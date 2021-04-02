'Godzilla Vs. Kong': Who Wins Their Fight?

Vote for the winner of their 'Godzilla vs. Kong' fight now at Versusgame.com on your phone!

Warner Bros.

Godzilla vs. Kong is a cinematic smackdown long in the making. The city-stomping lizard first hit theaters in 1954's Godzilla, while the angry ape's first King Kong movie debuted way back in 1933. So it's high time these two kings have decided to settle their differences once and for all.

Godzilla and King Kong did fight once before, in the 1962 Japanese movie King Kong vs. Godzilla. In that battle royale, Kong may have eeked out a slight victory over 'Zilla, though that's still up for debate. Without spoiling anything in the 2021 movie, it's also very close—though the movie technically does make good on its "One Will Fall" tagline.

So as Godzilla vs. Kong is heating up HBO Max, setting global pandemic-era box office records and is sure to destroy all competition at U.S. theaters this weekend, we've got a very simple question: Who "wins" at the end of the movie?

If you've already seen the movie, you already know. If not, give it your best guess! Watch the trailer above to get pumped for your prediction.

