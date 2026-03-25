‘Forza Horizon 6’ Is Taking The High-Octane Series To The Streets Of Japan

Experience the most complex urban drivable space in gaming history when “Forza Horizon” hits Japanese streets this spring.

(Xbox)

The open-world of racing is returning with the upcoming Forza Horizon 6. The popular gaming series, which alternates between the cornerstone Forza‘s simulator and the Forza Horizon’s arcade style, is ready to take the high-speed action from the sandy Baha beaches of Mexico to the snowy mountain passes of Mount Fuji and pulsing chaos of Tokyo’s cityscape. That’s right: Forza Horizon 6 is heading to Japan.

The Japanese setting marks Xbox delivering on one of the most fan-requested locations in the franchise’s history and it’s easy to understand why. The country is a gearhead’s dream of breathtaking natural scenery, legendary JDM heritage and a car culture so deeply woven into its national identity that the streets of Tokyo feel like a living automotive museum.

(Xbox)

Forza Horizon 6 also marks the return of dynamic seasons, conspicuously absent from the FH5. Japan’s iconic seasonal shifts, from blooming cherry blossoms to snow-capped mountains, will have a dramatic impact on the game’s landscape and playable world.

(Xbox)

The game’s open world map is the largest in franchise history with the city of Tokyo described as the most complex and intricate drivable space the series has ever produced, spanning multiple districts each with their own distinct character. That’s not accounting for the wider world of Japan’s winding mountain roads, coastal highways and open countryside, which will also feature prominently.

(Xbox)

At launch, the game ships with more than 550 cars, leaning heavily into JDM classics alongside modern performance machines. The 2025 GR GT Prototype featured on the cover is an indicator of Xbox’s intention to pay homage to the vast and significant automotive history of the land.

(Xbox)

The campaign takes a more grounded approach than previous entries. Turning up on the scene as a nobody (as opposed to a superstar racer) the road ahead is destined to be long and rewarding. Racing through the Horizon Invitational and earning Wristbands is the only way to becoming a Horizon Legend here. Big things are planned for online multiplayer as well, though that’s best left to be seen once the game launches.

(Xbox)

Forza Horizon 6 is set to start revving its engines on Xbox and PC on May 19, 2026, with Premium Edition players getting four days of early access from May 15. The Standard Edition will be available through Game Pass at no additional cost on launch day. A PS5 release is also confirmed for later in 2026, though Microsoft has yet to put an exact date on that.