Watch the Chilling First Official Trailer For ‘Scream’ Reboot

“Hello, Sidney. It’s an honor.”

Neve Campbell, Courtney Cox || Photo by Brownie Harris

“Ghostface” is back and stabbing college kids again. This isn’t a reissue of the megahit 1996 slasher film titled Scream. It’s an entirely new movie with the same title but a new story that brings together the survivors of the original killer in the creepy mask and a new generation of victims.

Unfortunately for the first victim featured in a scene that parallels Drew Barrymore’s cameo in the original movie, even a smart home controlled from an app won’t save you if Ghostface is truly committed to taking you out.

Here’s the Paramount+ synopsis for Scream 2022:

Twenty-five years after a streak of brutal murders shocked the quiet town of Woodsboro, a new killer has donned the Ghostface mask and begun targeting a group of teenagers to resurrect secrets from the town’s deadly past.

Neve Campbell is back as Sidney Prescott, a character whose name became a pop-culture staple due to the killer’s eerie greeting of “Hello, Sidney.” Courtney Cox is also back as Gale Weathers and David Arquette returns to play Dewey Riley.

The new crew of slasher fodder includes Melissa Barrera, Kyle Gallner, Mason Gooding, Mikey Madison, Dylan Minnette, Jenna Ortega, Jack Quaid, Marley Shelton, Jasmin Savoy Brown, and Sonia Ammar.

The rebooted version of Scream slashes its way into theaters on January 14, 2022.