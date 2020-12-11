Harrison Ford To Reprise 'Indiana Jones' Role For 5th and Final Time

The 78-year-old actor stars in the movie hitting theaters in July 2022.
It's official: Harrison Ford is breaking out his fedora hat and bullwhip for one last time, reprising his role as Indiana Jones for the fifth and final movie directed by Ford vs. Ferrari helmer James Mangold.

The long-rumored final Indiana Jones flick, slated for July 2022, was announced during Disney Investor Day on Thursday, along with Marvel and Star Wars projects coming to Disney+.

“Lucasfilm is in pre-production on the next installment of Indiana Jones. At the helm is James @Mang0ld, director of ‘Ford v Ferrari,’ and Indy himself, Harrison Ford, will be back to continue his iconic character’s journey. Adventure arrives July 2022,” Disney tweeted.

Ford, 78, first starred in Raiders of the Lost Ark in 1981, followed by Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984), Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989) and Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull in 2008.

Last year, Ford made it clear he wasn't giving his whip when asked by an NBC interviewer who would be playing Jones next. 

“Nobody is going to be Indiana Jones, don’t you get it?" Ford said. “I’m Indiana Jones. When I’m gone, he’s gone. It’s easy.”

