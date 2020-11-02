Everything Coming to Netflix, Amazon Prime and Hulu in November
It's November already. Every day there's a little less light and a little more cold, not to mention everything else that's going on in the very tiring year that is 2020. This may be the best November ever to plan out some mind-numbing or soul-soothing binge-watching. Because COVID-19 hit Hollywood just as hard as the rest of the world there may not be as many new shows or movies to check out, but the big three streamers still have plenty of choices for everyone.
There are already numerous Christmas selections (Elf Pets: A Fox Cub’s Christmas Tale, anyone?), but if that's not your thing, there's plenty to choose from, like the first three Jason Bourne movies starring Matt Damon on Hulu: Identity, Supremacy, and Ultimatum.
Netflix is bringing us Kubrick's A Clockwork Orange and Matt Damon shows up on this streamer too, in the 2001 George Clooney Ocean's Eleven, both available now. And on Amazon Prime? The Expendables 1-3, featuring Sylvester Stallone and an ever-growing cast of action stars like Dolph Lundgren, Jason Statham, and Ronda Rousey.
Check out the full list of new offerings available now and in the days to come below.
NETFLIX
Nov. 1
60 Days In: Season 5
A Clockwork Orange
Boyz n the Hood
Casper
Christmas Break-In
Dawson’s Creek: Seasons 1-6
Easy A
Elf Pets: A Fox Cub’s Christmas Tale
Elf Pets: Santa’s Reindeer Rescue
Elliot the Littlest Reindeer
Forged in Fire: Season 6
Jumping the Broom
Knock Knock
Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath: Seasons 1-3
Little Monsters
Mile 22
Ocean’s Eleven
Paul Blart: Mall Cop
Piercing
Platoon
School Daze
Snowden
The Garfield Show: Season 3
The Impossible
The Indian in the Cupboard
The Next Karate Kid
Wheels of Fortune
Yes Man
Nov. 2
Prospect
Nov. 3
Felix Lobrecht: Hype — Netflix Comedy Special
Mother — Netflix Film
Nov. 4
A Christmas Catch
Christmas With A Prince
Love and Anarchy — Netflix Original
Nov. 5
Carmel: Who Killed Maria Marta? — Netflix Original
Midnight at the Magnolia
Operation Christmas Drop — Netflix Film
Paranormal — Netflix Original
Nov. 6
Citation — Netflix Film
Country Ever After — Netflix Original
La trinchera infinita / The Endless Trench — Netflix Film
The Late Bloomer
Nov. 9
Undercover: Season 2 — Netflix Original
Nov. 10
Dash & Lily — Netflix Original
Trash Truck — Netflix Family
Nov. 11
Aunty Donna’s Big Ol’ House of Fun — Netflix Comedy Special
The Liberator — Netflix Original
Nasce uma Rainha / A Queen Is Born — Netflix Original
What We Wanted — Netflix Film
Nov. 12
Fruitvale Station
Graceful Friends
Ludo — Netflix Film
Prom Night
Nov. 13
American Horror Story: 1984
Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey — Netflix Film The Life Ahead — Netflix Film
The Minions of Midas — Netflix Original
Nov. 15
A Very Country Christmas
America’s Next Top Model: Seasons 19-20
Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2
The Crown: Season 4 — Netflix Original
Hometown Holiday
Survivor: Seasons 20 & 28
V for Vendetta
Nov. 16
Loving
Whose Streets?
Nov. 17
The Boss Baby: Back in Business: Season 4 — Netflix Family
We Are the Champions — Netflix Original
Nov. 18
El sabor de las margaritas / Bitter Daisies: Season 2 — Netflix Original
Holiday Home Makeover with Mr. Christmas — Netflix Original
Nov. 19
The Princess Switch: Switched Again — Netflix Film
Nov. 20
Alien Xmas — Netflix Family
Flavorful Origins: Gansu Cuisine — Netflix Documentary
If Anything Happens I Love You — Netflix Film
Voices of Fire — Netflix Original
Nov. 22
Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square — Netflix Film Machete Kills
Nov. 23
Hard Kill
Shawn Mendes: In Wonder — Netflix Documentary
Nov. 24
Dragons: Rescue Riders: Huttsgalor Holiday — Netflix Family
El Cuaderno de Tomy / Notes for My Son — Netflix Film
Hillbilly Elegy — Netflix Film
Wonderoos — Netflix Family
Nov. 25
The Christmas Chronicles: Part 2 — Netflix Film Great Pretender: Season 2 — Netflix Anime
Nov. 26
Larry the Cable Guy: Remain Seated
Mosul — Netflix Film
Nov. 27
A Go! Go! Cory Carson Christmas — Netflix Family
The Call — Netflix Film
Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate Nutcracker — Netflix Film
Don’t Listen — Netflix Film
Sugar Rush Christmas: Season 2 — Netflix Original
Überweihnachten / Over Christmas — Netflix Original
Virgin River: Season 2 — Netflix Original
La Belva / The Beast — Netflix Film
Nov. 28
The Uncanny Counter — Netflix Original
Nov. 29
Wonderoos: Holiday Holiday!
Nov. 30
The 2nd
A Love So Beautiful — Netflix Original
Finding Agnes — Netflix Film
Rust Creek
Spookley and the Christmas Kittens — Netflix Family
HULU
Nov. 1
Ayesha’s Home Kitchen: Complete Seasons 1 & 2 (Food Network)
Best Baker in America: Complete Seasons 1 & 2 (Food Network)
Christmas Cookie Challenge: Complete Season 1 (Food Network) Flip or Flop Fort Worth: Complete Season 1 (HGTV)
Giada’s Holiday Handbook: Complete Seasons 1-4 (Food Network)
Holiday Baking Championship: Complete Seasons 1-5 (Food Network)
Holiday Gingerbread Showdown: Complete Season 1 (Food Network)
Kids Halloween Baking Championship Special (Food Network)
Macy’s Thanksgiving Cake Spectacular Special (Food Network)
Malaysia Kitchen: Special (Cooking Channel)
Rick & Morty: Complete Season 4 (Adult Swim)
Skins: Complete Series (All3Media)
Tia Mowry at Home: Complete Seasons 1-3 (Cooking Channel)
Ultimate Thanksgiving Challenge: Complete Season 1 (Food Network)
12 Rounds (2009)
3 Ninjas (1992)
A Christmas Solo (2017)
A Nanny For Christmas (2010)
A View to a Kill (1985)
Alien Nation (1988)
Antwone Fisher (2002)
Article 99 (1992)
Beerfest (2006)
Big Daddy (1999)
The Blair Witch Project (1999)
The Bourne Identity (2002)
The Bourne Supremacy (2004)
The Bourne Ultimatum (2007)
Breathless (1983)
Bringing Down The House (2003)
Broadcast News (1987)
Children of The Corn (2009)
Christmas in Compton (2012)
Christmas in Vermont (2016)
Christmas on Holly Lane (2018)
The Christmas Tale (2005)
Crimson Tide (1995)
Dead Presidents (1995)
Diamonds Are Forever (1971)
The Dog Who Saved Christmas (2009)
The Expendables (2010)
The Expendables 2 (2012)
The Expendables 3 (2014)
Firewalker (1986)
For Your Eyes Only (1981)
Foxfire (1996)
From Russia with Love (1964)
Fun in Acapulco (1963)
The Horse Whisperer (1998)
Hud (1963)
I Heart Huckabees (2003)
I Spy (2002)
Johnny Mnemonic (1995)
Jumping the Broom (2011)
The Kingdom of Heaven (2005)
Kiss the Girls (1997)
Knocked Up (2007)
The Last Waltz (1978)
License to Kill (1989)
Little Giants (1994)
Live and Let Die (1973)
The Living Daylights (1987)
Lord of War (2005)
Lost in Space (1998)
Love Hurts (1990)
The Man with the Golden Gun (1974)
Maverick (1994)
Moonraker (1979)
Mr. Majestyk (1974)
Much Ado About Nothing (1993)
The Net (1995)
Next Day Air (2009)
Octopussy (1983)
On Her Majesty’s Secret Service (1969)
Once Upon a Time at Christmas (2017)
Pacific Heights (1990)
Paws P.I. (2018)
Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief (2009)
Platoon (1986)
The Prestige (2006)
Ronin (1998)
School Dance (2014)
Slumdog Millionaire (2008)
Spy Next Door (2010)
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007)
The Taking of Pelham 1, 2, 3 (2009)
Thunderball (1965)
Tomorrow Never Dies (1997)
Universal Soldier (1992)
W. (2008)
Wanted (2008)
The Waterboy (1998)
Wetlands (2019)
Wild Hogs (2007)
Wild Things (1998)
Working Girl (198)
The World Is Not Enough (1999)
You Only Live Twice (1967)
Nov. 3
The Good Doctor: Season 4 Premiere (ABC)
The Real Housewives of Atlanta: Complete Season 12 (Bravo)
General Commander (2019)
The Assault (2019)
Nov. 4
Blue Story (2020)
Nov. 5
Braking for Whales
Nov. 6
Killing Eve: Complete Season 3
The Real Housewives of New Jersey: Complete Season 10 (Bravo)
Nov. 9
The Mighty Ones — Hulu Family
Power: Season 6A (Starz)
The Nice Guys (2016)
Nov. 10
A Teacher — FX on Hulu Vik the Viking (2020)
Nov. 11
Eater’s Guide to the World — Hulu Original The Girl Next Door (2005)
Tonight You’re Mine (2012)
Nov. 12
Chicago Fire: Season 9 Premiere (NBC)
Chicago Med: Season 6 Premiere (NBC)
Chicago P.D.: Season 8 Premiere (NBC)
Man who Invented Christmas (2017)
Nov. 13
I Am Greta — Hulu Original Film Grey’s Anatomy: Season 17 Premiere (ABC)
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: Season 22 Premiere (NBC)
Station 19: Season 4 Premiere (ABC)
Sputnik (2020)
Nov. 14
The Dictator (2012)
Nov. 15
12 Pups of Christmas (2019)
A Christmas Movie Christmas (2019)
A Nice Girl Like You (2020)
Cartel Land (2015)
Christmas Crush (2019)
Nov. 16
Seven Stages to Achieve Eternal Bliss (2018)
Nov. 17
Soul Surfer (2011)
Nov. 18
No Man’s Land — Hulu Original
Big Sky: Series Premiere (ABC)
Body Cam (2020)
McQueen (2018)
Nov. 19
For Life: Season 2 Premiere (ABC)
Amulet (2020)
Nov. 20
Animaniacs — Hulu Family
Run — Hulu Original
A Million Little Things: Season 3 Premiere (ABC)
Tesla
Nov. 21
Black Narcissus: Series Premiere (FX) My Hero Academia: Season 4, Episodes 77-88 (Funimation)
Nov. 25
Happiest Season — Hulu Original Film
Nov. 26
Bombshell
Nov. 27
Centigrade (2020)
Nov. 29
The Big Ugly (2020)
AMAZON PRIME
Nov. 1
28 Days Later (2003)
A Christmas Movie Christmas (2019) A Christmas Switch (2018)
A Majestic Christmas (2018) (Hallmark Movies Now)
Arizona Whirlwind (1944)
Article 99 (1992)
As Good As It Gets (1997)
Boyz N’ The Hood (1991)
Breathless (1983)
Country Strong (2011)
Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (2000)
Dead Poets Society (1989)
Deja Vu (2006)
Did You Hear About The Morgans? (2009)
Firewalker (1986)
I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997)
Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde (2003)
Marrying Father Christmas (2018) (Hallmark Movies Now)
Me, Myself & Irene (2000)
More Than A Game (2009)
Mr. Majestyk (1974)
Next Day Air (2009)
Platoon (1986)
Rock N’ Roll Christmas (2019)
Romancing The Stone (1984)
Ronin (1998)
Silverado (1985)
Step Up (2006)
Thank You For Smoking (2006)
The Expendables (2010)
The Expendables 2 (2012)
The Expendables 3 (2014)
The Insider (1999)
The Iron Lady (2011)
The Jewel Of The Nile (1985)
The Last Waltz (1978)
The Sapphires (2013)
The Taking Of Pelham 1, 2, 3 (2009)
The X Files: I Want To Believe (2008)
Twilight (2001)
Underworld: Evolution (2006)
Underworld: Rise Of The Lycans (2009)
Underworld (2003)
W. (2008)
Wall Street (1987)
Water For Elephants (2011)
You Got Served (2004)
Zookeeper (2011)
America’s Founding Fathers: Season 1 (The Great Courses)
America’s Untold Story: Season 1 (PBS Documentaries)
A Pup Named Scooby-Doo: Season 1 (Boomerang)
Before We Die: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)
Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street: Season 1 (PBS Living)
Crime 360: Season 1 (A&E Crime Central)
Delicious: Season 1 (Acorn TV)
Hawkeye and the Last of the Mohicans: Season 1 (Best Westerns Ever)
Jamestown: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)
Lost Worlds: Season 1 (History Vault)
Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood: Season 1979 (PBS Kids)
Naked Hustle: Season 1 (Urban Movie Channel)
Stockholm: Season 1 (Topic)
The George Burns and Gracie Allen Show: Season 1 (Best TV Ever)
The MotorTrend 500: NASCAR Heads West: Limited Series (MotorTrend)
The Restaurant: Season 1 (Sundance Now)
Nov. 3
General Commander (2019)
The Assault (2019)
Nov. 4
Blue Story (2020)
Nov. 6
The Secret: Dare to Dream (2020)
El Presidente (English Dub) – Amazon Original Series: Season 1
Ferro – Amazon Original Series: Season 1
Nov. 7
Retaliation (2017)
Nov. 8
Community: Seasons 1-6
Nov. 11
Tonight You’re Mine (2012)
Nov. 13
The Ride (2018)
Alex Rider – IMDb TV Original: Season 1 James May: Oh Cook – Amazon Original Series: Season 1
American Horror Story: 1984: Season 9
Nov. 14
The Dictator (2012)
Scrubs: Seasons 1-9
Nov. 15
12 Pups Of Christmas (2019)
Christmas Crush (2019)
Nov. 18
Body Cam (2020)
Nov. 20
Seven Stages To Achieve Eternal Bliss (2020)
Small Axe – Amazon Original Series: Limited Series
The Pack – Amazon Original Series: Season 1
Nov. 21
Most Wanted (2020)
Nov. 25
Uncle Frank – Amazon Original Movie (2020) Nov. 26
Bombshell (2019)
Nov. 27
Life in a Year (2020)