Francis Ford Coppola Shades Critics With Second ‘Megalopolis’ Trailer

(Megalopolis Trailer/American Zoetrope/YouTube)

Francis Ford Coppola is clapping back at his critics with the second trailer for Megalopolis, his self-financed fantasy epic that hits U.S. theaters on Sept. 27.

In the new trailer, which opens with the line, “True genius is often misunderstood,” the legendary director zings film critics who have panned his most iconic movies. From 1972’s The Godfather to 1979’s Apocalypse Now, it shows excerpts from famous critics’ scathing reviews before unspooling the actual trailer.

“One filmmaker has always been ahead of his time,” intones narrator Laurence Fishburne, who starred in Apocalypse Now as well as Megalopolis. The new trailer seems to set up Coppola’s latest epic, which premiered at Cannes Film Festival to mixed reviews, as yet another film that will win over audiences and become a classic film, proving the critics wrong once again.

Coppola, who started writing the Megalopolis screenplay in the early 1980s, has estimated he has poured $120 million of his own money into the film over the decades-long development process, reports Variety.

Starring Adam Driver, Giancarlo Esposito, Nathalie Emmanuel, Aubrey Plaza, Shia LaBeouf, Jon Voight and Jason Schwartzman, “Megalopolis” follows the collapse of a futuristic American empire while referencing the fall of Rome. In the latest trailer, architect Cesar Catilina (Driver) designs futuristic New York City as radical political figures threaten to “destroy the forever.” Watch the new trailer below.