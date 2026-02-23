Foo Fighters Share ‘Your Favorite Toy’ Title Track Ahead Of 2026 World Tour

Dave Grohl and company start a fresh chapter with ex-Nine Inch Nails drummer Ilan Rubin before kicking off a world tour.

(Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Amazon Music)

The Foo Fighters ain’t playin’ with the title track from the new record, Your Favorite Toy. This introduction to the 12th studio album from the beloved rockers features metaphor-rich lyrics that frontman Dave Grohl either screams, sings, or says through a lo-fi effect. Given that this is the first release to feature contributions from their new drummer—Ilan Rubin, formerly of Nine Inch Nails fame, who replaced Josh Freese, currently of Nine Inch Nails—it’s hard not to focus on the beat, which features four on the floor and bouncy, dance-inspired high-hat hits on the upbeats.

“‘Your Favorite Toy’ really was the key that unlocked the tone and energetic direction of the new album,” Grohl noted in a statement. “We stumbled upon it after experimenting with different sounds and dynamics for over a year, and the day it took shape I knew that we had to follow its lead. It was the fuse to the powder keg of songs we wound up recording for this record. It feels new.”

But the second Your Favorite Toy track, “Asking for a Friend,” arguably hits harder. A clean guitar intro and gently sung melody lulls the listener just as distorted guitar stabs and killer tom hits temporarily replace the pleasant rolling feel. Keep listening, and a straight-ahead hard-rocking meter change is fully realized in the outro.

The remaining eight tracks will be released on April 24 shortly before the Foo Fighters continue on their “Take Cover” World Tour with a festival date at Daytona Beach’s Welcome to Rockville on May 8. Head to the band’s website to get tickets or pre-order Your Favorite Toy .

Foo Fighters ‘Take Cover’ 2026 World Tour Dates

North American Leg

May 8 — Daytona Beach, FL @ Welcome to Rockville

May 22 — Napa, CA @ BottleRock Napa Valley

August 4 — Toronto, ON @ Rogers Stadium

August 6 — Detroit, MI @ Ford Field

August 8 — Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field

August 10 — Cleveland, OH @ Huntington Bank Field

August 13 — Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field

August 15 — Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium

August 17 — Washington, DC @ Nationals Park

August 22 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl (Orchestral Show)

September 12 — Fargo, ND @ Fargodome

September 15 — Regina, SK @ Mosaic Stadium

September 17 — Edmonton, AB @ Commonwealth Stadium

September 20 — Vancouver, BC @ BC Place

September 24 — Louisville, KY @ Bourbon & Beyond Festival

September 26 — Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium

Europe & UK Leg

June 10 — Oslo, Norway @ Unity Arena

June 12 — Stockholm, Sweden @ Strawberry Arena

June 15 — Warsaw, Poland @ PGE Narodowy

June 17 — Munich, Germany @ Allianz Arena

June 19 — Paris, France @ Paris La Défense Arena

June 21 — Landgraaf, Netherlands @ Pinkpop Festival

June 25 — Liverpool, UK @ Anfield Stadium

June 27 — Liverpool, UK @ Anfield Stadium

July 1 — Berlin, Germany @ Olympiastadion

July 3 — Vienna, Austria @ Ernst-Happel-Stadion

July 5 — Milan, Italy @ I-Days Milano

July 8 — Madrid, Spain @ Mad Cool Festival

July 10 — Lisbon, Portugal @ NOS Alive Festival

Australia & New Zealand Leg