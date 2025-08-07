‘F1’ Races Back Into Imax Theaters After Becoming Biggest Movie Of Brad Pitt’s Career

The Lewis Hamilton and Jerry Bruckheimer-produced movie is back on the big screen.

(Warner Bros.)

F1: The Movie is roaring back into Imax theaters after becoming the top-grossing film of Brad Pitt’s career. Apple’s Formula 1 racing epic returns to Imax on Friday, Aug. 8, with plans to further expand showtimes on Friday, Aug. 15.

F1 recently passed $552 million at the global box office, making it the highest-grossing original feature of the year and Apple’s biggest film ever. Variety points out that the racing flick lapped Pitt’s previous biggest movie, his 2013 zombie flick World War Z, which raked in $540 million at the box office. Distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures, F1 has made $85 million and counting from Imax theaters alone, which is the highest of any film this year.

“Audiences around the world have embraced ‘F1 The Movie’ as an adrenaline-pumping, big screen experience, and its re-release in Imax is a testament to the global popularity of the film,” said Matt Dentler, head of features at Apple Original Films, in a statement. “Joe, Jerry, Brad, Lewis and the visionary team behind ‘F1 The Movie’ have delivered a summer blockbuster that blends heart with action, and we can’t wait to give moviegoers another chance to see it in Imax.”

Pitt stars in F1 as aging race car driver Sonny Hayes, who returns to the track after an injury derailed his career in the ’90s. Now, he’s a driver-for-hire who helps a struggling Formula 1 team return to prominence. He stars alongside Damson Idris, Javier Bardem, Kerry Condon, Tobias Menzies and more. Top Gun: Maverick director Joseph Kosinski helmed the film and produced with Jerry Bruckheimer, seven-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton, as well as Pitt and others.

Added Imax CEO Rich Gelfond, “Every element of ‘F1 The Movie’—the visuals, the sound, the gripping storytelling anchored by larger-than-life performances—makes excellent use of the IMAX Experience, and it’s no wonder it’s our highest grossing Hollywood film of the year. We know ‘F1 The Movie’ still has plenty of gas in the tank and audiences will come back again to experience it as intended in Imax.”

Get revved up for F1’s big-screen return with the official trailer below.