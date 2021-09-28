Watch The Retro First Trailer for Paul Thomas Anderson's 'Licorice Pizza'

MGM has dropped the first official trailer for writer/director Paul Thomas Anderson's next movie, Licorice Pizza. It features Bradley Cooper, Tom Waits, and Sean Penn, but is anchored by two younger, less-heralded actors with famous last names.

The evocative 1973-set trailer, scored to Davide Bowie's "Life on Mars", mostly features scenes with Alana Haim, the youngest sister in the rock band Haim, and Cooper Hoffman, son of late Oscar-winner and PTA mainstay Philip Seymour Hoffman. You can't tell much from a single trailer, but it looks like Hoffman inherited some of his dad's onscreen charisma.

MGM

Here's a synopsis of the movie from MGM:

Licorice Pizza is the story of Alana Kane and Gary Valentine growing up, running around and falling in love in the San Fernando Valley, 1973. Written and Directed by Paul Thomas Anderson, the film tracks the treacherous navigation of first love.

The retro vibe and stylized aesthetic of the trailer bring to mind a Paul Thomas Anderson classic, Boogie Nights, which featured Cooper Hoffman's famous father Philip as well as Licorice Pizza cast member John C. Reilly.

Licorice Pizza also stars Maya Rudolph and Benny Safdie. It's currently set for U.S. release on November 26.