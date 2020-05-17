Florida To Host First Drive-in Music Festival of the COVID-19 Era

Image from a drive-in music concert that took place in Denmark in April 2020. Getty Images

The novel coronavirus pandemic has forced much of humanity indoors for safety's sake. But as rates of infection begin to slowly recede in some locations, cautious plans are being made, including for classic summer events like music festivals.

Only there's a new twist, and it has everything to do with COVID-19, according to this report from Consequence of Sound (CoS). A music festival is happening in Orlando, Florida in June, but it won't be like any we've seen before.

From CoS:

[A] few drive-in concerts have already been announced: EDM producer Marc Rebillet has set a seven-date drive-in tour, while the Texas Rangers are hosting a series of country music shows in their stadium’s parking lot. Now comes word of the “first-ever” drive-in music festival. Carnage has announced The Road Rave, which he’s calling “North America’s first-ever drive-in festival of the COVID era.” It goes down June 6th at The Central Florida Fairgrounds in Orlando, and promises “a ​full festival main stage production” featuring live performances from Carnage, Riot Ten, Blunts & Blondes, Nitti Gritti, and Gravedgr​.

This won't be some automotive Woodstock, with people driving through fences to fill a venue to overflowing. There's a 500 car limit, and a minimum of two passengers but no more than six allowed per vehicle.

Otherwise things will be totally normal, with food trucks offering concessions as well as vendors selling goods from golf carts. Just kidding about the "normal" part.

Even if the audience will be watching from inside their vehicles, organizers are "heavily" encouraging them to wear masks "at all times."

Additionally, social distancing measures will be "enforced with strict guidelines and restrictions on when attendees are allowed to safely leave their vehicle."

Some proceeds will go to ANF COVID-19 Relief—a fund set up to assist vulnerable communities in Nicaragua hit hard by the coronavirus.

The Road Rave featuring Carnage happens at 5 p.m. June 6, 2020 at Disco Donnie Presents at the Central Florida Fairgrounds in Orlando. Get tickets here: seetickets.us.