PlayStation 5: Here Are The Games You Can Play on Console’s November Release Date
Titles include classics like "God of War" and new games such as "Spider-Man: Miles Morales."
November 12 can't come quick enough for PS fans who have learned that Sony is releasing the PlayStation 5 that day. So here's more good news about what they'll be able to play that day.
For its newest PS generation, Sony will have a PlayStation Plus collection of games ready to play that day. Free titles include:
- God of War
- Final Fantasy XV
- Persona 5
- Resident Evil 7
- Bloodbourne
- Mortal Kombat X
No worries regarding new games, though—there will be some interesting titles in that collection as well, such as:
- Devil May Cry 5: Special Edition
- Destruction All-Stars
- Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Demon’s Souls (a remake)
- Godfall, Sackboy: A Big Adventure
- Astro’s Playroom (preloaded game)
The PlayStation 5 will retail for $499 and the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition for $399. While Sony is set to up prices of big games to $69.99, most PS5 games should remain between $49.99 and $69.99.
Mark November 12th in the calendar and get ready for a lot of winter holiday gaming. More details here: PlayStation.com.