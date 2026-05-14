Exclusive Recap: Inside Maxim Miami Race Nights At Queen Miami Beach

Japanese haute cuisine, world-class entertainment, and a headlining DJ Ruckus set made for the hottest party of F1’s Miami GP weekend.

On the eve of Formula 1’s 2026 Miami Grand Prix, Maxim transformed Queen Miami Beach into Magic City’s hottest ticket. Curated in partnership with Mr. Hospitality and produced by The Creative, the two-night supper club and after-party delivered an unforgettable fusion of haute Japanese dining, runway glamour, and world-class music inside the historic Paris Theater.

(VentureLM) (VentureLM) (VentureLM) (VentureLM) (VentureLM) (VentureLM)

Red carpet arrivals lit up the Queen x Maxim step-and-repeat before guests settled into multi-course Japanese steakhouse fare. Live vignettes paired with dramatic tableside flambé moments had the room buzzing.

(VentureLM) (VentureLM) (VentureLM) (VentureLM) (VentureLM) (VentureLM) (VentureLM) (VentureLM) (VentureLM) (VentureLM)

The main floor transformed into a runway brimming with models who showcased vibrant Missoni zigzag looks under sweeping colored lights. Night 1’s energy peaked with DJ Ruckus‘s dominance of the decks and rising star Malachiii’s high-energy performance of his hit “Body,” which invigorated the crowd with Afro-house vibes. Ambrxse, who arrived with a glamorous entourage of talent in tow, showcased the latest and greatest in Miami’s electronic music scene for the Night 2 crowd.

(VentureLM) (VentureLM) (VentureLM)

The historic venue pulsed with high-net-worth diners, fashion insiders, and motorsport VIPs, who popped bottles and danced until the early hours. We’d like to extend a special thanks to DJ Ruckus, Malachiii, Ambrxse, the incredible models, and every guest who made Maxim Miami Race Nights legendary.