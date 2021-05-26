Mark Wahlberg is Absolutely Unrecognizable in New Photos From 'Father Stu' Set

Getty Images

Mark Wahlberg has traded his famously chiseled physique for a fat suit innew leaked images from the set of his upcoming movie Father Stu.

The 49-year-old actor previously packed on 20 pounds to portray boxer-turned-priest Stuart Long in the biopic, but he looks totally unrecognizable courtesy of his beefed up weight, which is augmented further by a highly-realistic fat suit.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Bro Bible described Wahlberg as "DUMMY THICC" in images shared to Twitter, while the New York Post notes that Wahlberg's fat suit added a double chin and significant girth to his waist.

The typically fit movie star recently revealed a three-week body transformation showing a significant increase in stomach size, thanks to a customized meal plan created by his personal chef Lawrence Duran.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Father Stu is described as "passion project" for Wahlberg by The Hollywood Reporter, one that he's been working on for six years. Mel Gibson will co-star as Long's dad, while Gibson's longtime partner Rosalind Ross wrote the script and will make her directorial debut with the biopic.

Here's THR's breakdown of the plot:

The story is one of grit, faith and redemption. Long was an angry young man, alienating both students and priests at the Catholic college he attended, turning to boxing as a release. A hoped-for career didn’t take off thanks to a broken jaw so he moved to L.A. for a career in the movies.



Even that wasn’t working out when one evening he suffered a horrible motorcycle accident – he was hit by one car, then run over by another. In the hospital, according to reports, he had an out of body experience and rediscovered his faith and enlisted in Mount Angel Seminary in Oregon.

The premiere date for Father Stu has yet to be announced.