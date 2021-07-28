'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' Trailer: There's Something Strange in the Neighborhood

Who you gonna call?
The original 1984 Ghostbusters was one of the most iconic comedies of the 1980s, so it's no surprise that the venerable film franchise is still chugging along in reboot-obsessed 2021. 

Aside from 1989's forgettable Ghostbusters 2, there was a controversial 2016 reboot that failed to excite critics or fans. Now, writer/director Jason Reitman is hoping to conjure some of that old Ghostbusters magic with the latest trailer for Ghostbusters: Afterlife, produced by his dad Ivan Reitman, the veteran filmmaker who helmed the original movie.  

paul rudd in ghostbusters: afterlife trailer

From the looks of the new trailer, Ghostbusters: Afterlife— meant to be a direct sequel to the original movie—relies on its young cast (along with Paul Rudd) to update the franchise, bridging nostalgia with a Stranger Things vibe that looks to be the kind of reboot parents of a certain age will happily bring their kids to. Check out the official synopsis here, and watch the trailer above.

kids in ghostbusters: afterlife trailer


From director Jason Reitman and producer Ivan Reitman, comes the next chapter in the original Ghostbusters universe.

In Ghostbusters: Afterlife, when a single mom and her two kids arrive in a small town, they begin to discover their connection to the original ghostbusters and the secret legacy their grandfather left behind.

Starring Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace, Annie Potts and Paul Rudd, Ghostbusters: Afterlife also reportedly features original cast cameos by Bill Murray (as Peter Venkman), Sigourney Weaver (as Dana Barrett), Dan Aykroyd (as Ray Stantz), Ernie Hudson (as Winston Zeddemore), and Annie Potts (as Janine Melnitz). It opens exclusively in theaters on November 11.

