PlayStation 5: Here Are The Games You Can Play on Console’s November Release Date

Titles include classics like "God of War" and new games such as "Spider-Man: Miles Morales."
Author:
Publish date:
ps-5-sony

November 12 can't come quick enough for PS fans who have learned that Sony is releasing the PlayStation 5 that day. So here's more good news about what they'll be able to play that day.

PS5 Pricing

For its newest PS generation, Sony will have a PlayStation Plus collection of games ready to play that day. Free titles include:

  • God of War 
  • Final Fantasy XV
  • Persona 5
  • Resident Evil 7
  • Bloodbourne
  • Mortal Kombat X

No worries regarding new games, though—there will be some interesting titles in that collection as well, such as:

  • Devil May Cry 5: Special Edition
  • Destruction All-Stars
  • Spider-Man: Miles Morales
  • Demon’s Souls (a remake)
  • Godfall, Sackboy: A Big Adventure
  • Astro’s Playroom (preloaded game)

The PlayStation 5 will retail for $499 and the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition for $399. While Sony is set to up prices of big games to $69.99, most PS5 games should remain between $49.99 and $69.99. 

Mark November 12th in the calendar and get ready for a lot of winter holiday gaming. More details here: PlayStation.com.

No image description