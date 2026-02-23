Foo Fighters Share ‘Your Favorite Toy’ Title Track Ahead Of 2026 World Tour
Dave Grohl and company start a fresh chapter with ex-Nine Inch Nails drummer Ilan Rubin before kicking off a world tour.
The Foo Fighters ain’t playin’ with the title track from the new record, Your Favorite Toy. This introduction to the 12th studio album from the beloved rockers features metaphor-rich lyrics that frontman Dave Grohl either screams, sings, or says through a lo-fi effect. Given that this is the first release to feature contributions from their new drummer—Ilan Rubin, formerly of Nine Inch Nails fame, who replaced Josh Freese, currently of Nine Inch Nails—it’s hard not to focus on the beat, which features four on the floor and bouncy, dance-inspired high-hat hits on the upbeats.
“‘Your Favorite Toy’ really was the key that unlocked the tone and energetic direction of the new album,” Grohl noted in a statement. “We stumbled upon it after experimenting with different sounds and dynamics for over a year, and the day it took shape I knew that we had to follow its lead. It was the fuse to the powder keg of songs we wound up recording for this record. It feels new.”
But the second Your Favorite Toy track, “Asking for a Friend,” arguably hits harder. A clean guitar intro and gently sung melody lulls the listener just as distorted guitar stabs and killer tom hits temporarily replace the pleasant rolling feel. Keep listening, and a straight-ahead hard-rocking meter change is fully realized in the outro.
The remaining eight tracks will be released on April 24 shortly before the Foo Fighters continue on their “Take Cover” World Tour with a festival date at Daytona Beach’s Welcome to Rockville on May 8. Head to the band’s website to get tickets or pre-order Your Favorite Toy .
Foo Fighters ‘Take Cover’ 2026 World Tour Dates
North American Leg
- May 8 — Daytona Beach, FL @ Welcome to Rockville
- May 22 — Napa, CA @ BottleRock Napa Valley
- August 4 — Toronto, ON @ Rogers Stadium
- August 6 — Detroit, MI @ Ford Field
- August 8 — Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field
- August 10 — Cleveland, OH @ Huntington Bank Field
- August 13 — Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field
- August 15 — Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium
- August 17 — Washington, DC @ Nationals Park
- August 22 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl (Orchestral Show)
- September 12 — Fargo, ND @ Fargodome
- September 15 — Regina, SK @ Mosaic Stadium
- September 17 — Edmonton, AB @ Commonwealth Stadium
- September 20 — Vancouver, BC @ BC Place
- September 24 — Louisville, KY @ Bourbon & Beyond Festival
- September 26 — Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium
Europe & UK Leg
- June 10 — Oslo, Norway @ Unity Arena
- June 12 — Stockholm, Sweden @ Strawberry Arena
- June 15 — Warsaw, Poland @ PGE Narodowy
- June 17 — Munich, Germany @ Allianz Arena
- June 19 — Paris, France @ Paris La Défense Arena
- June 21 — Landgraaf, Netherlands @ Pinkpop Festival
- June 25 — Liverpool, UK @ Anfield Stadium
- June 27 — Liverpool, UK @ Anfield Stadium
- July 1 — Berlin, Germany @ Olympiastadion
- July 3 — Vienna, Austria @ Ernst-Happel-Stadion
- July 5 — Milan, Italy @ I-Days Milano
- July 8 — Madrid, Spain @ Mad Cool Festival
- July 10 — Lisbon, Portugal @ NOS Alive Festival
Australia & New Zealand Leg
- November 5 — Brisbane, AU @ Suncorp Stadium
- November 7 — Townsville, AU @ Queensland Country Bank Stadium
- November 10 — Sydney, AU @ Accor Stadium
- November 12 — Newcastle, AU @ McDonald Jones Stadium
- November 14 — Melbourne, AU @ Marvel Stadium
- November 17 — Adelaide, AU @ Coopers Stadium
- January 19 (2027) — Christchurch, NZ @ One New Zealand Stadium
- January 22 (2027) — Auckland, NZ @ Western Springs Stadium
- January 25 (2027) — Perth, AU @ HBF Park