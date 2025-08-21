‘Fallout’ Season 2 Trailer Set In New Vegas Debuts At Gamescom

Featuring new cast member Justin Theroux, the new season starts streaming on Dec. 17.

(Prime Video)

Prime Video has unveiled the teaser trailer for the second season of its dystopian hit series, Fallout, during Gamescom’s Opening Night Live global livestream. The eight-episode season—which premieres Dec. 17—will roll out weekly until the season finale on February 4, 2026.

Based on the massively popular video game series, Fallout is set two hundred years after a nuclear apocalypse and follows survivors as they emerge from their fallout shelters and “discover an incredibly complex, gleefully weird, and highly violent universe waiting for them,” according to the official logline.

Season 2 picks up after the events of the Season 1 finale, following characters on a journey through the Mojave wasteland to the city of New Vegas. In front of a crowd of over 5,000 attendees at the gaming event, executive producer Jonathan Nolan, showrunner Geneva Robertson-Dworet, and stars Ella Purnell and Aaron Moten dished on the journeys ahead for their characters, Lucy, Maximus and The Ghoul, before sharing the teaser trailer.

The clip introduces new cast member Justin Theroux in the role of Robert House and provided the first glimpse of one of the series’ most feared creatures, the Deathclaw. Watch it below.