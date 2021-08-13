G-Eazy, Questlove, Fetty Wap and More Heat Up NFT Event in Miami

Step inside Sky Gardens, an elite cryptocurrency party created and hosted by Yat Labs.
Author:
Publish date:

A packed lineup of hip-hop artists entertained a VIP crowd during BTC Miami at the iconic Story Nightclub in South Beach. 

Fetty Wap performing

An opening set by Sir Trilli warmed up the crowd, making way for the musical stylings of Questlove & Black Thought of the legendary Roots Crew. A headline performance by G-Eazy wowed attendees, while a surprise performance by Grow House ambassador Fetty Wap closed out the evening.

Riccardo Spagni & Naveen Jain (founders of Yat) with Questlove and Black Thought from the legendary Roots Crew

The invite-only event was created and hosted by Yat Labs, a company revolutionizing online identity using emojis with their signature product, Yat. 

G-Eazy performing

Since launching in February, Yat has exploded globally with iconic creators Lil Wayne, Common, G-Eazy, Dillon Francis, Wiz Khalifa, Paris Hilton, and Disclosure, to name a few.

A VIP against the step and repeat

Paris Hilton turned heads wearing a signature emoji-covered dress to mark the occasion, while guests enjoyed performances by aerial acrobats and sipped champagne courtesy of Belaire

Paris Hilton

The upstairs lounge was transformed into a veritable green house by premiere sponsor Grow House, an NFT game that allows users to grow digital cannabis and earn cryptocurrencies. Other notable sponsors included Upshot, Brave, Cake Wallet, Opera. Maxim served as the event's exclusive media partner. 

Acrobat

No image description

Fetty Wap Yat Labs Promo Promo
Entertainment

