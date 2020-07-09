Hulu Salutes Adult Animation With First-Ever 'Haha Awards'
Which grown-up cartoon comedy will reign supreme?
Hulu is saluting adult animation with its upcoming "HAHA Awards" – the first-ever awards dedicated to satirical cartoons spanning from The Simpsons to Bob's Burgers to Rick and Morty.
Since Hulu apparently has "the largest streaming TV library of Adult Animation content" (who knew?), the streaming service is asking fans to vote for their favorite shows and characters in ten award categories from “Best Show” to “Most Insulting Insult”.
Each category includes four nominees for a total of 40 award nominations with winners announced on July 23, pegged to the opening of Comic-Con@Home. Voting is open through July 19.
Check out a look at some of the HAHA Awards categories below, and watch the teaser trailer above.
Best New Show
- Duncanville
- Solar Opposites
- Crossing Swords
- Bless the Harts
Best Hangover Performance
- Mr. Burns (The Simpsons)
- Archer (Archer)
- Francine (American Dad!)
- Bob (Bob’s Burgers)
Best Dance Performance
- Homer (The Simpsons)
- Bobby (King of the Hill)
- Jimmy Jr. (Bob’s Burgers)
- Jack & Annie (Duncanville)
Most Epic Battle Scene
- Bob (Bob’s Burgers)
- Pam (Archer)
- Stan (American Dad!)
- Peter (Family Guy)
Best Talking Pet
- Pupa (Solar Opposites)
- Klaus (American Dad!)
- Malloy (Brickleberry)
- Snowball (Rick and Morty)
Most Awkward Moment
- Korvo (Solar Opposites)
- Stranger (Cake)
- Kimberly (Duncanville)
- Wayne (Bless the Harts)
Most Insulting Insult
- Louise (Bob’s Burgers)
- Malory (Archer)
- Cleveland Brown Jr. (The Cleveland Show)
- Hank (King of the Hill)
Best Catchphrase
- Quagmire (Family Guy)
- Bender (Futurama)
- Louise (Bless the Harts)
- Archer (Archer)
Breakout Star of the Year
- Duncan (Duncanville)
- Korvo (Solar Opposites)
- Patrick (Crossing Swords)
- Jenny (Bless the Harts)