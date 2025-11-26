Glen Powell Plots To Inherit Billions In A24’s ‘How To Make A Killing’ Trailer

“Seven rich pricks” stand between Powell’s would-be heir and a $28 billion real estate fortune.

(A24)

If Succession‘s in-family fighting and money-grubbing betrayals were injected with a dose of lethality, it might look something like the new trailer for How to Make a Killing.

The upcoming movie from revered indie studio A24 (Everything All at Once, Uncut Gems, Euphoria) stars Glen Powell as Becket Redfellow, the would-be heir to a $28 billion New York real-estate fortune whose mother was disowned by the family after his birth. Years later, his mother has passed, and the only thing remaining between Becket and the money is, as he puts it, “seven rich pricks” whom he’s apparently all too happy to dispose of.

See the official synopsis from Deadline below:

When [his mother] passes away, impoverished and alone, Becket decides to make good on her belief that he is destined for greatness, no matter how evil he might need to be to achieve it. Ruthlessly determined to get back what Mary always said was stolen from him, Becket hatches a murderous scheme to eliminate the seven Redfellow relatives who stand between him and his inheritance. Can money buy happiness? As the heirs fall one by one, in a series of deliciously imaginative accidents, Becket is pretty sure it can. But he must also navigate his relationship with his loving girlfriend, Ruth, for whom money means nothing, and the increasing attentions of Julia, a flirtatious old flame from the past, for whom it most definitely does.

(A24)

Directed and written by John Patton Ford (Emily the Criminal), the movie is inspired by director Robert Hamer’s 1949 British crime movie Kind Hears and Coronets. Also starring Margaret Qualley, Ed Harris, Jessica Henwick, Zach Woods, Topher Grace, and Raff Law, How to Make a Killing arrives in theaters on February 20.

Watch the trailer below: