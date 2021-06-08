Watch The Intense HBO Max Trailer For Steven Soderbergh's Heist Movie 'No Sudden Move'

"I'm sorry. I'm gonna punch you now, sir."
Author:
Publish date:

For someone who retired just a few years ago, Steven Soderbergh is a busy man. Latest evidence of his productivity: the trailer above for his upcoming HBO Max crime thriller, No Sudden Move, starring Don Cheadle, Benicio del Toro, and Jon Hamm.

Even better — it's a heist flick with plenty of twists and as evidenced by a scene where a very mild-seeming David Harbour (Stranger Things) tells someone, "I'm sorry. I'm gonna punch you now, sir," it's got some solid dark humor as well. 

Don Cheadle and Benicio del Toro

Don Cheadle and Benicio del Toro

Here's the movie's synopsis from HBO Max:

In 1955 Detroit, a group of small-time criminals are hired to steal emerging car technology. When their plan goes horribly wrong, their search for who hired them – and for what ultimate purpose – weaves them through all echelons of the race-torn, rapidly changing city.

No Sudden Move also stars Ray Liotta, Amy Seimetz, Brendan Fraser, Kieran Culkin, Noah Jupe, Julia Fox, Frankie Shaw, and Bill Duke. It premieres on June 18 at the Tribeca Film Festival, which runs June 9-20, and begins streaming on HBO Max on July 1.

No image description

Bugatti Chiron Super Sport Promo
Rides

The 1,577-HP Bugatti Chiron Super Sport Can Hit a Truly Insane 273 MPH

No-Sudden-Move-1
Entertainment

Watch The Intense HBO Max Trailer For Steven Soderbergh's Heist Movie 'No Sudden Move'

Shinola Detrola Promo
Style

This Shinola 'Sea Creatures' Watch Is Made From Recycled Ocean Waste

Floyd Mayweather
Entertainment

Floyd Mayweather Launches OnlyFans Amid Logan Paul Hype

mark-wahlberg-paramount-plus-infinite
Entertainment

Watch Mark Wahlberg Stab a Plane with a Sword in Wild Trailer For 'Infinite'

Karyana Ainsworth Promo
News

Maxim Cover Girl Competition Spotlight: Karyna Ainsworth

2022 Ford Maverick XLT Promo
Rides

Meet the All-New Maverick—Ford's Most Compact Pickup Truck Yet

batman-trailer-screengrab
Entertainment

Michael Keaton's New Batman Costume Revealed by 'The Flash' Director

Fish House Live Texas Bourbon Promo
Food & Drink

Top Texas Bartenders Compete For Bourbon Punch Supremacy at 'Fish House Punch' Event