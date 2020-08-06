Watch the First Trailer For Ridley Scott's Creepy HBO Max Series 'Raised By Wolves'

Ridley Scott is the director who brought us Blade Runner and the Alien franchise. The latter is in part is about a mothering instinct in overdrive, to say the least. Now he's back fully in science fiction dystopia mode again (and there's a deadly mother figure to boot) with the new HBO Max series, Raised By Wolves.

The first trailer is full of legitimately striking and creepy imagery. Watch it above.

HBO Max

Wolves was originally set for TNT but it has probably found a little more freedom in moving to HBO's new streaming service.

Here's all we have by way of synopsis so far: "Mother was programmed to protect everyone after Earth had been destroyed. When the big bad wolf shows up, she is the one we must trust."

From "Raised By Wolves" HBO Max

Scott directed the first couple of episodes and the series stars Amanda Collin as Mother, who may or may not be the good guy—the trailer leaves that up in the air in a lot of ways, just see the still above.

Plus the man's voice over the end of the spot, saying, "That big, bad wolf she's talking about? That's her."

Raised By Wolves looks like classic Ridley Scott sci-fi—dystopian, apocalyptic, and downright chilling. It begins streaming on HBO Max on September 3rd.