‘Focker-In-Law’ Trailer: Ariana Grande Matches Wits With Ben Stiller In Comedy Sequel

Grande charms Robert De Niro and faces off with Stiller in the latest installment of the “Meet the Parents” series.

(Universal Pictures/YouTube)

Ariana Grande is ready to Fock up some family dynamics in the first official trailer for Focker-In-Law alongside Ben Stiller and Robert De Niro. The teaser for the new comedy from the long-running Meet the Parents franchise introduces us to Grande’s character Olivia Jones, a trained FBI hostage negotiator turned potential future wife to Henry Focker (Skyler Gisondo) the son of Greg Focker (Stiller).

The clip kicks off with a reference to a famous Meet The Parents scene when Greg’s father-in-law, retired CIA agent and Vietnam veteran Jack Byrnes (De Niro), gives Olivia a lie detector test in his basement, asking whether her love for Henry is genuine and what she thinks of his family.

Throughout the trailer, Olivia is seen charming the Focker family while raising Henry’s suspicions and winning Jack’s respect. The film follows 2010’s Little Fockers, 2004’s Meet the Fockers, and 2000’s Meet the Parents. It also stars Owen Wilson, Beanie Feldstein, Eduardo Franco, Blythe Danner, and Teri Polo. The film, which premieres on November 26, is being released by Universal Pictures, the same studio behind Wicked and Wicked: For Good, which both starred Grande as Glinda.

Watch the official trailer below.