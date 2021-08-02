Fred Durst's New 'Dad Vibes' Look at Lollapalooza Sparks Internet Memes

"When did Fred Durst start looking like the love child of Bon Jovi and Chris Jericho??"

Getty Images

Limp Bizkit frontman Fred Durst traded in his signature sagging jeans and backwards snapback cap for a much more mature look during the band's Lollapalooza set over the weekend.

The 50-year-old rap-rocker had previewed his style transformation with selfies on Instagram that showed off an impressive handlebar mustache and moppy gray hair to match. The full look he performed in was completed by a pair of khakis, a curiously buttoned-at-the-top windbreaker, and red-tinted aviator shades.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

The fatherly garb was seemingly tied to Limp Bizkit's Lolla debut of a new song titled "Dad Vibes." As NME notes, the track will appear on Limp Bizkit's tentatively titled sixth album, Stampede of the Disco Elephants.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

The sight of Durst sporting the getup while shouting the chorus to "Nookie" and other classic Bizkit bangers proved plenty meme-worthy. One commenter wrote, "Keep your mobility scooter rollin' rollin' rollin' rollin'" in reference to the band's 2000 single.

Others cited Durst's resemblance to Chris Jericho, with one commenter likening his appearance to the love child of the pro wrestler and Bon Jovi.

There was also a host of "Fred Durst looks like..." comparisons.

While a release date for Stampede of the Disco Elephants hasn't been announced, Limp Bizkit guitarist Wes Borland recently revealed that the long-awaited follow-up to 2011's Gold Cobra is a work in progress.

Speaking to Avenged Sevenfold's Johnny Christ on his podcast Drinks With Johnny, Borland said, “We’ve probably, in the last 10 years, been in the studio to try and complete the record, I wanna say, seven times, to different studios.”