Hulu Salutes Adult Animation With First-Ever 'Haha Awards'

Hulu is saluting adult animation with its upcoming "HAHA Awards" – the first-ever awards dedicated to satirical cartoons spanning from The Simpsons to Bob's Burgers to Rick and Morty.

Since Hulu apparently has "the largest streaming TV library of Adult Animation content" (who knew?), the streaming service is asking fans to vote for their favorite shows and characters in ten award categories from “Best Show” to “Most Insulting Insult”.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Each category includes four nominees for a total of 40 award nominations with winners announced on July 23, pegged to the opening of Comic-Con@Home. Voting is open through July 19.

Check out a look at some of the HAHA Awards categories below, and watch the teaser trailer above.

Best New Show

Duncanville

Solar Opposites

Crossing Swords

Bless the Harts

Best Hangover Performance

Mr. Burns (The Simpsons)

Archer (Archer)

Francine (American Dad!)

Bob (Bob’s Burgers)

Best Dance Performance

Homer (The Simpsons)

Bobby (King of the Hill)

Jimmy Jr. (Bob’s Burgers)

Jack & Annie (Duncanville)

Most Epic Battle Scene

Bob (Bob’s Burgers)

Pam (Archer)

Stan (American Dad!)

Peter (Family Guy)

Best Talking Pet

Pupa (Solar Opposites)

Klaus (American Dad!)

Malloy (Brickleberry)

Snowball (Rick and Morty)

Most Awkward Moment

Korvo (Solar Opposites)

Stranger (Cake)

Kimberly (Duncanville)

Wayne (Bless the Harts)

Most Insulting Insult

Louise (Bob’s Burgers)

Malory (Archer)

Cleveland Brown Jr. (The Cleveland Show)

Hank (King of the Hill)

Best Catchphrase

Quagmire (Family Guy)

Bender (Futurama)

Louise (Bless the Harts)

Archer (Archer)

Breakout Star of the Year