‘Ghost of Yōtei’ Trailer: Sony Shares First Look & Release Date For PS5 Samurai Game

The samurai adventure series returns with a vengeance this fall, exclusively on PS5.

Sony shared an official Ghost of Yōtei trailer that reveals new details and confirms an October 2 release date for the upcoming PS5-exclusive samurai game. Ghost of Yōtei is Sucker Punch Production’s follow up to 2020’s Ghost of Tsushima. Though the games tell entirely different stories and feature completely separate casts of characters, they do share the action-adventure genre with both stories unfolding against the backdrop of feudal Japan.

Even though it draws from similar tropes, Ghost of Yōtei is a clear evolution of the series and is set to bring exciting new innovation to both story and gameplay. Set in Ezo, the land that would become modern-day Hokkaido, the story will follow our hero, Atsu, who was left for dead when her family was murdered by a gang known as the Yōtei Six, setting Atsu on a revenge mission to pick off each of the gang members on her quest for revenge.

In which order Atsu approaches her kill list is entirely up to the player. The game will feature a large world to explore that will prep Atsu for her fate while giving gamers plenty of opportunities to meet allies, create connections and beef up her equipment.

Ghost of Yōtei also features a flashback system that will shed light on the violence and subterfuge of Atsu’s past that forged her into the vengeful warrior and will bleed into the gameplay mechanics to keep the action going while the story unfolds. Ghost of Yōtei arrives October 2, but pre-orders are available as early as May 2, including for the deluxe edition and the collector’s edition. Check out PlayStation’s official blog post for all the preordering details and watch the trailer below.