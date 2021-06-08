Watch The Intense HBO Max Trailer For Steven Soderbergh's Heist Movie 'No Sudden Move'

For someone who retired just a few years ago, Steven Soderbergh is a busy man. Latest evidence of his productivity: the trailer above for his upcoming HBO Max crime thriller, No Sudden Move, starring Don Cheadle, Benicio del Toro, and Jon Hamm.

Even better — it's a heist flick with plenty of twists and as evidenced by a scene where a very mild-seeming David Harbour (Stranger Things) tells someone, "I'm sorry. I'm gonna punch you now, sir," it's got some solid dark humor as well.

Don Cheadle and Benicio del Toro HBO Max

Here's the movie's synopsis from HBO Max:

In 1955 Detroit, a group of small-time criminals are hired to steal emerging car technology. When their plan goes horribly wrong, their search for who hired them – and for what ultimate purpose – weaves them through all echelons of the race-torn, rapidly changing city.

No Sudden Move also stars Ray Liotta, Amy Seimetz, Brendan Fraser, Kieran Culkin, Noah Jupe, Julia Fox, Frankie Shaw, and Bill Duke. It premieres on June 18 at the Tribeca Film Festival, which runs June 9-20, and begins streaming on HBO Max on July 1.