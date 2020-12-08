Gwen Stefani Recreates Iconic 'Just a Girl' Outfit 25 Years Later

The 51-year-old "No Doubt" frontwoman donned a white cropped tank top and blue track pants to tease her latest solo single.
Author:
Publish date:
Gwen Stefani Just a Girl Outfit Promo

Gwen Stefani is still "Just a Girl" a quarter-century later. 

In album art for her new single "Let Me Reintroduce Myself," the 51-year-old No Doubt star recreated the same studded white crop top, side-striped blue track pants and canvas belt she wore in the band's 1995 "Just a Girl" video.

Page Six points out that even her platinum-blonde pony tail and vivid red lipstick recall the 25-year-old look. As the reggae-tinged solo track plays, the modern-day Stefani emerges in a black lace bra, tassels, thigh-high boots and blue denim cutoffs.

The Voice judge previously teased the track while wearing the same nostalgic garb in a selfie that showed off extra accessories: a pair of gold nameplate necklaces reading "Stefani" and "Shelton" for her fiancé, country star Blake Shelton.  

While "Let Me Reintroduce Myself" was just released, the powerhouse couple's hit duet "Happy Anywhere" recently ascended to the top of Mediabase's Country Top 30 chart, per Taste of Country

"I can't believe I get to be part of your 28th number one radio hit and have my 2nd country radio hit!!" Stefani captioned a screengrab of a message from her team announcing the news. "Sure is fun being number one but with you it's another level!"

No image description

apple-airpods-max-image
Gear

Apple Unveils $549 AirPods Max  Over-Ear Headphones Available on Dec. 15

Kim Kardashian Promo
Entertainment

Kim Kardashian Models Tiny Green Bikini in New Instagram Photo Shoot

Whiskey Promo
Food & Drink

These Are The Absolute Best Whiskeys of 2020

Triton 3300-6 Promo
Rides

Triton’s Latest Mini Submarine Is Ready To Go Deep

Gwen Stefani Just a Girl Outfit Promo
Entertainment

Gwen Stefani Recreates Iconic 'Just a Girl' Outfit 25 Years Later

Timex x Nigel Cabourn Naval Officer's Watch Promo
Style

Timex Teams With Nigel Cabourn on Royal Navy-Inspired Watch

austin-luminar-billionaire-1
News

Meet The 25-Year-Old Tech CEO Who is Now 'World's Youngest Self-Made Billionaire'

cruel-intentions-kiss
Entertainment

Sarah Michelle Gellar And Selma Blair Recreate Famous ‘Cruel Intentions’ Kiss For 2020

Marisa Papen With Sharks Promo
Travel

See Amazing Photos of Model Marisa Papen Swimming Nude With Sharks in 2021 Calendar