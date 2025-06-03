‘Happy Gilmore 2’ Trailer: Adam Sandler Takes Another Swing At Golf Comedy Classic With Major Celebrity Cameos

The Netflix comedy features Travis Kelce, Post Malone, Eminem, Stephen A. Smith, Eric Andre, Margaret Qualley, Bad Bunny, Ben Stiller and more.

(Netflix)

Adam Sandler just teed up the trailer for Happy Gilmore 2 with a bevy of big stars making appearances in his long-awaited golf comedy sequel. Netflix shared the trailer for the cameo-packed movie that includes turns from Travis Kelce, Post Malone, Eminem, Stephen A. Smith, John Daly, Eric Andre, Margaret Qualley, Bad Bunny and Ben Stiller. The main cast of Happy Gilmore 2 includes original stars Julie Bowen and Christopher McDonald, who returns as Shooter McGavin. Sandler wrote the screenplay with Tim Herlihy, his co-writer for the classic 1996 movie.

Sandler has teased several of the film’s cameos in interviews. Sandler said on the “Dan Patrick Show” in December that he filmed for a day with Eminem, who “said a million things we can use.” Sandler noted at the time that “I’ve known Eminem for a long time, and he’s a great guy.” Qualley noted that her husband, Bleachers singer and music producer Jack Antonoff, helped convince Sandler to cast her because she’s such a huge fan of the original movie. On The Tonight Show, she joked that Antonoff lied to Sandler by claiming Qualley is good at golf in order to secure her a role. “I’ve never golfed a day in my life,” she admitted. “I’m terrible, actually.”

Happy Gilmore 2 will be released exclusively on Netflix on July 25. Watch the official trailer below.