‘Good Fortune’ Trailer: Keanu Reeves Is Aziz Ansari’s Guardian Angel In Comedy Co-Starring Seth Rogen

A well-meaning but inept angel meddles in the lives of a struggling gig worker and a wealthy venture capitalist in the Ansari-directed comedy.

(YouTube/Lionsgate Movies)

In what appears to be a modern mashup of It’s a Wonderful Life and Freaky Friday, Keanu Reeves plays Aziz Ansari’s “budget guardian angel” in the trailer for the upcoming comedy Good Fortune. Ansari, who wrote and directed the film, plays a “struggling gig worker” who encounters Reeves’ “well-meaning but rather inept” Gabriel at the beginning of the trailer.

“I did everything I was supposed to do and nothing’s working out.” Ansari’s character explains, to which Gabriel responds, “I’m not really supposed to be doing this. I’m normally only in charge of saving people from texting and driving.” After Gabriel initiates a Freaky Friday-style body swap between Ansari and Seth Rogen’s wealthy venture capitalist, it’s revealed that the money-isn’t-everything lesson isn’t coming through. “I tried to show him that wealth wouldn’t solve all of his problems,” Gabriel explains. “It seems to have solved most of his problems.”

Good Fortune is set to premiere at September’s Toronto International Film Festival alongside the Sydney Sweeney-starring Christy Martin biopic Christy, James McAvoy’s directorial debut California Schemin’, Succession star Brian Cox’s directorial debut, Glenrotha, and other anticipated films. Good Fortune will hit theaters on October 17 following its TIFF premiere. Watch the trailer below: