Guns N’ Roses Announce Massive 2026 World Tour And New Songs

The band is marking their globe-trotting trek with the release of two new songs, “Nothin” and “Atlas,” on Dec. 2, their first new music since 2023.

(Guns N’ Roses)

Guns N’ Roses will hit the road once again in 2026, launching a sprawling spring and summer tour that will take the rock giants across Mexico, Brazil, Europe, the United States and Canada. The run follows their extensive 2025 world tour, which marked the band’s return to Europe, the Middle East, Asia and Latin America. The 31-date 2026 trek includes a milestone moment: a headlining show at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif., marking the band’s first performance at the iconic venue in more than three decades.

North American fans can join the Guns N’ Roses Artist Presale beginning on Dec. 3. The tour will also feature an array of VIP packages in North America, offering premium seats, backstage tours, access to a pre-show lounge and limited-edition merchandise. Coinciding with the Nightrain Fan Club presale, the band will release two new songs, “Nothin” and “Atlas,” on Dec. 2 through Geffen Records. The tracks mark Guns N’ Roses’ first new music since 2023 and follow recent additions “The General” and “Perhaps,” expanding the catalog fueling their live setlists.

(Guns N’ Roses)

The tour announcement comes shortly after the release of the deluxe Live Era ’87–’93 box set, a limited-edition collection featuring remastered audio and new artwork. Though the box set documents the band’s early years, its release highlights the group’s ongoing status as one of hard rock’s most enduring live acts. Guns N’ Roses will begin the 2026 tour with festival dates in Mexico and Brazil before heading to Europe for shows in Poland, Ireland, the Netherlands, Germany, Belgium and France. The band will then return to North America for a wide-ranging stadium and amphitheater run through the U.S. and Canada.

Tickets for all dates are available at gunsnroses.com. Check out the full tour date schedule below.

2026 Tour Dates

March 28, 2026 – Monterrey, Mexico – Tecate Pa’l Norte*

April 1, 2026 – Porto Alegre, Brazil – Estádio Beira Rio

April 4, 2026 – São Paulo, Brazil – Monsters of Rock*

April 7, 2026 – São José do Rio Preto, Brazil – Alberto Bertelli Lucatto

April 10, 2026 – Rio de Janeiro, Brazil – Engenhao

April 12, 2026 – Vitoria, Brazil – Estádio Estadual Kleber José de Andrade

April 15, 2026 – Salvador, Brazil – Arena Fonte Nova

April 18, 2026 – Fortaleza, Brazil – Arena Castelão

April 21, 2026 – Sao Luiz, Brazil – Estádio Governador João Castelo “Castelão”

April 25, 2026 – Belém do Pará, Brazil – Estadio Olimpico do Para “Mangueirão”

May 5, 2026 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Hollywood

May 7, 2026 – Daytona Beach, FL – Welcome to Rockville*

June 4, 2026 – Gliwice, Poland – PreZero Arena Gliwice

June 6, 2026 – Gliwice, Poland – PreZero Arena Gliwice

June 10, 2026 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena

June 12–14, 2026 – Donington, UK – Download Festival*

June 18, 2026 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

June 20, 2026 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

June 23, 2026 – Berlin, Germany – Uber Arena

June 25, 2026 – Berlin, Germany – Uber Arena

June 28, 2026 – Antwerp, Belgium – AFAS Dome

July 1, 2026 – Paris, France – Accor Arena

July 3, 2026 – Paris, France – Accor Arena

July 23, 2026 – Raleigh, NC – Cater-Finley Stadium

July 26, 2026 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center

July 29, 2026 – Tinley Park, IL – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

Aug. 1, 2026 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium

Aug. 5, 2026 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Stadium

Aug. 8, 2026 – Shakopee, MN – Mystic Lake Amphitheater

Aug. 12, 2026 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

Aug. 16, 2026 – St. Louis, MO – Busch Stadium

Aug. 19, 2026 – Kansas City, MO – Morton Amphitheater

Aug. 22, 2026 – Las Vegas, NV – Allegiant Stadium

Aug. 26, 2026 – Edmonton, AB – Commonwealth Stadium

Aug. 29, 2026 – Vancouver, BC – BC Place

Sept. 2, 2026 – San Diego, CA – Snapdragon Stadium

Sept. 5, 2026 – Pasadena, CA – Rose Bowl

Sept. 9, 2026 – Arlington, TX – Globe Life Field

Sept. 12, 2026 – Ridgedale, MO – Thunder Ridge Nature Arena

Sept. 16, 2026 – San Antonio, TX – Alamodome

Sept. 19, 2026 – Atlanta, GA – Truist Park

*Festival appearance