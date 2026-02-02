Here’s When The Final ‘Fast and Furious’ Movie Hits Theaters

According to star and executive producer Vin Diesel, “Fast Forever” will reunite Dom Toretto with Paul Walker’s Brian O’Connor.

(Universal/Getty Images)

It’s official: The final Fast and Furious movie will be called Fast Forever, and it’s coming to theaters on March 17, 2028. Variety originally got the scoop, and the franchise’s official X account confirmed the news by sharing a screengrab of the story.

As Road & Track points out, the final film in the high-octane action series will be a direct sequel to 2023 Fast X, which saw Gal Gadot’s Gisele Yashar resurrected after being presumably killed in Fast & Furious 6 and the revelation that Dwayne Johnson’s Luke Hobbs, not Vin Diesel’s Dom Toretto, is the man who killed the father of Jason Momoa’s Dante Reyes.

Diesel, who has starred in every F&F movie and served as a creative force as an executive producer since 2009’s Fast & Furious, is the primary source of information regarding Fast Forever details, which he revealed at FuelFest in 2025.

“The studio said to me, ‘Vin, can we please have the finale of Fast and Furious. I said under three conditions,” Diesel said. “First, is to bring the franchise back to LA, the second thing was to return to the car culture, to the street racing. The third thing was reuniting Dom Toretto and Brian O’Connor”—the co-lead character through the first six movies portrayed by Paul Walker, who tragically passed away in a car accident in 2013.

Diesel helped spread the Fast Forever news with an Instagram post showing him and Walker near the end of the first movie, when O’Connor makes good on his promise to provide Toretto with a 10-second car—the famed orange Toyota Supra Mk IV.

“No one said the road would be easy… but it’s ours,” Diesel wrote. “One that has defined us and become our legacy… And a legacy… lasts Forever.”

The Fast Forever announcement comes shortly after Puma dropped a new Fast and Furious-themed collab with NBA superstar LaMelo Ball, featuring colorways that pay tribute to Toretto’s Charger, Walker’s Supra and Nissan Skyline, and other fan-favorite rides from the early Fast and Furious flicks.

Don’t be surprised if you see some of the Puma collection in upcoming trailers, teasers, for Fast Forever.