruitvale Station

Graceful Friends

Ludo — Netflix Film

Prom Night

Nov. 13

American Horror Story: 1984

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey — Netflix Film The Life Ahead — Netflix Film

The Minions of Midas — Netflix Original

Nov. 15

A Very Country Christmas

America’s Next Top Model: Seasons 19-20

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2

The Crown: Season 4 — Netflix Original

Hometown Holiday

Survivor: Seasons 20 & 28

V for Vendetta

Nov. 16

Loving

Whose Streets?

Nov. 17

The Boss Baby: Back in Business: Season 4 — Netflix Family

We Are the Champions — Netflix Original

Nov. 18

El sabor de las margaritas / Bitter Daisies: Season 2 — Netflix Original

Holiday Home Makeover with Mr. Christmas — Netflix Original

Nov. 19

The Princess Switch: Switched Again — Netflix Film

Nov. 20

Alien Xmas — Netflix Family

Flavorful Origins: Gansu Cuisine — Netflix Documentary

If Anything Happens I Love You — Netflix Film

Voices of Fire — Netflix Original

Nov. 22

Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square — Netflix Film Machete Kills

Nov. 23

Hard Kill

Shawn Mendes: In Wonder — Netflix Documentary

Nov. 24

Dragons: Rescue Riders: Huttsgalor Holiday — Netflix Family

El Cuaderno de Tomy / Notes for My Son — Netflix Film

Hillbilly Elegy — Netflix Film

Wonderoos — Netflix Family

Nov. 25

The Christmas Chronicles: Part 2 — Netflix Film Great Pretender: Season 2 — Netflix Anime

Nov. 26

Larry the Cable Guy: Remain Seated

Mosul — Netflix Film

Nov. 27

A Go! Go! Cory Carson Christmas — Netflix Family

The Call — Netflix Film

Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate Nutcracker — Netflix Film

Don’t Listen — Netflix Film

Sugar Rush Christmas: Season 2 — Netflix Original

Überweihnachten / Over Christmas — Netflix Original

Virgin River: Season 2 — Netflix Original

La Belva / The Beast — Netflix Film

Nov. 28

The Uncanny Counter — Netflix Original

Nov. 29

Wonderoos: Holiday Holiday!

Nov. 30

The 2nd

A Love So Beautiful — Netflix Original

Finding Agnes — Netflix Film

Rust Creek

Spookley and the Christmas Kittens — Netflix Family

HULU

Nov. 1

Ayesha’s Home Kitchen: Complete Seasons 1 & 2 (Food Network)

Best Baker in America: Complete Seasons 1 & 2 (Food Network)

Christmas Cookie Challenge: Complete Season 1 (Food Network) Flip or Flop Fort Worth: Complete Season 1 (HGTV)

Giada’s Holiday Handbook: Complete Seasons 1-4 (Food Network)

Holiday Baking Championship: Complete Seasons 1-5 (Food Network)

Holiday Gingerbread Showdown: Complete Season 1 (Food Network)

Kids Halloween Baking Championship Special (Food Network)

Macy’s Thanksgiving Cake Spectacular Special (Food Network)

Malaysia Kitchen: Special (Cooking Channel)

Rick & Morty: Complete Season 4 (Adult Swim)

Skins: Complete Series (All3Media)

Tia Mowry at Home: Complete Seasons 1-3 (Cooking Channel)

Ultimate Thanksgiving Challenge: Complete Season 1 (Food Network)

12 Rounds (2009)

3 Ninjas (1992)

A Christmas Solo (2017)

A Nanny For Christmas (2010)

A View to a Kill (1985)

Alien Nation (1988)

Antwone Fisher (2002)

Article 99 (1992)

Beerfest (2006)

Big Daddy (1999)

The Blair Witch Project (1999)

The Bourne Identity (2002)

The Bourne Supremacy (2004)

The Bourne Ultimatum (2007)

Breathless (1983)

Bringing Down The House (2003)

Broadcast News (1987)

Children of The Corn (2009)

Christmas in Compton (2012)

Christmas in Vermont (2016)

Christmas on Holly Lane (2018)

The Christmas Tale (2005)

Crimson Tide (1995)

Dead Presidents (1995)

Diamonds Are Forever (1971)

The Dog Who Saved Christmas (2009)

The Expendables (2010)

The Expendables 2 (2012)

The Expendables 3 (2014)

Firewalker (1986)

For Your Eyes Only (1981)

Foxfire (1996)

From Russia with Love (1964)

Fun in Acapulco (1963)

The Horse Whisperer (1998)

Hud (1963)

I Heart Huckabees (2003)

I Spy (2002)

Johnny Mnemonic (1995)

Jumping the Broom (2011)

The Kingdom of Heaven (2005)

Kiss the Girls (1997)

Knocked Up (2007)

The Last Waltz (1978)

License to Kill (1989)

Little Giants (1994)

Live and Let Die (1973)

The Living Daylights (1987)

Lord of War (2005)

Lost in Space (1998)

Love Hurts (1990)

The Man with the Golden Gun (1974)

Maverick (1994)

Moonraker (1979)

Mr. Majestyk (1974)

Much Ado About Nothing (1993)

The Net (1995)

Next Day Air (2009)

Octopussy (1983)

On Her Majesty’s Secret Service (1969)

Once Upon a Time at Christmas (2017)

Pacific Heights (1990)

Paws P.I. (2018)

Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief (2009)

Platoon (1986)

The Prestige (2006)

Ronin (1998)

School Dance (2014)

Slumdog Millionaire (2008)

Spy Next Door (2010)

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007)

The Taking of Pelham 1, 2, 3 (2009)

Thunderball (1965)

Tomorrow Never Dies (1997)

Universal Soldier (1992)

W. (2008)

Wanted (2008)

The Waterboy (1998)

Wetlands (2019)

Wild Hogs (2007)

Wild Things (1998)

Working Girl (198)

The World Is Not Enough (1999)

You Only Live Twice (1967)

Nov. 3

The Good Doctor: Season 4 Premiere (ABC)

The Real Housewives of Atlanta: Complete Season 12 (Bravo)

General Commander (2019)

The Assault (2019)

Nov. 4

Blue Story (2020)

Nov. 5

Braking for Whales

Nov. 6

Killing Eve: Complete Season 3

The Real Housewives of New Jersey: Complete Season 10 (Bravo)

Nov. 9

The Mighty Ones — Hulu Family

Power: Season 6A (Starz)

The Nice Guys (2016)

Nov. 10

A Teacher — FX on Hulu Vik the Viking (2020)

Nov. 11

Eater’s Guide to the World — Hulu Original The Girl Next Door (2005)

Tonight You’re Mine (2012)

Nov. 12

Chicago Fire: Season 9 Premiere (NBC)

Chicago Med: Season 6 Premiere (NBC)

Chicago P.D.: Season 8 Premiere (NBC)

Man who Invented Christmas (2017)

Nov. 13

I Am Greta — Hulu Original Film Grey’s Anatomy: Season 17 Premiere (ABC)

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: Season 22 Premiere (NBC)

Station 19: Season 4 Premiere (ABC)

Sputnik (2020)

Nov. 14

The Dictator (2012)

Nov. 15

12 Pups of Christmas (2019)

A Christmas Movie Christmas (2019)

A Nice Girl Like You (2020)

Cartel Land (2015)

Christmas Crush (2019)

Nov. 16

Seven Stages to Achieve Eternal Bliss (2018)

Nov. 17

Soul Surfer (2011)

Nov. 18

No Man’s Land — Hulu Original

Big Sky: Series Premiere (ABC)

Body Cam (2020)

McQueen (2018)

Nov. 19

For Life: Season 2 Premiere (ABC)

Amulet (2020)

Nov. 20

Animaniacs — Hulu Family

Run — Hulu Original

A Million Little Things: Season 3 Premiere (ABC)

Tesla

Nov. 21

Black Narcissus: Series Premiere (FX) My Hero Academia: Season 4, Episodes 77-88 (Funimation)

Nov. 25

Happiest Season — Hulu Original Film

Nov. 26

Bombshell

Nov. 27

Centigrade (2020)

Nov. 29

The Big Ugly (2020)

AMAZON PRIME

Nov. 1

28 Days Later (2003)

A Christmas Movie Christmas (2019) A Christmas Switch (2018)

A Majestic Christmas (2018) (Hallmark Movies Now)

Arizona Whirlwind (1944)

Article 99 (1992)

As Good As It Gets (1997)

Boyz N’ The Hood (1991)

Breathless (1983)

Country Strong (2011)

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (2000)

Dead Poets Society (1989)

Deja Vu (2006)

Did You Hear About The Morgans? (2009)

Firewalker (1986)

I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997)

Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde (2003)

Marrying Father Christmas (2018) (Hallmark Movies Now)

Me, Myself & Irene (2000)

More Than A Game (2009)

Mr. Majestyk (1974)

Next Day Air (2009)

Platoon (1986)

Rock N’ Roll Christmas (2019)

Romancing The Stone (1984)

Ronin (1998)

Silverado (1985)

Step Up (2006)

Thank You For Smoking (2006)

The Expendables (2010)

The Expendables 2 (2012)

The Expendables 3 (2014)

The Insider (1999)

The Iron Lady (2011)

The Jewel Of The Nile (1985)

The Last Waltz (1978)

The Sapphires (2013)

The Taking Of Pelham 1, 2, 3 (2009)

The X Files: I Want To Believe (2008)

Twilight (2001)

Underworld: Evolution (2006)

Underworld: Rise Of The Lycans (2009)

Underworld (2003)

W. (2008)

Wall Street (1987)

Water For Elephants (2011)

You Got Served (2004)

Zookeeper (2011)

America’s Founding Fathers: Season 1 (The Great Courses)

America’s Untold Story: Season 1 (PBS Documentaries)

A Pup Named Scooby-Doo: Season 1 (Boomerang)

Before We Die: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street: Season 1 (PBS Living)

Crime 360: Season 1 (A&E Crime Central)

Delicious: Season 1 (Acorn TV)

Hawkeye and the Last of the Mohicans: Season 1 (Best Westerns Ever)

Jamestown: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

Lost Worlds: Season 1 (History Vault)

Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood: Season 1979 (PBS Kids)

Naked Hustle: Season 1 (Urban Movie Channel)

Stockholm: Season 1 (Topic)

The George Burns and Gracie Allen Show: Season 1 (Best TV Ever)

The MotorTrend 500: NASCAR Heads West: Limited Series (MotorTrend)

The Restaurant: Season 1 (Sundance Now)

Nov. 3

General Commander (2019)

The Assault (2019)

Nov. 4

Blue Story (2020)

Nov. 6

The Secret: Dare to Dream (2020)

El Presidente (English Dub) – Amazon Original Series: Season 1

Ferro – Amazon Original Series: Season 1

Nov. 7

Retaliation (2017)

Nov. 8

Community: Seasons 1-6

Nov. 11

Tonight You’re Mine (2012)

Nov. 13

The Ride (2018)

Alex Rider – IMDb TV Original: Season 1 James May: Oh Cook – Amazon Original Series: Season 1

American Horror Story: 1984: Season 9

Nov. 14

The Dictator (2012)

Scrubs: Seasons 1-9

Nov. 15

12 Pups Of Christmas (2019)

Christmas Crush (2019)

Nov. 18

Body Cam (2020)

Nov. 20

Seven Stages To Achieve Eternal Bliss (2020)

Small Axe – Amazon Original Series: Limited Series

The Pack – Amazon Original Series: Season 1

Nov. 21

Most Wanted (2020)

Nov. 25

Uncle Frank – Amazon Original Movie (2020) Nov. 26

Bombshell (2019)

Nov. 27

Life in a Year (2020)