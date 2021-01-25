'Godzilla vs. Kong' Trailer: Legendary Movie Monsters Clash in Battle For the Ages

The blockbuster season is just around the corner. Warner Bros. wants to make sure we know this by dropping the first trailer above for Godzilla vs. Kong.

There's plenty for fans of classic movie monsters to look forward to. The film marks the first time in more than 30 years that King Kong and Godzilla have interacted on the big screen. And it looks like it will be one hell of an "interaction."

Warner Bros.

Both great movie monsters have been the villains in the past. This time, it looks like King Kong is playing hero and Godzilla is on a rampage. As one character says of Kong, "The world needs him to stop what's coming."

Here's the Godzilla vs. Kong synopsis:

Legends collide in Godzilla vs. Kong as these mythic adversaries meet in a spectacular battle for the ages, with the fate of the world hanging in the balance.



Kong and his protectors undertake a perilous journey to find his true home, and with them is Jia, a young orphaned girl with whom he has formed a unique and powerful bond. But they unexpectedly find themselves in the path of an enraged Godzilla, cutting a swath of destruction across the globe. The epic clash between the two titans--instigated by unseen forces--is only the beginning of the mystery that lies deep within the core of the Earth.

Godzilla vs. Kong stars Alexander Skarsgård, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hal, Brian Tyree Henry, Shun Oguri, Eiza González, Julian Dennison, Kyle Chandler, and Demián Bichir and was directed by Adam Wingard.

The titans do battle when Godzilla vs. Kong hits theaters and streaming on HBO Max March 26, 2021.