First Look: Nicolas Cage Is John Madden & Christian Bale Is Al Davis In ‘Madden’ Biopic

Boom! See Cage as the legendary coach, broadcaster and gaming icon in Amazon movie sneak peek.

(CHRISTOPHE SIMON/AFP via Getty Images)

Prime Video has unveiled the first official look at Nicolas Cage as legendary NFL coach, TV broadcaster and video game icon John Madden along with Christian Bale as Oakland Raiders owner Al Davis in the upcoming Amazon biopic Madden from acclaimed director David O. Russell.

In Madden, the Oscar-winning Cage portrays the NFL legend who served as head coach of the Oakland Raiders before becoming a beloved NFL commentator and pop culture touchstone through the wildly successful Madden NFL video game series. Bale portrays Davis, the owner of the Raiders during Madden’s time with the team.

Your first-look at Nicolas Cage as John Madden and Christian Bale as Al Davis on set of the upcoming film, Madden. Production is currently underway.



The film follows Madden’s remarkable journey—from his Super Bowl-winning partnership with Al Davis and the Raiders, to creating… pic.twitter.com/jmmF4uy8LR — Amazon MGM Studios (@AmazonMGMStudio) May 14, 2025

The film reportedly traces Madden’s journey from humble beginnings to coaching the Raiders to the Super Bowl in 1976 and his later media career in which he dominated NFL commentary, video games and became a successful TV pitch man for a variety of brands. The Hollywood Reporter previously reported that the film could serve as more of an origin story of Madden NFL, one of the biggest gaming franchises ever.

Madden is written and directed by Oscar-nominated filmmaker David O. Russell (The Fighter, American Hustle, Silver Linings Playbook). In addition to Cage and Bale, the cast includes John Mulaney (playing Electronic Arts founder Trip Hawkins), Kathryn Hahn (as Virginia Madden) and Sienna Miller (as Carol Davis). Check out a first look at the film above.