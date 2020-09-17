PlayStation 5: Here Are The Games You Can Play on Console’s November Release Date

Titles include classics like "God of War" and new games such as "Spider-Man: Miles Morales."

November 12 can't come quick enough for PS fans who have learned that Sony is releasing the PlayStation 5 that day. So here's more good news about what they'll be able to play that day.

For its newest PS generation, Sony will have a PlayStation Plus collection of games ready to play that day. Free titles include:

God of War

Final Fantasy XV

Persona 5

Resident Evil 7

Bloodbourne

Mortal Kombat X

No worries regarding new games, though—there will be some interesting titles in that collection as well, such as:

Devil May Cry 5: Special Edition

Destruction All-Stars

Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Demon’s Souls (a remake)

Godfall, Sackboy: A Big Adventure

Astro’s Playroom (preloaded game)

The PlayStation 5 will retail for $499 and the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition for $399. While Sony is set to up prices of big games to $69.99, most PS5 games should remain between $49.99 and $69.99.

Mark November 12th in the calendar and get ready for a lot of winter holiday gaming. More details here: PlayStation.com.